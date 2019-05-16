< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story413287219" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 ICE to remove 'millions of illegal aliens' in US, Trump says, scant on details addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/ice-to-remove-millions-of-illegal-aliens-in-us-trump-says-scant-on-details" addthis:title="ICE to remove ‘millions of illegal aliens' in US, Trump says, scant on details"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413287219.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413287219");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413287219-407341036"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/getty_immigrants_051619_1558043507817_7276965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/getty_immigrants_051619_1558043507817_7276965_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/getty_immigrants_051619_1558043507817_7276965_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/getty_immigrants_051619_1558043507817_7276965_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/getty_immigrants_051619_1558043507817_7276965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Central American immigrants approach the U.S.-Mexico border fence after crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico on February 01, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Central American immigrants approach the U.S.-Mexico border fence after crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico on February 01, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413287219-407341036" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/getty_immigrants_051619_1558043507817_7276965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/getty_immigrants_051619_1558043507817_7276965_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/getty_immigrants_051619_1558043507817_7276965_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/getty_immigrants_051619_1558043507817_7276965_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/getty_immigrants_051619_1558043507817_7276965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Central American immigrants approach the U.S.-Mexico border fence after crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico on February 01, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Central American immigrants approach the U.S.-Mexico border fence after crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico on February 01, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. Posted Jun 18 2019 08:12AM EDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 08:20AM EDT They will be removed as fast as they come in. Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people.......</p> — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1140791400658870274?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 18, 2019</a></blockquote><p><br> <br> </p><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p> </p><p>Mark Morgan, the director of the agency, did not announce any new initiatives during his stop in Louisville on Sunday, where he spoke about the humanitarian and national security crisis at the border.</p><p>ICE did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News for comment.</p><p>An administration official told the AP that the new effort would focus on the more than 1 million people who have been issued final deportation orders by federal judges but remain at large in the country. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to explain the president's tweets.</p><p>Some in Trump's administration believe that decisive shows of force — like mass arrests — can serve as effective deterrents, sending a message to those considering making the journey to the U.S. that it's not worth coming.</p><p>Earlier this month, Trump announced that the U.S. reached a deal with Mexico that includes plans to return migrants seeking asylum to Mexico, where they will remain until they can be processed.</p><p>Trump praised Mexico in the tweet, saying the country has been doing a very good job at stopping those trying to gain access to the U.S. border.</p><p>The Associated Press contributed to this report.</p><p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/politics/ice-to-remove-millions-of-illegal-aliens-in-us-trump-says-scant-on-details"><strong>Get updates on this story at FoxNews.com</strong></a></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script More Mobile App News Feed Stories src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/_Spider_Man__pressure_washes_home_in_Flo_0_7413187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/_Spider_Man__pressure_washes_home_in_Flo_0_7413187_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/_Spider_Man__pressure_washes_home_in_Flo_0_7413187_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/_Spider_Man__pressure_washes_home_in_Flo_0_7413187_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/_Spider_Man__pressure_washes_home_in_Flo_0_7413187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="'Spider-Man' pressure washes home in Florida" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Spider-Man' seen pressure washing roof of Florida home during rainstorm</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 09:36AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 09:52AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's not every day you see Spider-Man taking time away from his crime-fighting duties to pressure wash a home.</p><p>George Martinez posted a video to Instagram on Monday of the web-slinging hero washing a roof while a storm was on the way! </p><p>"It's pouring with lightning and thunder in the background. I look out my window...and see this...," Martinez wrote in the caption.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/-we-love-our-president-trump-supporters-camp-out-40-hours-ahead-of-re-election-rally-in-orlando" title="Trump to launch re-election campaign, supporters camp out, traffic expected" data-articleId="413273691" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/President_Trump_re_election_rally_0_7412962_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/President_Trump_re_election_rally_0_7412962_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/President_Trump_re_election_rally_0_7412962_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/President_Trump_re_election_rally_0_7412962_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/President_Trump_re_election_rally_0_7412962_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Good Day Orlando at 7 a.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump to launch re-election campaign, supporters camp out, traffic expected</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 06:15AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 10:01AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>All eyes are on Orlando as President Donald Trump is set to arrive on Tuesday ahead of his rally at the Amway Center. The president is in town to kick off his re-election campaign and he's promising his rally will be "record setting."