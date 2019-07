Related Headlines Orlando City B Fall 4-1 to Tormenta

- Orlando City B has announced that the Club has agreed to part ways with Orlando City B Head Coach Fernando Jose De Argila Irurita, effective immediately.

Roberto Sibaja, who currently serves as the Head Coach for the Orlando City U-19s, will serve as the interim manager to complete the 2019 season.

Sibaja owns a USSF A license and has completed the Academy Director’s Course. Orlando City B currently holds a record of 3-12-4 with 13 points in its first season in USL League One.