31 2019 08:09PM ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO) (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A new exhibit remembers those lost in the Pulse Nightclub tragedy, in a unique way. </p> <p>The display is called <a href="http://www.thehistorycenter.org/exhibition/love-speaks/" target="_blank"><strong>Love Speaks: Artistic Responses to the Pulse Night Club Traged</strong></a>y. It's at the Orange County Regional History Center. Artists are sharing their emotional responses to the tragedy on canvas, hoping the exhibit will honor the people lost.</p> <p>"A lot of the artwork is direct tributes to victims, direct tributes to those there that evening," explained Jeremy Hileman, with Orange County Regional History Center. "Kind of coming from different perspectives. Sometimes people use art as way to get through a dark time themselves, and their personal feelings and reactions to the event."</p> <p>The exhibit will be on display there until September.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var 