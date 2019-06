- Drivers in Las Vegas now have a new way to pay for parking tickets that will help out students.

According to a news release posted by the City of Las Vegas, drivers who receive parking infractions between June 19 and July 19 can have their ticket fees satisfied by bringing in school supplies!

The measure was approved by Las Vegas City Council in order to help out teachers who often spend hundreds of dollars out of pocket to fill their classrooms with necessary supplies.

The donations will be handed over to the Teacher's Exchange, a non-profit associated with the Public Education Foundation.

Supplies must be unopened and of greater or equal value of the parking ticket. The donations must be made within 30 days of the citation date and have a purchase receipt with them.

Some of the recommended items include pencils, pens, erasers, dry erase markers, post-it notes and disinfecting wipes.