Judge withdraws from lawsuit over felon voting id="relatedHeadlines-418801797" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF)</strong> - A federal judge who has routinely ruled against the state in election-related lawsuits has withdrawn from overseeing a challenge to a new state statute aimed at carrying out a constitutional amendment restoring voting rights to Floridians convicted of felonies.</p> <p>U.S. District Judge Mark E. Walker on Wednesday filed an order disqualifying himself from the case, saying his wife works for the same law firm as an attorney who recently signed up to represent two of the defendants, including Secretary of State Laurel Lee.</p> <p>George Meros of Holland & Knight LLP filed a notice with the court Tuesday, saying he would represent Lee and Broward County Supervisor of Elections Pete Antonacci. Walker’s wife, Karen, also works for the firm.</p> <p>In his order Wednesday, Walker, who serves as the chief judge of Florida's Northern District, hinted that the move to hire Meros may have been intended to force Walker off the case, writing that “the conduct at issue here is deeply troubling.”</p> <p>Walker pointed to a 2015 lawsuit in which defendants hired Holland & Knight mid-way through the judicial proceedings. Plaintiffs in the lawsuit accused the defendants of "judge shopping" by intentionally hiring a lawyer from the firm where Walker’s wife worked so another judge would be assigned to the case. Walker did not recuse himself, but asked for an opinion from another judge in the matter.</p> <p>Senior District Judge Maurice Paul instead disqualified Holland & Knight from the case, allowing Walker to remain in charge of a contentious legal battle over a fuel surcharge fee being charged by a waste removal company.</p> <p>In his April 2016 decision keeping Walker as the judge in the case, Paul wrote that Holland & Knight “should be disqualified because of the potential for manipulation of the judicial system, the lack of need by defendants for this particular counsel, and the potential delay and loss of judicial activity,” a finding Walker referred to in Wednesday’s order.</p> <p>The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals “has outlined a process to differentiate legitimate judicial recusal necessary under federal law from frivolous recusals brought on by unscrupulous shenanigans,” Walker wrote.</p> <p>While Walker asked another judge to weigh in on his recusal in the fuel surcharge case, the federal judge said he “will not employ that process” now.</p> <p>“Although the conduct at issue is deeply troubling, I am relieved of those concerns by confidence in my collegues on this court to preside over the remainder of this case and judge it fairly and wisely,” he wrote.</p> <p>The circumstances surrounding the current lawsuit differ from those in the fuel surcharge case in several ways.</p> <p>The elections complaint, comprised of four lawsuits consolidated by Walker into a single case earlier this month, was filed less than three weeks ago. Changes ahead for developmental disabilities program

The head of the Florida agency that helps people with disabilities told a large crowd of people Wednesday not to worry about an impending redesign of the state's Medicaid home and community-based waiver program.

"I know that some of you think that doom and gloom is here because of this, but it's not," Agency for Persons with Disabilities Director Barbara Palmer said at a public meeting. "It's a great opportunity for us to make a difference in the people's lives."

Palmer said her agency has been working with the state Agency for Health Care administration on the redesign of the program and that the two agencies have held 12 meetings on the issue. Palmer said that AHCA, which has an expertise in Medicaid waivers, is reviewing other states' Medicaid waiver programs to see how they administer services necessary to keep people with developmental disabilities out of institutions and living in the community. Palmer kept her remarks brief and spent most of the three-hour meeting taking notes. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Changes ahead for developmental disabilities program</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 10:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The head of the Florida agency that helps people with disabilities told a large crowd of people Wednesday not to worry about an impending redesign of the state’s Medicaid home and community-based waiver program.</p><p>“I know that some of you think that doom and gloom is here because of this, but it’s not,” Agency for Persons with Disabilities Director Barbara Palmer said at a public meeting. “It’s a great opportunity for us to make a difference in the people’s lives.”</p><p>Palmer said her agency has been working with the state Agency for Health Care administration on the redesign of the program and that the two agencies have held 12 meetings on the issue. Palmer said that AHCA, which has an expertise in Medicaid waivers, is reviewing other states’ Medicaid waiver programs to see how they administer services necessary to keep people with developmental disabilities out of institutions and living in the community. DeSantis committee hauls in $300K in first half of July

Gov. Ron DeSantis' political committee reeled in $300,000 during the first half of July, nearly half of which came from a wealthy investor, according to the latest numbers reported on the committee's website.

Palm Beach billionaire Paul Tudor Jones, a co-founder of the Everglades Foundation, contributed $125,000 to the Friends of Ron DeSantis committee on July 8. Nine other organizations and individuals contributed money to the Republican governor's political committee on the same day, signaling a possible fundraising event.

