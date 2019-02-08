< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Report: FTC approves roughly $5B fine for Facebook Posted Jul 12 2019 06:37PM EDT $5B fine for Facebook"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417845323.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417845323");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417845323-405852495"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Facebook logo and app (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Facebook logo and app (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417845323-405852495" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Facebook logo and app (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Facebook logo and app (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/report-ftc-approves-roughly-5b-fine-for-facebook-1">BARBARA ORTUTAY, AP Technology Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 06:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417845323" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>The FTC has voted to approve a fine of about $5 billion for Facebook over privacy violations, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday. The report cited an unnamed person familiar with the matter.</p> <p>Facebook and the FTC declined to comment. The Journal said the 3-2 vote broke along party lines, with Republicans in support and Democrats in opposition to the settlement.</p> <p>In most cases the Justice Department's civil division will review settlements by the FTC, and it is unclear how long the process would take. A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment on the Facebook matter.</p> <p>The fine would be the largest the FTC has levied on a tech company. But it won't make much of a dent for Facebook, which had nearly $56 billion in revenue last year. Facebook has earmarked $3 billion for a potential fine and said in April it was anticipating having to pay up to $5 billion.</p> <p>The report did not say what else the settlement includes beyond the fine, though it is expected to include limits on how Facebook treats user privacy. Some have called on the FTC to hold Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg personally liable for the privacy violations in some way, but based on the party line vote breakdown experts said this is not likely.</p> <p>Marc Rotenberg, president of the nonprofit online privacy advocacy group Electronic Privacy Information Center, said he was "confused" as to why the Democratic commissioners didn't support the settlement and said he suspects, without having seen the actual settlement, that this was due to the Zuckerberg liability question.</p> <p>"But I thought that was misguided," he said, adding that EPIC instead supports more wholesale limits on how Facebook handles user privacy.</p> <p>Since the Cambridge Analytica debacle erupted more than a year ago and prompted the FTC investigation, Facebook has vowed to do a better job corralling its users' data. That scandal revealed that a data mining firm affiliated with President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign improperly accessed private information from as many as 87 million Facebook users through a quiz app.</p> <p>Other leaky controls have also since come to light. Facebook acknowledged giving big tech companies like Amazon and Yahoo extensive access to users' personal data, in effect exempting them from its usual privacy rules. And it collected call and text logs from phones running Google's Android system in 2015.</p> <p>Wall Street appeared unfazed at the prospect of the fine. Facebook's shares closed at $204.87 on Friday and added 24 cents after hours. The stock is up more than 50 percent since the beginning of the year.</p> <p>"This closes a dark chapter and puts it in the rearview mirror with Cambridge Analytica," said Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives. "Investors still had lingering worries that the fine might not be approved. Now, the Street can breathe a little easier."</p> <p>Rep. David Cicilline, a Democrat from Rhode Island, said in a statement that the fine gives Facebook "a Christmas present five months early. It's very disappointing that such an enormously powerful company that engaged in such serious misconduct is getting a slap on the wrist. More Mobile App News Feed Stories You’ll receive current weather conditions, alerts when lightning or heavy precipitation happens in your neighborhood, hourly and daily forecasts from your FOX 35 Weather Authorities, severe weather alerts, up-to-the-minute traffic info plus LIVE-streaming newscasts. This comprehensive weather app truly work for you anytime, anywhere! Go ahead, turn your smart phone into your very own Weather Authority with the FOX 35 Weather App powered by FOX 35 Orlando.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/suspect-sought-in-deadly-hit-and-run-in-new-smyrna-beach" title="Suspect sought in deadly hit and run in New Smyrna Beach" data-articleId="417851529" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/New%20Smyrna%20North%20Dixie%20Freeway%20hit%20and%20run_1562977381409.jpg_7519325_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/New%20Smyrna%20North%20Dixie%20Freeway%20hit%20and%20run_1562977381409.jpg_7519325_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/New%20Smyrna%20North%20Dixie%20Freeway%20hit%20and%20run_1562977381409.jpg_7519325_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/New%20Smyrna%20North%20Dixie%20Freeway%20hit%20and%20run_1562977381409.jpg_7519325_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/New%20Smyrna%20North%20Dixie%20Freeway%20hit%20and%20run_1562977381409.jpg_7519325_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suspect sought in deadly hit and run in New Smyrna Beach</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 07:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 08:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>New Smyrna Beach Police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run incident that happed Thursday evening in the 3300-Blk of North Dixie Freeway.</p><p>Around 1 a.m. on Friday, a passerby spotted the body of a man in the median and pulled over to offer assistance. It was determined that he had been fatally struck by a car, due to vehicle fragments that were still in the roadway.</p><p>New Smyrna Beach Investigators believe the vehicle involved was a 1999-2002 Chevy Silverado or Tahoe possibly dark blue in color (authorities released the accompanying photographs of a similar vehicle for reference).</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/adventhealth-winter-park-partially-opens-new-pavilion" title="AdventHealth Winter Park partially opens new pavilion" data-articleId="417867159" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/AdventHealth-WinterPark1_1562976780700_7519249_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/AdventHealth-WinterPark1_1562976780700_7519249_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/AdventHealth-WinterPark1_1562976780700_7519249_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/AdventHealth-WinterPark1_1562976780700_7519249_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/AdventHealth-WinterPark1_1562976780700_7519249_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. AdventHealth Winter Park partially opens new pavilion
Posted Jul 12 2019 08:16PM EDT
The first three floors of the Nicholson Pavilion at AdventHealth Winter Park are now open, adding 80-private patient rooms, a new surgical waiting area and a new hospital entrance.

