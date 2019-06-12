< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Governor DeSantis revises Pulse proclamation after criticism

Posted Jun 12 2019 01:47PM EDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 01:50PM EDT <p><strong class='dateline'>TALLAHASSEE (NSF)</strong> - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday issued a revised proclamation honoring victims of the 2016 mass shooting at Pulse nightclub after drawing criticism because his original proclamation did not mention the LGBTQ community.</p> <p>The proclamation stems from Wednesday’s third anniversary of the shooting that killed 49 people at the gay nightclub in Orlando. DeSantis issued a proclamation Tuesday that, among other things, acknowledged Wednesday as Pulse Remembrance Day in Florida and established it as a “day of remembrance” to honor the victims.</p> <p>But Democrats criticized DeSantis because the proclamation omitted reference to the LGBTQ community.</p> <p>“I have a message for Governor DeSantis: We won’t be erased. We are here and we demand to be seen and heard,” Florida Democratic Party Executive Director Juan Penalosa, who is part of the LGBTQ community, said in a statement Wednesday morning. “That night was painful enough, we deserve better. 