k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story409209029" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409209029" data-article-version="1.0">Florida man spends off days cleaning veterans' headstones</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-409209029" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409209029-409209004"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/headstones_1558990081970_7316561_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/headstones_1558990081970_7316561_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/headstones_1558990081970_7316561_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/headstones_1558990081970_7316561_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/headstones_1558990081970_7316561_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Headstones for fallen veterans are decorated with American flags at historic Greenwood Cemetery in Orlando, Florida.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Headstones for fallen veterans are decorated with American flags at historic Greenwood Cemetery in Orlando, Florida. </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409209029-409209004" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/headstones_1558990081970_7316561_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/headstones_1558990081970_7316561_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/headstones_1558990081970_7316561_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/headstones_1558990081970_7316561_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/headstones_1558990081970_7316561_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Headstones for fallen veterans are decorated with American flags at historic Greenwood Cemetery in Orlando, Florida.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Headstones for fallen veterans are decorated with American flags at historic Greenwood Cemetery in Orlando, Florida. </figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 04:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 27 2019 06:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409209029" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)</strong> - A north Florida mailman spends his Sundays cleaning veterans' headstones at rundown cemeteries.</p> <p>On Memorial Day weekend, 60-year-old Clarence Hollowell was at the Old City Cemetery in Springfield near Jacksonville. Here he cleaned the headstones of Capt. S. L. Tibbitts and 1st Lt. Joseph H. Huau. Once he finishes, he writes their names on a sheet of paper and does some detective work to learn about them.</p> <p>Hollowell tells The Florida Times-Union he comes from a military family and served in the U.S. Army. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chirinos pulled after 5 no-hit innings, Rays beat Blue Jays</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 04:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Yonny Chirinos was pulled after five no-hit innings and the Tampa Bay Rays went on to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Monday.</p><p>Chirinos (6-1) made his 11th appearance and fifth start this season. Oliver Drake relieved to begin the sixth and gave up a leadoff single to Luke Maile.</p><p>In addition to his starts, Chirinos sometimes comes in after an opener and is averaging five innings an outing. He struck out seven and walked two during a 69-pitch outing.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/deputies-release-sketch-of-suspect-in-lake-louisa-state-park-attempted-sexual-battery" title="Deputies release sketch of suspect in Lake Louisa State Park attempted sexual battery" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/lake-louisa-sexual-battery-sketch_1558989203285_7316547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/lake-louisa-sexual-battery-sketch_1558989203285_7316547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/lake-louisa-sexual-battery-sketch_1558989203285_7316547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/lake-louisa-sexual-battery-sketch_1558989203285_7316547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/lake-louisa-sexual-battery-sketch_1558989203285_7316547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deputies release sketch of suspect in Lake Louisa State Park attempted sexual battery</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Valerie Boey, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 04:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Lake County Sheriff's Office has released a composite sketch of a man whom they say attacked a woman at a state park.</p><p>Deputies searched Lake Louisa State Park in Clermont on Saturday, after the 24-year-old woman reported a man came out of the woods and tried to sexually assault her as she was walking along one of the park's trails.</p><p>Investigators say the stranger grabbed the victim and pushed her to the ground, but she was able to escape. Part of the park was closed for several hours as an extensive search took place on the ground and from the air.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/service-never-stops-for-these-florida-national-cemetery-staffers" title="Service never stops for these Florida National Cemetery staffers" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/still-2019-05-27-16h01m16s392_1558987534911_7316265_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/still-2019-05-27-16h01m16s392_1558987534911_7316265_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/still-2019-05-27-16h01m16s392_1558987534911_7316265_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/still-2019-05-27-16h01m16s392_1558987534911_7316265_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/still-2019-05-27-16h01m16s392_1558987534911_7316265_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Service never stops for these Florida National Cemetery staffers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ken Suarez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 03:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 27 2019 06:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Cannons blasted. Bagpipes sung out. A mounted patrol carried American flags, and the Hernando County High School Band played: This year’s event at the Florida National Cemetery unfolded with military precision.