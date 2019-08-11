Many in the comment section took to making jokes and puns on Taylor's hair.
"Looks like his hairline is on the run too," Nick Sleek Meek wrote.
Another user, Callum Duff, commented: "His hairline goes back further than my family tree."
But authorities found the comments no laughing matter, and replied: "please remember that harassing, threatening and abusing people on social media can be against the law."
"Our advice is to be as careful on social media as you would in any other form of communication," police wrote. "If you say something about someone which is grossly offensive or is of an indecent, obscene or menacing character, then you could be investigated by the police."
CHECK FOR UPDATES ON FOXNEWS.COM
Posted Aug 11 2019 04:43PM EDT
Burger King employees apparently played a cruel joke and it cost them their jobs.
A police officer in New Mexico posted a picture of a Burger King wrapper he claims to have received from a restaurant in Clovis. A cartoon pig is crudely drawn on the wrapper, and the photo bears the text, "When you order food in uniform."
READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM
Posted Aug 11 2019 04:05PM EDT
Updated Aug 11 2019 04:13PM EDT
Ocala Fire Rescue responded to a crash between a pickup truck and a fuel tanker on Sunday.
It happened on west Silver Springs Boulevard.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a Ford F-150 pickup lodged underneath a fuel tanker.
Posted Aug 11 2019 03:44PM EDT
Updated Aug 11 2019 03:50PM EDT
As the so-called dog days of summer have finally arrived, the still-frozen slopes of Yosemite National Park are now sporting what some may know as "watermelon snow" - but don't confuse it for the popular summertime treat.
Yosemite National Park in California shared photos last Sunday to Facebook of the sight at an unnamed lake in the high country above 9,500 feet.