Eventually, investigators pinpointed Rowles as a suspect and, when authorities approached him at home, Rowles reportedly admitted to putting meat on fishhooks and dangling the dangerous dinner from his porch, WTXF-TV reported.
Several cats were found on the man's property and one was discovered with a baited triple fishing hook in its mouth.
"He was in pretty bad shape, the cat, plus with the string hanging out of his mouth it was pretty severe, so I'm glad justice is going to be served, full faith in that will happen," Luzerne County Humane Officer Lisa Devlin told the news outlet.
Rowley faces charges that include aggravated cruelty to animals involving torture and serious bodily injury.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Posted May 22 2019 05:39PM EDT
Updated May 22 2019 05:40PM EDT
The Daytona Beach Police Department says that they need the public's help locating a 58-year-old man who has not been heard from for at least a week.
They say that Mark Stephen Fain requires insulin treatment for his diabetes and may be suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). He is also reportedly licensed to carry a concealed firearm. Police do not believe he is suicidal.
He was last known to be living in a white Ford van with Florida tag number GNQG75, police say. He was parked across 117 Beverly Court, near Bethune Point Park, for some time. He is known to frequent the Titusville area for fishing.
Posted May 22 2019 04:24PM EDT
Updated May 22 2019 05:20PM EDT
A school cafeteria worker who was fired for giving lunch to a student who couldn't pay for it had not charged the student's account for several months, according to a statement released by her former employer.
Bonnie Kimball was an employee of the vendor Café Services that provides food for Mascoma Valley Regional High School in Canaan, New Hampshire. Kimball was fired from her job in March after the male student told her he didn't have the $8 to pay for items on his lunch tray, and she let him take the food for free.
Kimball said that when the student's account showed no funds, she quietly told him, "Tell (your) mom you need money," and provided the lunch. She said a manager just asked what was on the boy's plate and walked away.
Posted May 22 2019 04:25PM EDT
Updated May 22 2019 04:45PM EDT
A recreational vehicle company called Camping World has started an online petition protesting a city ordinance in North Carolina that is attempting to force the removal of an enormous American flag flying outside one of the RV dealership's lots.
According to the city of Statesville, City Attorney Leah Messick filed an injunction against the company on May 7 aimed at removing the 40-foot by 80-foot U.S. flag because its size violates a city ordinance.
Camping World posted about the dispute on their Facebook page, rallying the local community to sign a petition against the city's attempted removal of the flag. According to Camping World's Facebook post, the city is imposing a $50 per day fine for every day the flag remains flying, retroactive to Oct. 15 of 2018.