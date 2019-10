- Mayor Buddy Dyer announced on Tuesday that nearly 300 full and part-time Orlando city employees will have their pay increased to a minimum of $15-an-hour.

The increases are expected to happen over the next couple of years. According to the Orlando Sentinel, all full-and part-time city employees who make less than $15-an-hour "will be looped into contracts for the Service Employees International Union, Laborers' International Union of North America and International Association of Fire Fighters."

Gate attendants, office and recreation assistants, and maintenance workers are among the jobs that will see the pay increases.

"We've been wanting to go to $15 an hour for a couple of years, but we were locked into three-year union contracts," Dyer said.

The city's responsible contractor policy will also require a $15-an-hour minimum wage. Employees who make more than $15 per hour will have their pay adjusted accordingly.

The raises will begin this year, bumping pay up to $13, $14 in 2020, and $15 in 2021.

Over three years, the total cost is about $3.3 million, said Cassandra Lafser, a spokeswoman for Dyer.

Dyer is seeking reelection against nonprofit consultant Aretha Simons and City Commissioner Sam Ings.