</p><p>Thousands of people, many of whom who have loved ones buried at the cemetery, battled the hot Florida sun and scorching temperatures to attend the hour-long Memorial Day ceremony on Monday.</p><p>When the pomp and circumstance was over and the crowds left, cemetery staffers went back to the quiet work they do all year long.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/elderly-woman-attacked-by-3-dogs-in-hernando-county-deputies-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/IMG_6525_1558973978086_7315910_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Owner Ralph Hughes provided this photo of the dogs." title="IMG_6525_1558973978086-401385.JPG"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Elderly woman attacked by 3 dogs in Hernando County, deputies say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/rolling-thunder-offered-200k-donation-to-help-continue-famed-dc-motorcycle-ride"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/13/GETTY_RollingThunder_5_1544721638188_6519743_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Bikers ride during the 19th Rolling Thunder May 28, 2006 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images)" title="GETTY_RollingThunder_5_1544721638188-401720.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rolling Thunder offered $200K donation to help continue famed DC motorcycle ride</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/orange-county-firefighters-battle-apartment-fire"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/oc%20fire_fire1_052719_1558960438583.png_7315404_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="oc fire_fire1_052719_1558960438583.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Orange County firefighters battle apartment fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/thousands-expected-at-central-florida-beaches-for-memorial-day"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/wofl_volusia%20county%20beaches%20rip%20currents_052719_1558954781395.png_7315244_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="wofl_volusia county beaches rip currents_052719_1558954781395.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Thousands expected at Central Florida beaches for Memorial Day</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <!-- Content Ends Here --></section> </div><p></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4599_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4599"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/florida-man-spends-off-days-cleaning-veterans-headstones-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/headstones_1558990081970_7316561_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/headstones_1558990081970_7316561_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/headstones_1558990081970_7316561_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/headstones_1558990081970_7316561_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/headstones_1558990081970_7316561_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Headstones&#x20;for&#x20;fallen&#x20;veterans&#x20;are&#x20;decorated&#x20;with&#x20;American&#x20;flags&#x20;at&#x20;historic&#x20;Greenwood&#x20;Cemetery&#x20;in&#x20;Orlando&#x2c;&#x20;Florida&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Florida man spends off days cleaning veterans' headstones</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/deputies-release-sketch-of-suspect-in-lake-louisa-state-park-attempted-sexual-battery" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/lake-louisa-sexual-battery-sketch_1558989203285_7316547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/lake-louisa-sexual-battery-sketch_1558989203285_7316547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/lake-louisa-sexual-battery-sketch_1558989203285_7316547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/lake-louisa-sexual-battery-sketch_1558989203285_7316547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/lake-louisa-sexual-battery-sketch_1558989203285_7316547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies release sketch of suspect in Lake Louisa State Park attempted sexual battery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/service-never-stops-for-these-florida-national-cemetery-staffers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/still-2019-05-27-16h01m16s392_1558987534911_7316265_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/still-2019-05-27-16h01m16s392_1558987534911_7316265_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/still-2019-05-27-16h01m16s392_1558987534911_7316265_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/still-2019-05-27-16h01m16s392_1558987534911_7316265_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/still-2019-05-27-16h01m16s392_1558987534911_7316265_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Service never stops for these Florida National Cemetery staffers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/girl-11-recovering-after-pygmy-rattlesnake-bite" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/pygmy-rattlesnake-bite-Abigail_1558986374301_7316366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/pygmy-rattlesnake-bite-Abigail_1558986374301_7316366_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/pygmy-rattlesnake-bite-Abigail_1558986374301_7316366_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/pygmy-rattlesnake-bite-Abigail_1558986374301_7316366_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/pygmy-rattlesnake-bite-Abigail_1558986374301_7316366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Girl, 11, recovering after pygmy rattlesnake bite</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sit-study-fetch-a-bachelor-s-degree-in-dog-training" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/27/GettyImages-80842786_1558983623143_7316254_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/27/GettyImages-80842786_1558983623143_7316254_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/27/GettyImages-80842786_1558983623143_7316254_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/27/GettyImages-80842786_1558983623143_7316254_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/27/GettyImages-80842786_1558983623143_7316254_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Chung&#x20;Sung-Jun&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sit. Study. 