Immediately, Stuard’s canister released a puff of blue smoke – as the bottom piece of the party popper nailed him below the belt.
Excited onlookers screamed in response to the news of the baby boy, before bursting into laughter, as Stuard folded over in pain.
"Guess we're never having kids again,” Miach joked of the stunt gone awry, Fox 17 reports.
"I reckon one child will be enough" the dad-to-be laughed in agreement on social media.
Posted Jun 18 2019 06:15AM EDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 10:01AM EDT
All eyes are on Orlando as President Donald Trump is set to arrive on Tuesday ahead of his rally at the Amway Center. The president is in town to kick off his re-election campaign and he's promising his rally will be "record setting."
Hundreds of people have been waiting in line for the rally to begin since 2:00 a.m. on Monday. That's more than 40 hours before the scheduled event at the Amway Center. Campers have tents, food, blankets and a lot of enthusiasm.
"It's one of the most important elections we have in history," said Gary Best, who was the first in line around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning.
Posted Jun 18 2019 03:54PM EDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 03:55PM EDT
A New York dad is being applauded for stepping up and taking his daughter, who was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, to her senior prom.
Thomas Perl wanted his daughter Tori, 17, to experience her high school prom — a milestone Thomas never had.
Posted Jun 18 2019 03:46PM EDT
The Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center is expanding.
On Tuesday, the property celebrated its officials groundbreaking of the $158 million expansion, which will include an additional 302 guest rooms, an enhanced and modern look, and a new tower located near the resort's pools.
With the additional rooms added, the Gaylord Palms will offer a total of 1,718 guest rooms. Currently, the resort has 1,416 guest rooms.