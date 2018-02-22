< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Ousted sheriff disputes DeSantis charges addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/ousted-sheriff-disputes-desantis-charges" addthis:title="Ousted sheriff disputes DeSantis charges"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413421261.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413421261");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413421261-315183631"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/22/broward-sheriff-scott-israel_1519339866146_4993010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/22/broward-sheriff-scott-israel_1519339866146_4993010_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/22/broward-sheriff-scott-israel_1519339866146_4993010_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/22/broward-sheriff-scott-israel_1519339866146_4993010_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/22/broward-sheriff-scott-israel_1519339866146_4993010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413421261-315183631" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/22/broward-sheriff-scott-israel_1519339866146_4993010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/22/broward-sheriff-scott-israel_1519339866146_4993010_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/22/broward-sheriff-scott-israel_1519339866146_4993010_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/22/broward-sheriff-scott-israel_1519339866146_4993010_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/22/broward-sheriff-scott-israel_1519339866146_4993010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> Posted Jun 18 2019 08:01PM EDT (NSF)</strong> - Stripped of his uniform and badge, ousted Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel for the first time made a direct appeal to a Senate special master Tuesday as he tries to get his job back after Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended him from office because of the mass shooting at a Parkland high school last year.</p><p>Israel, clad in a black suit, white shirt and red tie, appeared relaxed and at ease throughout the daylong hearing before special master Dudley Goodlette, a former Republican state representative from Naples who was appointed by Senate President Bill Galvano to oversee what is essentially a two-day trial.</p><p>DeSantis made Israel’s suspension one of his first acts after taking office as governor in January, alleging in an executive order that “neglect of duty” and “incompetence” by Israel were connected to the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 14 students and three faculty members dead.</p><p>The Republican governor also accused Israel of mishandling the response to a mass shooting at Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport in 2017 that resulted in five deaths.</p><p>Israel, a Democrat, has appealed the suspension to the Florida Senate, which has the power to reinstate or remove elected officials.</p><p>The suspended sheriff’s testimony Tuesday capped a day of appearances by a handful of former and current law enforcement officials who spoke on his behalf.</p><p>DeSantis’ lawyers did not call witnesses, but Israel spent much of his nearly 70-minute questioning by his lawyer, Benedict Kuehne, disputing the case laid out by DeSantis’ deputy general counsel, Nicholas Primrose, earlier in the day.</p><p>In his opening argument, Primrose blamed Israel for the “chaos” that occurred in the aftermath of the airport shooting.</p><p>“Confusion, unclear command orders and a lack of training” of deputies resulted in an “abysmal response,” Primrose said, pointing to a preliminary report conducted by the sheriff’s office following the airport shooting.</p><p>“There were many failures that could have been prevented if Scott Israel prioritized training and policies specific to the airport,” Primrose argued.</p><p>But Israel countered that his deputies were properly trained and praised his office’s handling of the event.</p><p>“Of course there was confusion and chaos at the airport. There were 20,000 people running haphazardly,” Israel said, adding that people were hiding under cars after shots were fired. “Did he think this was a bakery on a Saturday morning at Publix? People were dying.”</p><p>Israel, who spent more than three decades in law enforcement before his election as Broward sheriff in 2012, said he would not have handled the airport shooting differently.</p><p>“I never went home to be more proud of an agency and more proud of my patch,” said Israel, who was re-elected in a landslide in 2016.</p><p>Primrose also blamed what he called Israel’s inadequate training of deputies and flawed policies for the 17 deaths at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year</p><p>“His failures resulted in chaotic situations that could have been avoided and the deaths of numerous victims who should have been saved,” the governor’s lawyer said.</p><p>Israel, who will complete his testimony Wednesday morning, took umbrage at Primrose’s characterization of his performance, and bristled at being called “incompetent” and “negligent” in DeSantis’ suspension order.</p><p>In his thick New York accent, Israel spoke about initiating “grocery giveaways” and gun buy-backs after his election to strengthen the relationship between his office and residents long leery of law enforcement.</p><p>“I’m a hard-working, studious person who cares deeply about the community. I know how incredibly serious it is. I know these hearings are about taking my livelihood away from me. But incompetent or negligent? No, sir,” he said.</p><p>Israel also said former Gov. Rick Scott had promised not to take any action in response to the Parkland massacre until the completion of a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation into what was one of the country’s worst school shootings.</p><p>On the campaign trail last year, however, DeSantis repeatedly promised to remove Israel from office if he was elected.</p><p>“You can just imagine how demoralizing it was to me and my family to hear in March, two months before the investigations had even commenced, and I hear a candidate for governor say, ‘I would suspend that guy.’ That’s not the way America should be run,” Israel said.</p><p>A Florida Department of Law Enforcement probe concluded this month with the arrest of Scot Peterson, the school’s former resource officer. That came about five months after DeSantis suspended Israel.</p><p>“To this day, I’ve never met or had a conversation with Gov. DeSantis,” Israel said. “I’m 63 years old. I spent 40 years in law enforcement, and sadly he didn’t even think it was important enough for me to fly to Tallahassee or meet him somewhere to discuss my views, the facts that I know, instead of all these false narratives that are out there. … To this very day, I think I deserve that opportunity.”