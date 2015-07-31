< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Orlando City B looks to continue winning streak on the road
Posted May 30 2019 09:54AM EDT
Updated May 30 2019 09:55AM EDT id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409802385" data-article-version="1.0">Orlando City B looks to continue winning streak on the road</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-409802385" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Orlando City B looks to continue winning streak on the road&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/orlando-city-b-looks-to-continue-winning-streak-on-the-road" data-title="Orlando City B looks to continue winning streak on the road" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/orlando-city-b-looks-to-continue-winning-streak-on-the-road" addthis:title="Orlando City B looks to continue winning streak on the road"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409802385.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409802385");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409802385-363351639"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409802385-363351639" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <aside id='related-headlines409802385' class="mod-inline headlines-related">
<h4>Related Headlines</h4>
<ul class="list thumbs">
<li>
<a href="/news/local-news/orlando-city-development-academy-set-to-make-osceola-heritage-park-official-training-grounds">
<span>Orlando City Development Academy moves training</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/sports/orlando-pride-signs-three-national-team-replacement-players">
<span>Pride signs 3 national team replacement players</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/sports/pride-to-receive-nwsl-s-first-ever-customized-exclusive-training-facility">
<span>Pride to receive exclusive training facility</span>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</aside> <span>Orlando City Development Academy moves training</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/orlando-pride-signs-three-national-team-replacement-players"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/21/PRIDE%201280%20720_1445485054290_390965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Pride signs 3 national team replacement players</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/pride-to-receive-nwsl-s-first-ever-customized-exclusive-training-facility"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/03/22/orlando%20pride_1458686611914_1059083_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Pride to receive exclusive training facility</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Orlando City B (2-5-2, 8 points) heads out west to Kino North Stadium as it visits FC Tucson (3-3-1, 10 points) on Friday, May 31 for their second matchup this season.</p> <p>Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. The young Lions are coming off two consecutive wins at home, securing the team’s first set of three points.<br /> <br /> Orlando City B hosted Toronto FC II on Friday, May 17 as it secured the first win of the 2019 campaign with a 2-0 victory. Less than a week later, the team then hosted the Richmond Kickers on Wednesday, May 22 ending in a 3-2 victory. Wednesday’s match served as both teams' first matchup this season.<br /> <br /> Orlando City B saw several first-time stats within the week span. Forward Moises Tablante registered two goals, one in each match, serving as his first professional goals. He opened the scoring for the guys in purple in both matches. Tablante was in the running for Goal of the Week in Week 8 for the opening goal against Toronto FC II.<br /> <br /> Brazilian forward/midfielder Serginho added two assists and one goal to his resume. Both goals and his assist served as his first in USL. Tablante opened the scoring for both matches, with Serginho assisting on both goals. Serginho scored his first professional goal in the 27th minute.<br /> <br /> Forward Thiago De Souza scored a goal in both home contests. Both goals served as his first professional in USL and the final goal to secure both home victories for OCB.<br /> <br /> The Week 8 Team of the Week featured purple twice for the first time this campaign. Defender Matheus Silva was featured for the second time this season after completing 64 of 69 passes and logging four clearances and 10 recoveries. De Souza was featured for the first time for winning 13 of 18 duels, completing 21 of 24 passes and scoring one goal against Toronto FC II.<br /> <br /> Following Friday’s game, Orlando City B returns home for another two-game home stand within less than a week span. The young Lions host Forward Madison on Friday, June 7 for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Montverde Academy. More Mobile App News Feed Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/suspect%20for%20web_1559223572964.png_7328969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/suspect%20for%20web_1559223572964.png_7328969_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/suspect%20for%20web_1559223572964.png_7328969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/suspect%20for%20web_1559223572964.png_7328969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/suspect%20for%20web_1559223572964.png_7328969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit:&nbsp;Winnebago County Sheriff&#39;s Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Captured suspect poses for photo, congratulates K-9 team that busted him</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 09:49AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 09:57AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>He may not be happy about going to jail, but at least a suspect is giving credit where credit is due.</p><p>According to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department in Illinois, Deputy Metzler and his K-9 partner Cliff responded to call about tracking a suspect in Stephenson County. The suspect was wanted on two warrants, including one for domestic battery, and had fled the area on foot.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/trump-muddles-waters-over-russia-election-help" title="Trump muddles waters over Russia election help" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20053019%20b_1559221829488.jpg_7329093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20053019%20b_1559221829488.jpg_7329093_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20053019%20b_1559221829488.jpg_7329093_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20053019%20b_1559221829488.jpg_7329093_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20053019%20b_1559221829488.jpg_7329093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald J. Trump bids farewell to the troops at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Friday, May 24, 2019, as he boards Air Force One in Anchorage.(Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump muddles waters over Russia election help</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 09:12AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 09:24AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>(AP) -- President Donald Trump is muddying the waters over Russia's involvement in the 2016 election. Trump tweeted early Thursday that "I had nothing to do with Russia helping me to get elected." But he later insisted that Russia didn't help him.</p><p>Trump reacted Thursday, a day after special counsel Robert Mueller spoke about his investigation into Russia election meddling and contacts with the Trump presidential campaign.</p><p>Mueller found that Russia meddled in the 2016 election, and while he said that charging Trump with a crime was "not an option" because of federal rules, he emphasized that he did not exonerate the president.