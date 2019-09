- Orlando City SC (9-13-8, 35 points) closes out a two-game home stand on Saturday, Sept. 14 against the New England Revolution (10-10-9, 39 points) in a pivotal Eastern Conference matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Exploria Stadium.

Saturday's match will be locally televised on FOX35 Plus and available on YouTube TV and ESPN+ while being broadcasted on Real Radio 104.1 FM in English and Acción 97.9 FM, 810 AM in Spanish.

"Obviously really excited. These are the type of games that you want to be involved in, so again we're really looking forward to it. I think for us this particular game obviously we're desperate to win because we understand the ramifications of the game, the importance of the game," Head Coach James O'Connor said. "But I think it's managing the process, I think if you worry too much about the outcome it affects it so I think we need to stay very process-oriented, make sure we get some good training in and keep the level of performances where they've been at."

The Lions enter this weekend's matchup following a 2-2 draw to league leaders Los Angeles FC this past Saturday at home. The visitors got on the board first with a finish from Adrien Pérez in the 12th minute, but the Lions answered immediately off Nani's 10th goal of the season a minute later. City took the lead in the 20th minute from the foot of Benji Michel, but the visitors found the equalizer from Diego Rossi in the 78th, forcing the two sides to split the points.

Nani leads the Lions in both goals and assists this season, with 10 and eight respectively. Canadian international Tesho Akindele follows with nine finishes, while Ruan trails in assists with five.

New England comes into this weekend's match looking to bounce back from a 2-1 loss to NYCFC last Saturday at Yankee Stadium. The visitors took the lead off of a finish from Juan Fernando Caicedo in the second minute of play, but NYCFC took all three points thanks to a brace from Jesús Medina, who scored in the 70th and converted from the penalty spot in the 96th minute to give the Pigeons the victory.

Carles Gil holds the team lead for the Revs in goals and assists with nine finishes this season and 12 assists to add. Gustavo Bou trails Gil with six goals in 2019.

The Lions will look to avenge a 4-1 loss to the Revs earlier this season in Foxborough. Following this weekend's match, City will head out on the road for its next two contests with a match at the Houston Dynamo on Sept. 21 followed by a visit to FC Cincinnati on Sept. 29.