Other contributions dated July 8 include $25,000 from Johnathan Stanton, a St. Petersburg construction executive, and $10,000 from Keeping Florida Affordable, a political committee that this year received most of its money from Disney, financial service organizations and Tallahasee-based lobbying firm Southern Strategy Group. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>DeSantis committee hauls in $300K in first half of July</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 09:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gov. Ron DeSantis' political committee reeled in $300,000 during the first half of July, nearly half of which came from a wealthy investor, according to the latest numbers reported on the committee's website.</p><p>Palm Beach billionaire Paul Tudor Jones, a co-founder of the Everglades Foundation, contributed $125,000 to the Friends of Ron DeSantis committee on July 8. Deputies say carjacker could not drive stick shift

A 71-year-old man recalled how things went down as he became the victim of an alleged carjacking. He was picking his Honda up from Auto Tender repair shop on Monday afternoon when it went down, he said.

"They pulled it around to the front of the building…left the car running. I'm there with my walker," he said.

Deputies said 25-year-old Jaylen Alexander pounced when the man when he least expected it, as he loaded his walker into his trunk. He was picking his Honda up from Auto Tender repair shop on Monday afternoon when it went down, he said.</p><p> "They pulled it around to the front of the building…left the car running. I'm there with my walker," he said. </p><p>Deputies said 25-year-old Jaylen Alexander pounced when the man when he least expected it, as he loaded his walker into his trunk. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/huggies-puts-fathers-on-diaper-packages-for-the-first-time"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/huggies%20THUMB_1563402043888.jpg_7530084_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Huggies said it specifically chose to feature fathers for the first time ever on its "Special Delivery" line to reflect all parents' love for their babies. (Credit: Huggies)" title="huggies-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Huggies puts fathers on diaper packages for the first time</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/girl-9-dies-after-being-electrocuted-by-wire-from-pool-light-that-was-under-repair"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/getty_swimmingpoolfile_071719_1563408349171_7530499_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A generic image of an outdoor swimming pool is shown. (Photo credit: Getty Images)" title="getty_swimmingpoolfile_071719-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Girl, 9, dies after being electrocuted by wire from pool light that was under repair</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/elizabeth-holmes-appears-in-court-judge-orders-fda-to-produce-documents"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/17/Elizabeth_Holmes__Ramesh_Balwani_appear__0_7530505_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Elizabeth_Holmes__Ramesh_Balwani_appear__0_20190718001428-405538"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Elizabeth Holmes appears in court, judge orders FDA to produce documents</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/deputies-say-carjacker-could-not-drive-stick-shift"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Jaylen%20Alexander-carjacking_1563408663431.jpg_7530629_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Jaylen Alexander-carjacking_1563408663431.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputies say carjacker could not drive stick shift</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout Most Recent

DeSantis committee hauls in $300K in first half of July

Judge withdraws from lawsuit over felon voting

Huggies puts fathers on diaper packages for the first time

Girl, 9, dies after being electrocuted by wire from pool light that was under repair

Elizabeth Holmes appears in court, judge orders FDA to produce documents data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/06/14/Ron-DeSantis_1497481485420_3540492_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/06/14/Ron-DeSantis_1497481485420_3540492_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/06/14/Ron-DeSantis_1497481485420_3540492_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/06/14/Ron-DeSantis_1497481485420_3540492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>DeSantis committee hauls in $300K in first half of July</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/judge-withdraws-from-lawsuit-over-felon-voting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Judge withdraws from lawsuit over felon voting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/huggies-puts-fathers-on-diaper-packages-for-the-first-time" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/huggies%20THUMB_1563402043888.jpg_7530084_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/huggies%20THUMB_1563402043888.jpg_7530084_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/huggies%20THUMB_1563402043888.jpg_7530084_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/huggies%20THUMB_1563402043888.jpg_7530084_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/huggies%20THUMB_1563402043888.jpg_7530084_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Huggies&#x20;said&#x20;it&#x20;specifically&#x20;chose&#x20;to&#x20;feature&#x20;fathers&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;first&#x20;time&#x20;ever&#x20;on&#x20;its&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Special&#x20;Delivery&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;line&#x20;to&#x20;reflect&#x20;all&#x20;parents&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;love&#x20;for&#x20;their&#x20;babies&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Huggies&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Huggies puts fathers on diaper packages for the first time</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/girl-9-dies-after-being-electrocuted-by-wire-from-pool-light-that-was-under-repair" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/getty_swimmingpoolfile_071719_1563408349171_7530499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/getty_swimmingpoolfile_071719_1563408349171_7530499_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/getty_swimmingpoolfile_071719_1563408349171_7530499_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/getty_swimmingpoolfile_071719_1563408349171_7530499_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/getty_swimmingpoolfile_071719_1563408349171_7530499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;generic&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x20;an&#x20;outdoor&#x20;swimming&#x20;pool&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Girl, 9, dies after being electrocuted by wire from pool light that was under repair</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/elizabeth-holmes-appears-in-court-judge-orders-fda-to-produce-documents" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/17/Elizabeth_Holmes__Ramesh_Balwani_appear__0_7530505_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/17/Elizabeth_Holmes__Ramesh_Balwani_appear__0_7530505_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/17/Elizabeth_Holmes__Ramesh_Balwani_appear__0_7530505_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/17/Elizabeth_Holmes__Ramesh_Balwani_appear__0_7530505_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 