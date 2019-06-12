< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Florida man wearing 'COKE' t-shirt arrested for selling crack cocaine: police

Posted Jun 12 2019 08:06AM EDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 08:10AM EDT data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Florida man wearing ‘COKE' t-shirt arrested for selling crack cocaine: police&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/florida-man-wearing-coke-t-shirt-arrested-for-selling-crack-cocaine-police" data-title="Florida man wearing ‘COKE' t-shirt arrested for selling crack cocaine: police" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/florida-man-wearing-coke-t-shirt-arrested-for-selling-crack-cocaine-police" addthis:title="Florida man wearing ‘COKE' t-shirt arrested for selling crack cocaine: police"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412211275.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412211275");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412211275-412211250"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/coke_1560341206334_7387401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/coke_1560341206334_7387401_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/coke_1560341206334_7387401_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/coke_1560341206334_7387401_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/coke_1560341206334_7387401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412211275-412211250" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/coke_1560341206334_7387401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/coke_1560341206334_7387401_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/coke_1560341206334_7387401_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/coke_1560341206334_7387401_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/coke_1560341206334_7387401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 08:06AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 08:10AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412211275" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - An ex-con in Florida was wearing a shirt emblazoned <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/florida-man-wearing-coke-t-shirt-arrested-for-selling-crack-cocaine-police">with the word “COKE” while selling crack cocaine </a>to an undercover agent last week, an arrest affidavit said.</p> <p>Terry Leon Simmons, 53, was arrested Friday afternoon in his Fort Pierce home – about a 2-hour drive north of Miami – on a charge of felony cocaine sales. He was slapped with another felony charge after officers found marijuana “in plain view” and “what appeared to be” ecstasy next to his bed, the affidavit said.</p> <p>Police said Simmons sold crack cocaine to a driver outside a convenience store near his apartment on June 5. A probable cause affidavit said officers observed a suspect wearing a “blue shirt with red lettering on the front that said ‘COKE." He allegedly sold four crack cocaine rocks for $40.</p> <p>Simmons was arrested without incident and booked in the St. Lucie County jail in lieu of $55,000 bond, according to the Smoking Gun.</p> <p>Court records cited by the website indicate that Simmons has previous drug-related convictions going back to the early 1990s. 