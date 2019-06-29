< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Hero 9/11 first responder with cancer dies at 53; testified to Congress with Jon Stewart
Posted Jun 29 2019 09:51AM EDT
Updated Jun 29 2019 10:01AM EDT data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Hero 9/11 first responder with cancer dies at 53; testified to Congress with Jon Stewart&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/hero-911-first-responder-with-cancer-dies-at-53-testified-to-congress-with-jon-stewart" data-title="Hero 9/11 first responder with cancer dies at 53; testified to Congress with Jon Stewart" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/hero-911-first-responder-with-cancer-dies-at-53-testified-to-congress-with-jon-stewart" addthis:title="Hero 9/11 first responder with cancer dies at 53; testified to Congress with Jon Stewart"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415423673.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415423673");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415423673-415422458"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_2560_1440_1561815927091_7456393_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_2560_1440_1561815927091_7456393_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_2560_1440_1561815927091_7456393_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_2560_1440_1561815927091_7456393_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_2560_1440_1561815927091_7456393_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415423673-415422458" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_2560_1440_1561815927091_7456393_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_2560_1440_1561815927091_7456393_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_2560_1440_1561815927091_7456393_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_2560_1440_1561815927091_7456393_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_2560_1440_1561815927091_7456393_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 09:51AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 10:01AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415423673" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - A 9/11 first responder has died two weeks <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/hero-9-11-first-responder-dies-53-congress-jon-stewart">after an emotional appearance on Capitol Hill </a>with Jon Stewart, his family said Saturday.</p> <p>Luis "Lou" Alvarez, a former bomb-squad detective for the NYPD, was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 and underwent 69 rounds of chemotherapy. He was 53.</p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="und"><a href="https://t.co/fBagC96ATg">pic.twitter.com/fBagC96ATg</a></p> — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) <a href="https://twitter.com/NYPDCT/status/1144951251278467072?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 29, 2019</a></blockquote> <p><br /> <br /> </p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p> </p> <p>"It is with peace and comfort, that the Alvarez family announce that Luis (Lou) Alvarez, our warrior, has gone home to our Good Lord in heaven today," the family said. "Please remember his words, 'Please take care of yourselves and each other.' We told him at the end that he had won this battle by the many lives he had touched by sharing his three-year battle. He was at peace with that, surrounded by family."</p> <p>Alvarerz entered hospice care last week.</p> <p>The hero cop appeared with Stewart, the former “Daily Show” host, before a House committee June 11 to urge congressional action on renewing the 9/11 victim’s compensation fund.</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/911-worker-who-testified-with-jon-stewart-in-hospice"><strong>RELATED: 9/11 worker who testified with Jon Stewart in hospice</strong></a></p> <p>Stewart drew headlines after criticizing lawmakers who failed to attend the hearing.</p> <p>“I have been to many places in this world and done many things, but I can tell you that I did not want to be anywhere else but Ground Zero when I was there,” Alvarez testified. “Now the 9/11 illnesses have taken many of us, and we are all worried about our children, our spouses and our families and what happens if we are not here.”</p> <p>First responders this week met with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who said a vote would be held on renewing the fund by August. Stewart had singled out McConnell for criticism over the funding issue.</p> <p>More than 40,000 people have applied to the compensation fund which covers illnesses potentially related to being at the World Trade Center site, the Pentagon or Shanksville, Penn., after the 2001 attacks, Fox News reported. More than $5 billion in benefits have been awarded out of the $7.4 billion fund, with about 21,000 claims pending.</p> <p>Alvarez announced he was being treated by hospice nurses on Facebook.</p> <p>“Hello everyone, ‘I’m still here and still fighting,'’’ he said. “I just wanted to let you know, what is going on with me. Since you have been with me on this 3-year ride. I’m now in hospice, because their (sic) is nothing else the doctors can do to fight the cancer. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New and Improved Fox 35 Weather App</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 07 2019 11:39AM EST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 03:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Download the new and improved FOX 35 weather app! It's updated design gets you easy access to interactive radar, live streaming videos and up to the minute traffic. </p><p>DOWNLOAD NOW : iPhone | iPad | Android</p><p>FOX 35 News is your Orlando WEATHER AUTHORITY! We have redesigned our powerful and flexible, free mobile app from the ground up. Our new and improved Weather App lets you scroll through the features you currently enjoy, but now on a user-friendly screen! And, with fully integrated GPS functionality, you can personalize and track weather all over the world. You’ll receive current weather conditions, alerts when lightning or heavy precipitation happens in your neighborhood, hourly and daily forecasts from your FOX 35 Weather Authorities, severe weather alerts, up-to-the-minute traffic info plus LIVE-streaming newscasts. This comprehensive weather app truly work for you anytime, anywhere! Go ahead, turn your smart phone into your very own Weather Authority with the FOX 35 Weather App powered by FOX 35 Orlando.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/man-dead-after-neighbor-shoots-him-during-argument-police-say" title="Man dead after neighbor shoots him during argument, police say" data-articleId="415427083" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/Deadly_shooting_under_investigation_0_7456466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/Deadly_shooting_under_investigation_0_7456466_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/Deadly_shooting_under_investigation_0_7456466_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/Deadly_shooting_under_investigation_0_7456466_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/Deadly_shooting_under_investigation_0_7456466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Good Day Orlando" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man dead after neighbor shoots him during argument, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 10:22AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A confrontation between two Orange County neighbors has left one man shot dead.</p><p>Deputies showed up to a home on Sackett Circle in West Orange County around 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning. They said a 20-year-old man shooting his 22-year-old neighbor during a confrontation.</p><p>First responders brought the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. No word on what the argument was about or why it escalated.