Pizza Hut to close 500 dine-in locations across U.S.
Posted Aug 07 2019 01:55PM EDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 02:44PM EDT data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-422643445-422640036"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20pizza%20hut_1565199679907.png_7578613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20pizza%20hut_1565199679907.png_7578613_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20pizza%20hut_1565199679907.png_7578613_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20pizza%20hut_1565199679907.png_7578613_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20pizza%20hut_1565199679907.png_7578613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422643445-422640036" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20pizza%20hut_1565199679907.png_7578613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20pizza%20hut_1565199679907.png_7578613_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, Posted Aug 07 2019 01:55PM EDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 02:44PM EDT <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Pizza Hut has announced that they will be closing hundreds of their dine-in locations across the country.</p> <p>According to <a href="https://www.foodbusinessnews.net/articles/14244-pizza-hut-to-close-hundreds-of-dine-in-locations">Food Business Network, </a>the franchise will focus on the delivery and carryout services and cut back on “underperforming dine-in restaurants.”</p> <p>“This will ultimately strengthen the Pizza Hut business in the U.S. and set it up for a faster long-term growth,” President of Yum! Brands David W. Gibbs said in an earnings call, Food Business Network reported.</p> <p>According to the Yum! Brands website, there are nearly 7,500 Pizza Hut locations in the U.S. About 6,100 of those are dine-in locations and 1,350 are express units. The company says they will be closing about 500 dine-in locations.</p> <p>“During this transition, we expect a temporary deceleration in the pace of new unit development for the Pizza Hut division as continued healthy international unit growth will be partially offset by a short-term decline in the absolute number of U.S. units. 