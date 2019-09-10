K-9 Beebs was released to try and take down the suspect. That's when police said the suspect "stabbed K9 Beebs multiple times in the head with a screwdriver."
Beebs suffered a laceration to his mouth and several wounds to his head with swelling, according to the police department. He was rushed to the veterinarian where he was treated. K-9 Beebs was released from the hospital and is currently recovering at home with his handler, Officer Dan Pennellatore.
The suspect was taken into custody. No word on what charges he is facing.
K-9 Beebs is a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois and has served with the department for 2 and half years.
"We would like to thank everyone for their support over the past few days," the police department wrote in an update on Facebook. "K-9 Beebs is still home recovering. He seems to be a bit sore and has some swelling. But overall, the recovery process is going well."
Posted Sep 10 2019 08:21AM EDT
Updated Sep 10 2019 08:42AM EDT
Heart-wrenching photos of a 5-year-old girl gently supporting her 4-year-old brother as the side effects of chemotherapy disrupt their playtime have gone viral after their mother shared a raw post about how childhood cancer impacts the whole family.
“One thing they don’t tell you about childhood cancer is that it affects the entire family,” Kaitlin Burge, a mother of three from Princeton, Texas, wrote on Sept. 3. “You always hear about the financial and medical struggles, but how often do you hear about the struggles families with other children face? To some this may be hard to see and read. My two kids, 15 months apart, went from playing in school and at home together to sitting in a cold hospital room together.”
Burge had posted the photos on the “Beckett Strong” Facebook page, which was created after her son, Beckett, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in April 2018.
Posted Sep 10 2019 07:24AM EDT
Updated Sep 10 2019 09:13AM EDT
As rescue efforts continue following the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the Bahamas, you can say that Hurricane Dorian was right on time.
The official hurricane season for the Atlantic basin (which includes the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico) is from June 1 to November 30.
RELATED: Gainesville firefighters deployed to Bahamas after Dorian
Posted Sep 10 2019 07:13AM EDT
Updated Sep 10 2019 08:08AM EDT
Friday the 13th will be extra spooky this week as a rare full moon is set to appear across the United States.
The so-called "Harvest Moon," which is the full moon nearest to the autumnal equinox or the start of fall on Sept. 23, will be visible on Sept. 13 and into the early hours on Sept. 14, according to the Farmers' Almanac .
If you live in the Central, Mountain or Pacific time zones, the moment the moon turns full will be the evening of Friday the 13th. Those who live in the Eastern Time Zone will see the moon reach its full phase after midnight at 12:33 a.m. on Saturday.