</p><p>Earlier, Primrose blamed Israel for the failure of Peterson --- who was captured on videotape hovering outside a building at the high school as alleged gunman Nikolas Cruz unleashed a volley of bullets --- to enter the school. Primrose added the ousted sheriff is also responsible for the failure of two other deputies to follow up on previous complaints about Cruz.</p><p>“It’s baffling that Scott Israel accepts zero responsibility for the omissions and neglect for the deputies he appoints,” he said. “This is a clear textbook case of the head of an agency being wholly responsible for the failures of his agents.”</p><p>But, questioning Israel’s witnesses, Kuehne stressed that Israel’s office had received multiple accreditations and was considered a national model.</p><p>Much of the testimony focused on the office’s “active shooter” policy that said a deputy “may” enter the area where an active shooter is located, an issue that was included as one of Israel’s shortcomings in the governor’s executive order and which has become a flashpoint in the case.</p><p>Requiring law enforcement officers to enter what could be a booby-trapped building or open a door with a shooter on the other side doesn’t make sense, said Robert Pusins, a former executive director with the Broward Sheriff’s Office who is a national expert on police use of deadly force.</p><p>“To law enforcement, it is a ‘false imperative’ because they know you have to consider all of the factors when you make a rational, reasonable decision to pursue,” Pusins said.</p><p>At the outset of the hearing Tuesday morning, lawyers for Israel failed to convince Goodlette to keep the case “open” until the full FDLE report in the Peterson case is released. The investigation could yield information that may help Israel’s case, lawyer Stuart Kaplan argued.</p><p>Israel’s lawyers may want to subpoena the state’s investigators, Kaplan said.</p><p>“What you have asked us to do is to essentially put the cart before the horse,” he told Goodlette. “It flies in the face of due process fundamental fairness.”</p><p>But Goodlette said that he is just the first stop in the Senate’s process. Israel’s team will have time to submit additional information to the Senate Rules Committee, which will consider the special master’s recommendation. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Mobile App News Feed" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402557" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Mobile App News Feed Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/-we-love-our-president-trump-supporters-camp-out-40-hours-ahead-of-re-election-rally-in-orlando" title="Trump makes it official, launches 2020 re-election bid" data-articleId="413273691" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/President_Trump_re_election_rally_0_7412962_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/President_Trump_re_election_rally_0_7412962_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/President_Trump_re_election_rally_0_7412962_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/President_Trump_re_election_rally_0_7412962_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/President_Trump_re_election_rally_0_7412962_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Good Day Orlando at 7 a.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump makes it official, launches 2020 re-election bid</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 06:15AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 09:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump returned to a familiar theme of attacking old trade deals as he tried to appeal to working-class voters in his campaign kickoff for 2020. </p><p>All eyes were on Orlando as the president spoke before thousands at the Amway Center, where he promised "record setting" crowds.</p><p>Trump said the U.S. is taking in billions of dollars in tariffs and that companies are leaving China as a result of the 25 percent tariffs he has imposed on $250 billion in Chinese imports. Trump is preparing to target $300 billion in Chinese imports that he hasn't already hit with tariffs. Trump said the U.S. helped rebuild China, and "they took us for suckers, and that includes Obama and Biden." </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/family-suffers-from-carbon-monoxide-poisoning" title="Family suffers from carbon monoxide poisoning" data-articleId="413437871" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/Family_suffers_from_carbon_monoxide_pois_0_7416601_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/Family_suffers_from_carbon_monoxide_pois_0_7416601_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/Family_suffers_from_carbon_monoxide_pois_0_7416601_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/Family_suffers_from_carbon_monoxide_pois_0_7416601_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/Family_suffers_from_carbon_monoxide_pois_0_7416601_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Family suffers from carbon monoxide poisoning</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mike Magnoli, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 09:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Four members of an Orange County family are recovering after their house filled with carbon monoxide, authorities said.</p><p>First responders rushed to the home on 1500 block of Stone Briar Way, not far from University of Central Florida. The residents were rushed to the hospital; the family dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian.</p><p>"I woke up, there was an odor in the house, my dog is dead, my wife was taking a shower, and then she passed out! I can't get her up!" the man of the house can be heard telling a 911 dispatcher.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/heartwarming-video-of-stepdad-receiving-father-s-day-gift-goes-viral" title="Heartwarming video of stepdad receiving Father's Day gift goes viral" data-articleId="413388042" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/Heartwarming_Father_s_Day_gift_0_7414784_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/Heartwarming_Father_s_Day_gift_0_7414784_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/Heartwarming_Father_s_Day_gift_0_7414784_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/Heartwarming_Father_s_Day_gift_0_7414784_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/Heartwarming_Father_s_Day_gift_0_7414784_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="VIDEO: @Sophia_Kallie/ Twitter" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Heartwarming video of stepdad receiving Father's Day gift goes viral</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 05:32PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 09:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A heartwarming video of a stepdad opening a Father's Day gift is going viral. </p><p>Sophia Kallie posted video of her stepdad opening up his Father's Day gift on Twitter. </p><p>In the post, she said that her stepdad used to leave her notes on her door every day to inspire her. Throughout the six years of receiving of them, she kept all the notes.