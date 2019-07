- Orlando City B (3-9-3, 12 points) will close out a two-game home stand on Wednesday against the Chattanooga Red Wolves (6-4-4, 22 points) at Montverde Academy. Kickoff for the match is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on ESPN+.

The Lions enter Wednesday's midweek contest following a week off from play. Their last match resulted in a 2-0 loss to the Greenville Triumph on June 28. The Triumph found the back of the net on both sides of the match in the 41st and 83rd minutes respectively to shut the Lions out at home.

Chattanooga comes into the match off of a 1-1 draw against the Lansing Ignite this past Saturday. The Ignite opened the scoring in the 25th minute, but the Red Wolves answered in the 55th to level the match, forcing the two sides to split the points on the night.

Goalkeeper Juliano Chade sits at second in League One with 39 saves throughout 2019 after recording three against Greenville.

Steven Beattie leads the Red Wolves in goals scored this season with seven, tied for second in League One. Chattanooga goalkeeper Alexander Mangels sits atop the league in saves this season with 44.

Wednesday's match will be the second between the two sides this season, with their first match resulting in a scoreless draw on May 3 at Montverde. The Lions will travel to Chattanooga for the last match against Wednesday's opposition on September 21.

Following Wednesday's contest, the Lions face a quick turnaround as they travel to face the Greenville Triumph on Saturday, July 13 at Legacy Early College.

