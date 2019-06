- A dog owner who shot both of his pitbulls in the head, killing one of them, has been sentenced to probation.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Quincy Cowans, 28, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of animal cruelty. He was sentenced to just five years probation and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.

Cowan's is also forbidden from owning dogs for the next 10 years.

On December 28, 2018, Cowans reportedly took his two dogs, Sampson and Elijah, to a local dump to abandon them. When they started to follow him home, authorities say that's when he shot both of them.

Sampson survived but lost his left eye on the attack. Elijah died.

Sampson is now in a new home, according to Dawn Weichler, owner of Sable Animal Control in McKeesport.