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/8-foot-alligator-found-in-hallway-of-florida-elementary-school" title="8-foot alligator found in hallway of Florida elementary school" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/Alligator_shows_up_at_Florida_elementary_0_7329062_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/Alligator_shows_up_at_Florida_elementary_0_7329062_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/Alligator_shows_up_at_Florida_elementary_0_7329062_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/Alligator_shows_up_at_Florida_elementary_0_7329062_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/Alligator_shows_up_at_Florida_elementary_0_7329062_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Good Day Orlando at 8 a.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>8-foot alligator found in hallway of Florida elementary school</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 08:23AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 09:57AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An elementary school in Manatee County had a new student with four legs and a tail show up on campus this week. </p><p>Trappers were called to Palm View Elementary School after an 8-foot, 2-inch gator was spotted in the outside hallway on Wednesday afternoon.</p><p>Principal Kaththea Johnson said a custodian reportedly saw the gator and reported it immediately.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/photos-released-of-pair-suspected-of-dismembering-elderly-san-francisco-father"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/30/StephanieChing%20Douglas%20Lomas_1559223358175.JPG_7328968_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Stephanie Ching (left) and Douglas Lomas are being held in Loundon County, Virgnia after they were charged with the death of Ching's father, Benedict Ching of San Francisco. Photo: Loundon County Sheriff. " title="StephanieChing Douglas Lomas_1559223358175.JPG-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Photos released of pair suspected of dismembering elderly San Francisco father</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/8-foot-alligator-found-in-hallway-of-florida-elementary-school"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/alligator%20palm%20view%20elementary_1559182473761.jpg_7327228_ver1.0_1280_720_1559218484011.jpg_7328788_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Manatee County Schools" title="alligator palm view elementary_1559182473761.jpg_7327228_ver1.0_1280_720_1559218484011.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>8-foot alligator found in hallway of Florida elementary school</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/warriors-new-nba-finals-road-goes-to-canada-to-face-raptors-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/6a%20WARRIORS%20WATCH%20PARTY_00.00.33.19_1559074171823.png_7319497_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="6a WARRIORS WATCH PARTY_00.00.33.19_1559074171823.png-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Warriors' new NBA Finals road goes to Canada to face Raptors</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-kills-self-after-shooting-girlfriend-in-sanford-police-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/shooting%20ex_1559221823281.png_7329092_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="shooting ex_1559221823281.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man kills self after shooting ex-girlfriend in Sanford, police say</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/orlando-city-b-looks-to-continue-winning-streak-on-the-road" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Orlando City B looks to continue winning streak on the road</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/captured-suspect-poses-for-photo-congratulates-k-9-team-that-busted-him" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/suspect%20for%20web_1559223572964.png_7328969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/suspect%20for%20web_1559223572964.png_7328969_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/suspect%20for%20web_1559223572964.png_7328969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/suspect%20for%20web_1559223572964.png_7328969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/suspect%20for%20web_1559223572964.png_7328969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Winnebago&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Captured suspect poses for photo, congratulates K-9 team that busted him</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/photos-released-of-pair-suspected-of-dismembering-elderly-san-francisco-father" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/30/StephanieChing%20Douglas%20Lomas_1559223358175.JPG_7328968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/30/StephanieChing%20Douglas%20Lomas_1559223358175.JPG_7328968_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/30/StephanieChing%20Douglas%20Lomas_1559223358175.JPG_7328968_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/30/StephanieChing%20Douglas%20Lomas_1559223358175.JPG_7328968_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/30/StephanieChing%20Douglas%20Lomas_1559223358175.JPG_7328968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Stephanie&#x20;Ching&#x20;&#x28;left&#x29;&#x20;and&#x20;Douglas&#x20;Lomas&#x20;are&#x20;being&#x20;held&#x20;in&#x20;Loundon&#x20;County&#x2c;&#x20;Virgnia&#x20;after&#x20;they&#x20;were&#x20;charged&#x20;with&#x20;the&#x20;death&#x20;of&#x20;Ching&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;father&#x2c;&#x20;Benedict&#x20;Ching&#x20;of&#x20;San&#x20;Francisco&#x2e;&#x20;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Loundon&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Photos released of pair suspected of dismembering elderly San Francisco father</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/trump-muddles-waters-over-russia-election-help" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20053019%20b_1559221829488.jpg_7329093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20053019%20b_1559221829488.jpg_7329093_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20053019%20b_1559221829488.jpg_7329093_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20053019%20b_1559221829488.jpg_7329093_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20053019%20b_1559221829488.jpg_7329093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;J&#x2e;&#x20;Trump&#x20;bids&#x20;farewell&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;troops&#x20;at&#x20;Joint&#x20;Base&#x20;Elmendorf-Richardson&#x2c;&#x20;Friday&#x2c;&#x20;May&#x20;24&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;as&#x20;he&#x20;boards&#x20;Air&#x20;Force&#x20;One&#x20;in&#x20;Anchorage&#x2e;&#x28;Official&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Shealah&#x20;Craighead&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump muddles waters over Russia election help</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/8-foot-alligator-found-in-hallway-of-florida-elementary-school" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/alligator%20palm%20view%20elementary_1559182473761.jpg_7327228_ver1.0_1280_720_1559218484011.jpg_7328788_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/alligator%20palm%20view%20elementary_1559182473761.jpg_7327228_ver1.0_1280_720_1559218484011.jpg_7328788_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/alligator%20palm%20view%20elementary_1559182473761.jpg_7327228_ver1.0_1280_720_1559218484011.jpg_7328788_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/alligator%20palm%20view%20elementary_1559182473761.jpg_7327228_ver1.0_1280_720_1559218484011.jpg_7328788_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/alligator%20palm%20view%20elementary_1559182473761.jpg_7327228_ver1.0_1280_720_1559218484011.jpg_7328788_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Manatee&#x20;County&#x20;Schools" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>8-foot alligator found in hallway of Florida elementary school</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: 