- Orlando City B (2-5-2, 8 points) heads out west to Kino North Stadium as it visits FC Tucson (3-3-1, 10 points) on Friday, May 31 for their second matchup this season.

Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. The young Lions are coming off two consecutive wins at home, securing the team’s first set of three points.



Orlando City B hosted Toronto FC II on Friday, May 17 as it secured the first win of the 2019 campaign with a 2-0 victory. Less than a week later, the team then hosted the Richmond Kickers on Wednesday, May 22 ending in a 3-2 victory. Wednesday’s match served as both teams' first matchup this season.



Orlando City B saw several first-time stats within the week span. Forward Moises Tablante registered two goals, one in each match, serving as his first professional goals. He opened the scoring for the guys in purple in both matches. Tablante was in the running for Goal of the Week in Week 8 for the opening goal against Toronto FC II.



Brazilian forward/midfielder Serginho added two assists and one goal to his resume. Both goals and his assist served as his first in USL. Tablante opened the scoring for both matches, with Serginho assisting on both goals. Serginho scored his first professional goal in the 27th minute.



Forward Thiago De Souza scored a goal in both home contests. Both goals served as his first professional in USL and the final goal to secure both home victories for OCB.



The Week 8 Team of the Week featured purple twice for the first time this campaign. Defender Matheus Silva was featured for the second time this season after completing 64 of 69 passes and logging four clearances and 10 recoveries. De Souza was featured for the first time for winning 13 of 18 duels, completing 21 of 24 passes and scoring one goal against Toronto FC II.



Following Friday’s game, Orlando City B returns home for another two-game home stand within less than a week span. The young Lions host Forward Madison on Friday, June 7 for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Montverde Academy. The team then turns around for a midweek rematch at home on Wednesday, June 12 against FC Tucson at 7:30 p.m. ET.