- Full Sail University’s new esports arena, The Fortress, got its first taste of professional video game competition this week with the help of the NBA.

The arena hosted the NBA2K League’s tournament, "The Ticket," which began Thursday and runs through Saturday. The event featured all 21 of the pro-basketball league’s gaming teams in a single elimination tournament with the winner taking $180,000 and a guaranteed playoff spot.

On day one, the Orlando Magic Gaming team won their first round to advance and play the Miami Heat Gaming team on Saturday.

"One of our biggest things as we're, you know, the second year of our league is making sure we're partnering with organizations that 'get' esports and are totally invested in growing esports, and Full Sail is perfect for that reason,” said NBA2K League Director Brendan Donohue.

The Fortress at Full Sail just opened last month as the largest collegiate esports arena in the United States.