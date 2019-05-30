< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. New Hampshire man treated for rabies after being bitten by bat hiding in iPad case, report says data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=New Hampshire man treated for rabies after being bitten by bat hiding in iPad case, report says&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/new-hampshire-man-treated-for-rabies-after-being-bitten-by-bat-hiding-in-ipad-case-report-says" data-title="New Hampshire man treated for rabies after being bitten by bat hiding in iPad case, report says" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/new-hampshire-man-treated-for-rabies-after-being-bitten-by-bat-hiding-in-ipad-case-report-says" addthis:title="New Hampshire man treated for rabies after being bitten by bat hiding in iPad case, report says"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409763457.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409763457");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409763457-409763432"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/GETTY%20bat_1559209880344.png_7328140_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/GETTY%20bat_1559209880344.png_7328140_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/GETTY%20bat_1559209880344.png_7328140_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/GETTY%20bat_1559209880344.png_7328140_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/GETTY%20bat_1559209880344.png_7328140_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409763457-409763432" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/GETTY%20bat_1559209880344.png_7328140_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 05:51AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 05:54AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409763457" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - A New Hampshire man required treatment for<a href="https://www.foxnews.com/health/new-hampshire-man-bat-bite-ipad-rabies"> rabies after a bat that was reportedly hiding in his iPad </a>case snuck out and bit him last week — and now he hopes his ordeal will help educate others about the dangerous disease.</p> <p>Roy Syvertson, 86, said he had been using his tablet for about an hour before the critter popped its head out and nipped him.</p> <p>“It felt like a little bee sting,” he told WMUR.com. “And I looked, and the bat was coming out of here, between the cover and the back of the pad. And then I got up, still squeezing it, which I’m sure he wasn’t happy about, and I took him outside.”</p> <p>The next morning, Syvertson said the bat was still there and alive, but that he discovered it died later that night, prompting him to call the state’s Fish and Game authorities to ask about rabies.</p> <p>Rabies is a preventable viral disease of mammals most often transmitted to humans through the bite of a rabid animal. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the majority of cases reported occur in animals like raccoons, skunks, bats and foxes. The virus attacks the central nervous system, which leads to brain disease and death. Early symptoms include fever, headache, weakness and discomfort, before progressing to insomnia, anxiety, confusion and possible paralysis. The disease can also cause hallucinations, agitation, hypersalivation, difficulty swallowing and fear of water.</p> <p>According to the CDC, death typically occurs within days of the onset of severe symptoms. The virus is preventable in humans through prompt treatment.</p> <p>Syvertson said that he was immediately started on treatment at the hospital and that the Fish and Game officials confirmed that bat was rabid.</p> <p>“It was a good thing I didn’t decide to cuddle him a little,” he told WMUR.</p> <p>New Hampshire is home to eight different species of bats, although it was not clear which type Syvertson encountered.</p> <p>Last November, a 55-year-old Utah man died from the virus, marking the state’s first such death since 1944. Gary Giles had contracted the disease from bats, which had been present in the family home. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>12-year-old boy restrained in bathtub with shackles, dog collar before dying: police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 07:36AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 07:37AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man and woman are facing charges in the death of a 12-year-old boy who was restrained in a motel bathtub with shackles and a dog shock collar before he died in Indiana last Thursday, police said.</p><p>The boy, who authorities have identified as Eduardo Posso, died in Bloomington after what investigators believe was a year of abuse and starvation, WTTV reported. Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain said the boy’s father, 32-year-old Luis Posso, and stepmother, 25-year-old Dayan Medina Flores, are suspected of abusing the boy.</p><p>“You don’t even want to let your mind go to imagine what this child went through,” Swain said. “I was told that the emergency room doctor has a pretty emotional experience as a result of having to do this examination and seeing firsthand the cruelty some people can place [on a child].”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/florida-teacher-allegedly-writes-wtf-is-this-on-students-homework" title="Florida teacher allegedly writes ‘WTF is this?' on student's homework" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/assign_1559214684088_7328710_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/assign_1559214684088_7328710_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/assign_1559214684088_7328710_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/assign_1559214684088_7328710_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/assign_1559214684088_7328710_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida teacher allegedly writes ‘WTF is this?' on student's homework</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 07:11AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Florida high school teacher raised eyebrows this week after allegedly writing “WTF is this?” on a student’s homework.</p><p>Melinda Smith, the student’s mother, told Panama City’s WJHG on Tuesday she was shocked when her son showed her his science homework with the comment: “WTF is this? absolutely no credit” written on top.</p><p>“[I]t wasn’t anything about not getting the credit, it was more so the language about the writing to students, that was very inappropriate and not acceptable for a teacher whatsoever,” Smith said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/man-kills-self-after-shooting-girlfriend-in-sanford-police-say" title="Man kills self after shooting ex-girlfriend in Sanford, police say" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/05/09/crime-scene-tape_1525864920189_5481758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/05/09/crime-scene-tape_1525864920189_5481758_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/05/09/crime-scene-tape_1525864920189_5481758_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/05/09/crime-scene-tape_1525864920189_5481758_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/05/09/crime-scene-tape_1525864920189_5481758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Crime Scene" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man kills self after shooting ex-girlfriend in Sanford, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 06:53AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 07:02AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Sanford police are investigating a shooting a home early Thursday morning.</p><p>According to investigators, police responded to reports of shots fired at a home at 1511 West 11th Street. They say an ex-boyfriend of the woman living there went to the home and they got into an argument outside.</p><p>At some point, the man shot her. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deputies-investigate-after-woman-shot-in-orange-county"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/nashville-street-shooting_1559187286525_7327669_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="nashville-street-shooting_1559187286525.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputies investigate after woman shot in Orange County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/pet-cat-shot-and-killed-in-ocoee"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/cat-shot-ocoee_1559185980752_7327912_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="cat-shot-ocoee_1559185980752.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pet cat shot and killed in Ocoee</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/family-petitions-for-traffic-signal-at-deadly-intersection"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Kayla%20McCabe%20Thompson_1559185754332.jpg_7327496_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Kayla McCabe Thompson_1559185754332.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family petitions for traffic signal at deadly intersection</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/grieving-father-accepts-son-s-diploma-days-after-teen-dies-unexpectedly"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Father_accepts_diploma_at_late_son_s_hig_5_7325272_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Father_accepts_diploma_at_late_son_s_hig_5_20190529212802-401385"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Grieving father accepts son's diploma days after teen dies unexpectedly</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 