</p><p>Hundreds of people have been waiting in line for the rally to begin since 2:00 a.m. on Monday. That's more than 40 hours before the scheduled event at the Amway Center. Campers have tents, food, blankets and a lot of enthusiasm. </p><p>"It's one of the most important elections we have in history," said Gary Best, who was the first in line around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/police-man-accused-of-beheading-roommate-s-dog-because-she-owned-him-rent" title="Police: Man accused of beheading roommate's dog because she owned him rent" data-articleId="413294962" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/Jose%20Vega-Meza_1560862024791.png_7413314_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/Jose%20Vega-Meza_1560862024791.png_7413314_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/Jose%20Vega-Meza_1560862024791.png_7413314_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/Jose%20Vega-Meza_1560862024791.png_7413314_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/Jose%20Vega-Meza_1560862024791.png_7413314_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Man accused of beheading roommate's dog because she owned him rent</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 08:58AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 09:03AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police in Buckeye say a man has been arrested for allegedly mutilating and beheading a dog.</p><p>They say 21-year-old Jose Vega Meza has been booked into a Phoenix jail on suspicion of two counts of animal cruelty and one count of misdemeanor assault for allegedly attacking another prisoner.</p><p>It's unclear if Vega Meza has a lawyer yet.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script Get the New Weather App Now! Featured Videos class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/-spider-man-seen-pressure-washing-roof-of-florida-home-during-rainstorm"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/spidey%20for%20web_1560864549290.png_7413343_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo credit: @skinnygeorge via Instagram" title="spidey for web_1560864549290.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Spider-Man' seen pressure washing roof of Florida home during rainstorm</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/-we-love-our-president-trump-supporters-camp-out-40-hours-ahead-of-re-election-rally-in-orlando"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/WHITE%20HOUSE_trump_061819_1560865304453.png_7413299_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WHITE HOUSE_trump_061819_1560865304453.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump to launch re-election campaign, supporters camp out, traffic expected</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-forecast-june-18-2019"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/Weather_report__June_18__2019_AM_0_7412989_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Weather_report__June_18__2019_AM_0_20190618115308"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Weather Forecast: June 18, 2019</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/pride-flags-replaced-with-christian-flags-in-willow-glen"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/17/Pride_flags_replaced_with_Christian_flag_0_7412816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Pride_flags_replaced_with_Christian_flag_0_20190618052542-405538"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pride flags replaced with Christian flags in Willow Glen</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/WHITE%20HOUSE_trump_061819_1560865304453.png_7413299_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/WHITE%20HOUSE_trump_061819_1560865304453.png_7413299_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/WHITE%20HOUSE_trump_061819_1560865304453.png_7413299_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/WHITE%20HOUSE_trump_061819_1560865304453.png_7413299_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Trump to launch re-election campaign, supporters camp out, traffic expected</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/police-man-accused-of-beheading-roommate-s-dog-because-she-owned-him-rent" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/Jose%20Vega-Meza_1560862024791.png_7413314_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/Jose%20Vega-Meza_1560862024791.png_7413314_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/Jose%20Vega-Meza_1560862024791.png_7413314_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/Jose%20Vega-Meza_1560862024791.png_7413314_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/Jose%20Vega-Meza_1560862024791.png_7413314_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Man accused of beheading roommate's dog because she owned him rent</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/ice-to-remove-millions-of-illegal-aliens-in-us-trump-says-scant-on-details" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/getty_immigrants_051619_1558043507817_7276965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/getty_immigrants_051619_1558043507817_7276965_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/getty_immigrants_051619_1558043507817_7276965_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/getty_immigrants_051619_1558043507817_7276965_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/getty_immigrants_051619_1558043507817_7276965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Central&#x20;American&#x20;immigrants&#x20;approach&#x20;the&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;-Mexico&#x20;border&#x20;fence&#x20;after&#x20;crossing&#x20;the&#x20;Rio&#x20;Grande&#x20;from&#x20;Mexico&#x20;on&#x20;February&#x20;01&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;El&#x20;Paso&#x2c;&#x20;Texas&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;John&#x20;Moore&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>ICE to remove ‘millions of illegal aliens' in US, Trump says, scant on details</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/sunrail-offering-additional-evening-service-for-president-trump-s-orlando-rally" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/19/sunRail_1519089864504_4982255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/19/sunRail_1519089864504_4982255_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/19/sunRail_1519089864504_4982255_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/19/sunRail_1519089864504_4982255_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/19/sunRail_1519089864504_4982255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>SunRail offering additional evening service for President Trump's Orlando rally</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/report-downgrades-florida-on-child-well-being" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/16/school%20kids_1539715825334.jpg_6227872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/16/school%20kids_1539715825334.jpg_6227872_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/16/school%20kids_1539715825334.jpg_6227872_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/16/school%20kids_1539715825334.jpg_6227872_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/16/school%20kids_1539715825334.jpg_6227872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Children&#x20;are&#x20;pictured&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;classroom&#x20;after&#x20;Education&#x20;Minister&#x20;Chris&#x20;Hipkins&#x20;announced&#x20;a&#x20;new&#x20;primary&#x20;school&#x20;and&#x20;more&#x20;classrooms&#x20;for&#x20;existing&#x20;schools&#x20;in&#x20;Auckland&#x20;schools&#x20;at&#x20;Waterview&#x20;Primary&#x20;School&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;4&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Auckland&#x2c;&#x20;New&#x20;Zealand&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Report downgrades Florida on child well-being</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div 