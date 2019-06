- A double fatal wreck is under investigation in Volusia County. It happened late Wednesday night near Osteen .

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a call came in around 11:30 p.m. about a crash at State Road 415 and Acorn Lake Road involving two cars.

Florida Highway Patrol says that one of the vehicle's was traveling northbound on S.R. 415 and the other was going southbound. A Volusia County deputy reportedly tried to stop the vehicle going northbound for a traffic violation and that's when the driver took. That vehicle reportedly started traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and moments later, the two cars collided head-on.

Two people in the vehicle that was allegedly fleeing the deputy died, one at the scene and the other at the hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital. So far, no word on the extent of his injuries.

A stretch of State Road 415 is completely blocked off while troopers try and clear the scene.

The identities of the two people killed have not been released. This is an ongoing investigation.