- Authorities in Michigan are searching for a 2-year-old girl who they said wandered away from her family's campsite on Monday.

The Oscoda County Sheriff's Office said that Gabriella Vitale vanished as her family was getting ready to leave the campsite located near state Highway 33 and Reber Road. The family said they had spent a few days camping and said that Gabriella was nowhere to be found as they were preparing to leave. They reported her missing about 8:15 a.m.

Authorities said volunteers, state troopers, police helicopter and police dogs searched the surrounding areas. By late Monday, the child had not been found.

Gabriella's pink zip-up coat was found "several hundred yards southeast of where she went missing." She was last seen wearing that coat and a gray shirt, pink bottoms and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Gabriella's whereabouts, call 989-826-3214.