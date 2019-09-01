< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Posted Aug 29 2019 08:43AM EDT

Updated Aug 29 2019 08:47AM EDT

FOX NEWS - A New York couple was a little spooked when they checked the footage from a security camera in their living room late one night to find what they said looked like a ghost and a ghost dog, according to reports Wednesday.

Joey Nolan and his wife were checking on their sick cat via the camera just before 1 a.m. on Aug. 8. They claim they saw what appeared to be the faint outline of a person and a small animal, the New York Post reported.</p><p><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xb0sUI0qxvo" width="560">

The couple shared the footage with their friends and soon after a clip uploaded to YouTube and Reddit went viral.

RELATED: Fireflies light up in unison at Grandfather Mountain, NC State scientist finds

Some viewers said the apparition looks like a boy and a dog, or a boy, girl and a dog, but Nolan thinks it could be his dead grandfather.

The sighting happened on the 20th anniversary of his grandfather's death, and while he's not sure it's him, he said seeing it gave him comfort, according to the Post.

Skeptics, on the other hand, say they see a spider or a bit of dust.

Get updates on this story at FoxNews.com

