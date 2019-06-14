The bill was one of the most controversial issues of the 2019 legislative session and came after DeSantis vowed during his 2018 campaign to prevent sanctuary cities. The bill is designed to spur local law-enforcement agencies to fully comply with federal immigration detainers and share information with federal immigration authorities after undocumented immigrants are in custody.
Under the bill, local governments would be required to "use their best efforts to support the enforcement of federal immigration law."
DeSantis said Friday the bill will help ensure the safety of communities. “This is about the rule of law,” he said. “It’s also about public safety.”
But opponents blasted DeSantis for signing the measure, which was sponsored by Sen. Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican who doubles as chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, and Rep. Cord Byrd, R-Neptune Beach.
Opponents have argued, in part, that the bill will lead to increased detention and deportation of undocumented immigrants, including people stopped by police for minor offenses.
An arm of the Southern Poverty Law Center issued a statement Friday alleging that the measure violates the U.S. Constitution’s Fourth Amendment ban on unreasonable seizure.
“The legislation signed by Governor DeSantis today is unconstitutional, and Republican lawmakers knew this when they fast-tracked the bill to appease anti-immigrant voters and use racial grievance to drive a wedge between Floridians,” said Scott McCoy, senior policy counsel for the SPLC Action Fund. “This law forces local and state police to detain people for federal immigration authorities without probable cause.”
Posted Jun 14 2019 12:48PM EDT
Updated Jun 14 2019 12:50PM EDT
Coinciding with Pride Month, the Discovery Family cartoon series "My Little Pony" has introduced a same-sex couple on the show for the first time.
Writer-producer Michael Vogel told People on Thursday the timing of the episode, "The Last Crusade," is a happy coincidence. The episode introduces a lesbian couple, Aunt Holiday and Auntie Lofty. They care for Scootaloo.
The episode has already aired in Europe and will be broadcast in the United States on Saturday. In May, the animated children's series "Arthur" on PBS showed the gay wedding of Arthur's teacher, Mr. Ratburn.
Posted Jun 14 2019 12:30PM EDT
Updated Jun 14 2019 12:55PM EDT
Residents in a neighborhood in Sugar Land, Texas are concerned after seeing an alligator with a knife stuck in its head!
Erin Weaver was out taking a walk around Pumpkin Lake when she spotted the alligator. As it swam in the water, she noticed what looked like a large steak knife stuck right between the alligator's eyes.
"It’s so sad! I can’t believe someone could be that cruel," Weaver tells Fox 35.
Posted Jun 14 2019 12:29PM EDT
Updated Jun 14 2019 12:30PM EDT
Parents are blasting Teen Vogue for a recent "sexual health and identity" column that instructs a pregnant minor on how to end a pregnancy without telling her parents because "having access to abortion should be your right, regardless of your parents' beliefs."
"It can be tricky," Nona Willis Aronowitz writes in a "How to Get an Abortion If You're a Teen" article advising a 16-year-old reader with "anti-choice" parents how to skirt the legal system if parental consent laws are in that state to terminate a pregnancy.