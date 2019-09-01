The couple shared the footage with their friends and soon after a clip uploaded to YouTube and Reddit went viral.
Some viewers said the apparition looks like a boy and a dog, or a boy, girl and a dog, but Nolan thinks it could be his dead grandfather.
The sighting happened on the 20th anniversary of his grandfather's death, and while he's not sure it's him, he said seeing it gave him comfort, according to the Post.
Skeptics, on the other hand, say they see a spider or a bit of dust.
Hurricane watches have been issued for Florida's east coast as Dorian continues to move west as a strengthening Category 5 storm.
In their latest advisory, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that Dorian is located about 205 miles east of West Palm Beach. The hurricane wall reached the Abaco Islands on Sunday morning. Dorian then made landfall in the Bahamas on Sunday afternoon as a Category 5 storm with devastating winds and heavy rainfall.
They said that Hurricane Dorian is currently moving west at 7 miles per hour with a slower westward motion forecasted over the next day or two. It will then gradually turn toward the northwest, moving closer to the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday night. Fox 35 meteorologist Glenn Richards says that it is expected to begin turning north on Monday. The worst weather for Central Florida arrives Tuesday.
Gatorland is preparing for the storm like anyone else.
The park shared video on Facebook showing how the birds, wild cats, deer, and goats are moved inside.
Birds and mammals will be moved into protected buildings. The alligators and crocodiles can sense pressure changes and will ride out the storm underwater. They come up for air now and then.
Airbnb is helping people who may be impacted by Hurricane Dorian.
Airbnb is helping launch a new program that could help people trying to evacuate ahead of Dorian. The hurricane, which is now a Category 5 storm , is currently moving west and is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to Florida's east coast.
The company's new 'Open Homes' program launched last week as Dorian threatened those living in Puerto Rico. Airbnb hosts can volunteer to open their homes for free for evacuees.