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/judge-bars-trump-from-using-25b-to-build-border-wall-1" title="Judge bars Trump from using $2.5B to build border wall" data-articleId="415421649" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/border_wall_generic_01_robert_bushell_031919_1552998447849_6909571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/border_wall_generic_01_robert_bushell_031919_1552998447849_6909571_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/border_wall_generic_01_robert_bushell_031919_1552998447849_6909571_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/border_wall_generic_01_robert_bushell_031919_1552998447849_6909571_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/border_wall_generic_01_robert_bushell_031919_1552998447849_6909571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The U.S.-Mexico border near Nogales, Arizona&nbsp;(Robert Bushell)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Judge bars Trump from using $2.5B to build border wall</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 09:19AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 09:36AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A federal judge on Friday prohibited President Donald Trump from tapping $2.5 billion in military funding to build high-priority segments of his prized border wall in California, Arizona and New Mexico.</p><p>Judge Haywood S. Gilliam, Jr. in Oakland acted in two lawsuits filed by California and by activists who contended that the money transfer was unlawful and that building the wall would pose environmental threats.</p><p>RELATED: 7-year-old boy raises $22,000 for border wall construction, planning lemonade stand for summer</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-dead-after-neighbor-shoots-him-during-argument-police-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/shooooo_1561817706118_7456712_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="shooooo_1561817706118.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man dead after neighbor shoots him during argument, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/dfcs-discusses-future-for-baby-india-newborn-found-wrapped-in-plastic-bag-in-woods"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/P%20BABY%20INDIA%20FOUND%20IN%20WOODS%205P_00.00.07.03_1561502377894.png_7443460_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P BABY INDIA FOUND IN WOODS 5P_00.00.07.03_1561502377894.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>DFCS discusses future for 'Baby India,' newborn found wrapped in plastic bag in woods</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/vigil-held-for-ucf-student-clinging-to-life-after-hit-and-run"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/London%20Harrell-UCF-vigil_1561774933159.jpg_7455797_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="London Harrell-UCF-vigil_1561774933159.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Vigil held for UCF student clinging to life after hit and run</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/oia-dont-park-along-airport-access-roads"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/OIA-airport-terminal-parking_1561774933275_7455798_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="OIA-airport-terminal-parking_1561774933275.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>OIA: Don't park along airport access roads</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/hero-911-first-responder-with-cancer-dies-at-53-testified-to-congress-with-jon-stewart" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_2560_1440_1561815927091_7456393_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_2560_1440_1561815927091_7456393_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_2560_1440_1561815927091_7456393_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_2560_1440_1561815927091_7456393_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_2560_1440_1561815927091_7456393_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Hero 9/11 first responder with cancer dies at 53; testified to Congress with Jon Stewart</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/judge-bars-trump-from-using-25b-to-build-border-wall-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/border_wall_generic_01_robert_bushell_031919_1552998447849_6909571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/border_wall_generic_01_robert_bushell_031919_1552998447849_6909571_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/border_wall_generic_01_robert_bushell_031919_1552998447849_6909571_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/border_wall_generic_01_robert_bushell_031919_1552998447849_6909571_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/border_wall_generic_01_robert_bushell_031919_1552998447849_6909571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;-Mexico&#x20;border&#x20;near&#x20;Nogales&#x2c;&#x20;Arizona&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Robert&#x20;Bushell&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Judge bars Trump from using $2.5B to build border wall</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/megan-rapinoe-accepts-aoc-s-capitol-hill-invitation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/29/rapinoe%20cropped_1561811066690.jpg_7456386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/29/rapinoe%20cropped_1561811066690.jpg_7456386_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/29/rapinoe%20cropped_1561811066690.jpg_7456386_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/29/rapinoe%20cropped_1561811066690.jpg_7456386_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/29/rapinoe%20cropped_1561811066690.jpg_7456386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="USWNST&#x20;Co-captain&#x20;Megan&#x20;Rapinoe&#x20;accepted&#x20;Rep&#x2e;&#x20;Alexandria&#x20;Ocasio-Cortez&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;invite&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Capitol&#x20;after&#x20;Team&#x20;USA&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;victory&#x20;Friday&#x20;over&#x20;France&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Megan Rapinoe accepts AOC's Capitol Hill invitation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/dfcs-discusses-future-for-baby-india-newborn-found-wrapped-in-plastic-bag-in-woods" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/P%20BABY%20INDIA%20FOUND%20IN%20WOODS%205P_00.00.07.03_1561502377894.png_7443460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/P%20BABY%20INDIA%20FOUND%20IN%20WOODS%205P_00.00.07.03_1561502377894.png_7443460_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/P%20BABY%20INDIA%20FOUND%20IN%20WOODS%205P_00.00.07.03_1561502377894.png_7443460_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/P%20BABY%20INDIA%20FOUND%20IN%20WOODS%205P_00.00.07.03_1561502377894.png_7443460_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/P%20BABY%20INDIA%20FOUND%20IN%20WOODS%205P_00.00.07.03_1561502377894.png_7443460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>DFCS discusses future for 'Baby India,' newborn found wrapped in plastic bag in woods</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/vigil-held-for-ucf-student-clinging-to-life-after-hit-and-run" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/London%20Harrell-UCF-vigil_1561774933159.jpg_7455797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/London%20Harrell-UCF-vigil_1561774933159.jpg_7455797_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/London%20Harrell-UCF-vigil_1561774933159.jpg_7455797_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/London%20Harrell-UCF-vigil_1561774933159.jpg_7455797_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/London%20Harrell-UCF-vigil_1561774933159.jpg_7455797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Vigil held for UCF student clinging to life after hit and run</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More 