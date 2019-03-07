"We are his second chance - it's time to help this boy find a place to live, love, and be loved."
The shelter posted the photo on Tuesday afternoon where it has been shared over 3,000 times. By Tuesday night, Ritter had found a home.
"Ritter has found a home!! Thank you to everyone who shared his story and reached out. Happily ever after, Ritter!"
Posted Mar 07 2019 11:39AM EST
Posted Jun 26 2019 08:42AM EDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 08:43AM EDT
Police say a dead bear was found along the westbound shoulder of Interstate 4 in Orlando.
Orlando police tell news outlets the black bear was spotted around 5 a.m. Wednesday near John Young Parkway entrance ramp.
Police say they're not sure what happened to the bear because there was no sign of damage from a car at the scene.
Posted Jun 26 2019 08:22AM EDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 09:19AM EDT
It’s hot – even for Floridians.
Josh Pray, a native Floridian living in Naples, agrees, and gave a hilariously honest take about the triple-digit heat indexes in the Sunshine State – while also wondering what Floridians did to upset the sun.
“I apologize to you sun. I don’t know what we did to you,” he said. “I’m so weak.”