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/teen-charged-in-death-of-best-friend-after-man-allegedly-offered-her-millions-to-commit-murder"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/1139019149%20THUMB_1560893110336.jpg_7414878_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="1139019149 THUMB_1560893110336.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Teen charged in death of best friend after man allegedly offered her millions to commit murder</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/family-suffers-from-carbon-monoxide-poisoning"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/carbon-monoxide-poisoning_1560905409234_7415777_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="carbon-monoxide-poisoning_1560905409234.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family suffers from carbon monoxide poisoning</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/apollo-11-astronaut-reveals-unseen-photo-from-moon-landing-crew-he-found-at-bottom-of-a-box"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/ugcapproved_astronautphototwitter_061819_1560902949296_7416129_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A photo found by Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins, who is also pictured with Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong, is shown. (Photo credit: Michael Collins via Twitter)" title="ugcapproved_astronautphototwitter_061819-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Apollo 11 astronaut reveals unseen photo from moon landing crew he ‘found at bottom of a box'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/man-gets-5-years-probation-after-pleading-guilty-to-sexually-abusing-11-year-old-girl"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/Greene%20County%20Sheriff%27s%20Office%20-%20meili_1560903136111.jpg_7415753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Joseph Meili is pictured in a booking photo. (Photo credit: Greene County Sheriff's Office) " title="Greene County Sheriff's Office - meili_1560903136111.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man gets 5 years probation after pleading guilty to sexually abusing 11-year-old girl</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/family-suffers-from-carbon-monoxide-poisoning" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/carbon-monoxide-poisoning_1560905409234_7415777_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/carbon-monoxide-poisoning_1560905409234_7415777_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/carbon-monoxide-poisoning_1560905409234_7415777_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/carbon-monoxide-poisoning_1560905409234_7415777_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/carbon-monoxide-poisoning_1560905409234_7415777_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Family suffers from carbon monoxide poisoning</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/apollo-11-astronaut-reveals-unseen-photo-from-moon-landing-crew-he-found-at-bottom-of-a-box" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/ugcapproved_astronautphototwitter_061819_1560902949296_7416129_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/ugcapproved_astronautphototwitter_061819_1560902949296_7416129_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/ugcapproved_astronautphototwitter_061819_1560902949296_7416129_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/ugcapproved_astronautphototwitter_061819_1560902949296_7416129_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/ugcapproved_astronautphototwitter_061819_1560902949296_7416129_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;photo&#x20;found&#x20;by&#x20;Apollo&#x20;11&#x20;astronaut&#x20;Michael&#x20;Collins&#x2c;&#x20;who&#x20;is&#x20;also&#x20;pictured&#x20;with&#x20;Buzz&#x20;Aldrin&#x20;and&#x20;Neil&#x20;Armstrong&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Michael&#x20;Collins&#x20;via&#x20;Twitter&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Apollo 11 astronaut reveals unseen photo from moon landing crew he ‘found at bottom of a box'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/man-gets-5-years-probation-after-pleading-guilty-to-sexually-abusing-11-year-old-girl" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/Greene%20County%20Sheriff%27s%20Office%20-%20meili_1560903136111.jpg_7415753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/Greene%20County%20Sheriff%27s%20Office%20-%20meili_1560903136111.jpg_7415753_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/Greene%20County%20Sheriff%27s%20Office%20-%20meili_1560903136111.jpg_7415753_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/Greene%20County%20Sheriff%27s%20Office%20-%20meili_1560903136111.jpg_7415753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/Greene%20County%20Sheriff%27s%20Office%20-%20meili_1560903136111.jpg_7415753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Joseph&#x20;Meili&#x20;is&#x20;pictured&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;booking&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Greene&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man gets 5 years probation after pleading guilty to sexually abusing 11-year-old girl</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/skeletal-remains-of-man-missing-since-may-found-in-northeast-harris-county-deputies-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/man%20burn_1560904742525.JPG_7416257_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/man%20burn_1560904742525.JPG_7416257_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/man%20burn_1560904742525.JPG_7416257_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/man%20burn_1560904742525.JPG_7416257_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/man%20burn_1560904742525.JPG_7416257_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Skeletal remains of man missing since May found in northeast Harris County, deputies say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/juneteenth-celebrates-end-of-slavery-in-the-us" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/slaves%20free_1560902655532.JPG_7415833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/slaves%20free_1560902655532.JPG_7415833_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/slaves%20free_1560902655532.JPG_7415833_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/slaves%20free_1560902655532.JPG_7415833_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/slaves%20free_1560902655532.JPG_7415833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pixabay" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Juneteenth celebrates end of slavery in the US</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> 