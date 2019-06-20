< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. KFC's Cheetos Sandwich to be available nationwide after 'overwhelmingly successful' test run
Posted Jun 20 2019 11:44AM EDT
Updated Jun 20 2019 11:45AM EDT id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413773278" data-article-version="1.0">KFC's Cheetos Sandwich to be available nationwide after 'overwhelmingly successful' test run</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-413773278" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=KFC's Cheetos Sandwich to be available nationwide after 'overwhelmingly successful' test run&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/kfc-s-cheetos-sandwich-to-be-available-nationwide-after-overwhelmingly-successful-test-run" data-title="KFC's Cheetos Sandwich to be available nationwide after 'overwhelmingly successful' test run" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/kfc-s-cheetos-sandwich-to-be-available-nationwide-after-overwhelmingly-successful-test-run" addthis:title="KFC's Cheetos Sandwich to be available nationwide after 'overwhelmingly successful' test run"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413773278.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413773278");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413773278-413773253"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/chicken%20sand%20kfc_1561045374036.png_7424537_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/chicken%20sand%20kfc_1561045374036.png_7424537_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/chicken%20sand%20kfc_1561045374036.png_7424537_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/chicken%20sand%20kfc_1561045374036.png_7424537_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/chicken%20sand%20kfc_1561045374036.png_7424537_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: KFC" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo credit: KFC</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413773278-413773253" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/chicken%20sand%20kfc_1561045374036.png_7424537_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/chicken%20sand%20kfc_1561045374036.png_7424537_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/chicken%20sand%20kfc_1561045374036.png_7424537_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/chicken%20sand%20kfc_1561045374036.png_7424537_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/chicken%20sand%20kfc_1561045374036.png_7424537_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: KFC" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo credit: KFC</figcaption> </figure> <a Posted Jun 20 2019 11:44AM EDT
Updated Jun 20 2019 11:45AM EDT Cheetos on a toasted bun — will be available nationwide starting July 1.</p><p>"After an overwhelmingly successful test earlier this year, Kentucky Fried Chicken® and fan-favorite Cheetos are giving fans nationwide access to the sought-after Cheetos Sandwich," a press release confirms.</p><p>However, the item — which is indeed real, and not something you imagined during a Cheetos-fueled fever dream— will only be available for "four short weeks," KFC says.</p><p>The sandwich will also be making an early debut during an "All Orange Everything" pop-up event at NYC's 14th St. KFC location on June 27, where fans can try the sandwich alongside three other exclusive offerings only available at the pop-up, including: Cheetos-fied KFC Hot Wings, Cheetos Loaded Fries and the KFC Mac & Cheetos Bowl.</p><p>That said, New York's die-hard KFC fans should probably refrain from wearing any of their lighter, summery garments to the pop-up on June 27, lest those garments be covered in the fine, cheesy Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/chicken%20sand%20kfc_1561045374036.png_7424537_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/chicken%20sand%20kfc_1561045374036.png_7424537_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/chicken%20sand%20kfc_1561045374036.png_7424537_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/chicken%20sand%20kfc_1561045374036.png_7424537_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;KFC" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>KFC's Cheetos Sandwich to be available nationwide after 'overwhelmingly successful' test run</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/2-florida-boys-serious-burned-by-homemade-firework-explosion-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/06/fireworks_1530916413280_5766569_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/06/fireworks_1530916413280_5766569_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/06/fireworks_1530916413280_5766569_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/06/fireworks_1530916413280_5766569_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/06/fireworks_1530916413280_5766569_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 Florida boys serious burned by homemade firework explosion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/morton-expected-to-start-for-the-rays-against-athletics-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/MLB-baseball_1440531170614_122500_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/MLB-baseball_1440531170614_122500_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/MLB-baseball_1440531170614_122500_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/MLB-baseball_1440531170614_122500_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/MLB-baseball_1440531170614_122500_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Morton expected to start for the Rays against Athletics</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/swanson-talks-about-soccer-star-girlfriend" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/MALLORY_1561039571064_7424141_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/MALLORY_1561039571064_7424141_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/MALLORY_1561039571064_7424141_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/MALLORY_1561039571064_7424141_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/MALLORY_1561039571064_7424141_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson talks about soccer star girlfriend</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-man-arrested-for-drug-possession-while-trying-to-catch-pokemon" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/hillsborough%20county%20SO_pokemon%20arrest%201_062019_1561041424315.png_7424166_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/hillsborough%20county%20SO_pokemon%20arrest%201_062019_1561041424315.png_7424166_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/hillsborough%20county%20SO_pokemon%20arrest%201_062019_1561041424315.png_7424166_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/hillsborough%20county%20SO_pokemon%20arrest%201_062019_1561041424315.png_7424166_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/hillsborough%20county%20SO_pokemon%20arrest%201_062019_1561041424315.png_7424166_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida man arrested for drug 