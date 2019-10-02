Deputy Pounds pulled the car over and got an unexpected surprise.
"When he approached the car, he quickly realized the passenger was in labor and about to deliver a baby," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.
That's when the deputy jumped into action.
"Dep. Pounds called for EMS and backup, then grabbed a blanket. He delivered a beautiful baby girl and made sure the mom was OK and the infant was breathing."
When emergency medical services arrived, they cut the umbilical cord and transported the mom and baby to the hospital.
Although it was a busy scene, Deputy Pounds stopped to take a photo with the proud and grateful new dad!
Bernie Sanders had heart procedure for artery blockage, is canceling events until ‘further notice,’ according to his campaign.
Sanders' Senior Advisor Jeff Weaver says he experienced some chest discomfort during a campaign event Tuesday evening.
That's when doctors found a blockage in one of the presidential candidate's artery. Two stents were successfully inserted.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday described a possible link between the current outbreak of vaping-related lung injuries and the use of THC-containing vaping products.
The CDC’s findings indicated that out of 514 patients with suspected vaping-related illnesses, 77 had self-reported that they had been using products containing THC, or using both nicotine- and THC-containing products.
A Milwaukee woman was candid when detailing her battle with a rare cancer after noticing what she thought was a harmless ingrown hair on a personal part of her body.
Marisa Strupp, 29, noticed a bump on her inner labia in March 2018. She went to a dermatologist who told her the bump was likely nothing to worry about, as the skin around it appeared healthy. But the doctor recommended Strupp see a gynecologist anyway, and she did. In August 2018, the bump was removed and sent for testing.
Soon after, Strupp received news that would change her life. What she thought was an ingrown hair was actually stage 2 vulvar melanoma, a rare type of cancer that accounts for “no more than two percent of melanomas among women,” according to Cancer Network , which is a part of the medical journal Oncology.