When the pavilion fully opens in the fall, it will premiere a new AdventHealth inpatient rehabilitation unit and feature 140 new private patient rooms.

AdventHealth says physicians perform more than 9,000 surgeries at AdventHealth Winter Park each year, and the hospital logs more than 60,000 outpatient visits and nearly 14,000 inpatient admissions annually. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)" title="1144007119_1562962491416-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mnuchin warns US government could 'run out of cash,' urges Congress to quickly raise debt limit</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/cutting-about-300-calories-per-day-might-keep-your-heart-healthy-study-finds"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/meal%20on%20plate%20GETTY_1562960866136.jpg_7518518_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A file image shows chicken wings with red sauce, grilled sweet corn and parsley. The study's control group continued eating normally without any dietary intervention. (Photo by: Natasha Breen/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)" title="1157357858_1562960866136-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cutting about 300 calories per day might keep your heart healthy, study finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/12-year-old-boy-makes-stylish-bow-ties-to-help-shelter-animals-find-forever-homes"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/ugc_beauxandpawssplit_071219_1562957204157_7518188_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Sir Darius Brown is shown with a puppy wearing one of his handmade bow ties alongside another shelter animal wearing another bow tie. (Photo credit: Beaux and Paws)" title="ugc_beauxandpawssplit_071219-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>12-year-old boy makes stylish bow ties to help shelter animals find forever homes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/it-took-my-dads-life-flesh-eating-bacteria-kills-tennessee-man-within-48-hours-of-beach-trip"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/GettyImages-169368877%20THUMB_1562956770246.jpg_7518345_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: This colorized scanning electron micrograph, SEM, depicted a flagellated Vibrio vulnificus bacterium; Magnified 26367x. Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/mva_ne_36th_ave._and_ne_14th_st._1562975098007_7519079_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/mva_ne_36th_ave._and_ne_14th_st._1562975098007_7519079_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/mva_ne_36th_ave._and_ne_14th_st._1562975098007_7519079_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/mva_ne_36th_ave._and_ne_14th_st._1562975098007_7519079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Firefighters respond to wreck that leave 4 injured</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/gainesville-news/authorities-seek-to-id-suspect-in-armed-robbery" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/marion-armed-robbery_1562975097925_7519078_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/marion-armed-robbery_1562975097925_7519078_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/marion-armed-robbery_1562975097925_7519078_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/marion-armed-robbery_1562975097925_7519078_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/marion-armed-robbery_1562975097925_7519078_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Authorities seek to ID suspect in armed robbery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/traffic-stop-lands-suspected-drug-dealer-in-jail" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/Derick%20McKay-arrest_1562974711402.jpg_7518882_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/Derick%20McKay-arrest_1562974711402.jpg_7518882_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/Derick%20McKay-arrest_1562974711402.jpg_7518882_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/Derick%20McKay-arrest_1562974711402.jpg_7518882_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/Derick%20McKay-arrest_1562974711402.jpg_7518882_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Traffic stop lands suspected drug dealer in jail</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/total-cost-tallied-for-desantis-israel-trip" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/desantis-cabinet_1562191124122_7473616_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/desantis-cabinet_1562191124122_7473616_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/desantis-cabinet_1562191124122_7473616_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/desantis-cabinet_1562191124122_7473616_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/desantis-cabinet_1562191124122_7473616_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Total cost tallied for DeSantis Israel trip</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/report-55-migrant-children-separated-from-parents-at-florida-detention-center" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/22/immigrant-center-Homestead_1529705843989_5692474_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/22/immigrant-center-Homestead_1529705843989_5692474_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/22/immigrant-center-Homestead_1529705843989_5692474_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/22/immigrant-center-Homestead_1529705843989_5692474_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/22/immigrant-center-Homestead_1529705843989_5692474_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Report: 55 migrant children separated from parents at Florida detention 