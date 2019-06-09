< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Drug database, garden bills signed by DeSantis data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Drug database, garden bills signed by DeSantis&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/drug-database-garden-bills-signed-by-desantis" data-title="Drug database, garden bills signed by DeSantis" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/drug-database-garden-bills-signed-by-desantis" addthis:title="Drug database, garden bills signed by DeSantis"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414655369.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414655369");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414655369-411661805"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414655369-411661805" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, <strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 03:02PM EDT</span> (NSF)</strong> - A measure that would allow attorneys for the state to have access to a prescription-drug database as they pursue a lawsuit against the pharmaceutical industry over the opioid epidemic was among 10 bills signed Monday by Gov. Ron DeSantis.</p> <p>Also signed was a bill (HB 82) that will prevent local governments from passing rules against homeowners’ vegetable gardens and a measure that cracks down on drag racing (HB 611).</p> <p>The signings --- nine were announced by the governor’s office Tuesday morning --- came less than a week before all 10 of the bills will take effect July 1.</p> <p>The drug database law (HB 1253) was a priority during this year’s legislative session of Attorney General Ashley Moody, who considered access to the records a critical weapon in the state’s lawsuit against the pharmaceutical industry.</p> <p>The law allows lawyers working for the state to have access to information in a database that was created to prevent “doctor shopping” by drug addicts and traffickers.</p> <p>Moody told lawmakers during the session the information in the database is needed to demonstrate that highly addictive prescription drugs “were being recklessly distributed.”</p> <p>“Those who helped fuel this man-made crisis must be held accountable, and this new law will help us do that,” Moody said in a prepared statement Tuesday.</p> <p>The legislation faced some backlash, including about a need to protect patient privacy, an issue that has surrounded the database, known as the “PDMP,” since its inception a decade ago.</p> <p>The database contains patient-specific information about prescribing and dispensing controlled substances, the prescriptions that doctors order and prescriptions filled by pharmacies.</p> <p>To ease privacy concerns, the bill contains limits on the information Moody’s office can receive and includes safeguards regarding court-issued protective orders and destruction of the information from the database after it has been used.</p> <p>The attorney general’s office last year filed the lawsuit to try to recoup millions of dollars the state has spent because of the opioid epidemic. </p> <p>The lawsuit was filed against manufacturers, distributors and sellers of opioids and includes a series of allegations, including misrepresentation about opioid use and filling suspicious orders for the drugs.</p> <p>The database legislation was considered a quicker route than going to court to try to get such information, which Moody’s office believed could have created a years-long delay and increased the costs to the state.</p> <p>The bill about homeowners’ vegetable gardens stemmed from a dispute between homeowners Hermine Ricketts and Laurence Carroll and the village of Miami Shores over an ordinance that banned front-yard vegetable gardens.</p> <p>The couple had maintained a front-yard garden for nearly two decades but uprooted their vegetables when faced with the possibility of fines. </p> <p>They challenged the constitutionality of the ordinance but lost in court, with the Florida Supreme Court declining to take up the issue. </p> <p>House bill sponsor Elizabeth Fetterhoff, R-DeLand, said during the session the legislation involves fundamental rights and that government has “no business” telling Floridians they can’t grow their own food, no matter where they live.</p> <p>The legislation aimed at drag racing came as a reaction to a 2018 street race in which a 24-year-old Ohio woman and her 2-year-old daughter were struck and killed while walking with a stroller along Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa.</p> <p>The change removes the need for a law enforcement officer to either witness the race or secure an arrest warrant.</p> <p>A House staff analysis of the bill noted the state once had alternatives to illegal street racing, such as sanctioned racing events at the Central Florida Racing Complex in south Orlando and the Countyline Dragway in Medley.</p> <p>Meanwhile, the Senate sent five more bills to DeSantis on Tuesday, including an anti-hazing measure (SB 1080) crafted after Andrew Coffey, a Florida State University fraternity pledge from Lighthouse Point, died after drinking a bottle of Wild Turkey bourbon that had been taped to his hand.</p> <p>The bill sponsored by Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation, targets people who plan acts of hazing or solicit others to engage in hazing and would make it a third-degree felony if the hazing results in a permanent injury. New and Improved Fox 35 Weather App

Download the new and improved FOX 35 weather app! It's updated design gets you easy access to interactive radar, live streaming videos and up to the minute traffic. 

DOWNLOAD NOW : iPhone | iPad | Android

FOX 35 News is your Orlando WEATHER AUTHORITY! We have redesigned our powerful and flexible, free mobile app from the ground up. Our new and improved Weather App lets you scroll through the features you currently enjoy, but now on a user-friendly screen! And, with fully integrated GPS functionality, you can personalize and track weather all over the world. You'll receive current weather conditions, alerts when lightning or heavy precipitation happens in your neighborhood, hourly and daily forecasts from your FOX 35 Weather Authorities, severe weather alerts, up-to-the-minute traffic info plus LIVE-streaming newscasts. This comprehensive weather app truly work for you anytime, anywhere! Go ahead, turn your smart phone into your very own Weather Authority with the FOX 35 Weather App powered by FOX 35 Orlando.

Orlando is the city with the most cheating, Ashley Madison finds

Orlando is the city with the most infidelity per capita, a study finds. 

According to Elite Daily , Ashley Madison found which American cities had the most cheaters in it. The list, called the 'Infidelity Hotlist,' was based on Ashley Madison signups between June 21st, 2018 and September 22nd, 2018.

Orlando came in at number one. Florida had the most cities on the list, with three other Florida cities ranking in the top 20. Those were Tampa, Hialeah, and St. Petersburg. Texas and California were the next two states with the most cities on the list, totaling out at three each.

'Judicial activism' raised in key death penalty case

Reversing the state's retroactive consideration of certain death-penalty cases would amount to "the most egregious judicial activism in the history of Florida," a lawyer for a Death Row inmate argued in a brief filed Monday with the Florida Supreme Court.

The filing, in the case of convicted murderer Duane Eugene Owen, comes as a revamped Supreme Court is exploring whether to reverse course on decisions that allowed dozens of convicted murderers to have their death sentences reconsidered.

Justices are looking at the issue after Gov. Ron DeSantis reshaped the Supreme Court early this year, turning what had been widely viewed as a liberal-leaning majority into a court dominated by conservative justices. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New and Improved Fox 35 Weather App</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 07 2019 11:39AM EST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Download the new and improved FOX 35 weather app! It's updated design gets you easy access to interactive radar, live streaming videos and up to the minute traffic. </p><p>DOWNLOAD NOW : iPhone | iPad | Android</p><p>FOX 35 News is your Orlando WEATHER AUTHORITY! We have redesigned our powerful and flexible, free mobile app from the ground up. Our new and improved Weather App lets you scroll through the features you currently enjoy, but now on a user-friendly screen! And, with fully integrated GPS functionality, you can personalize and track weather all over the world. You’ll receive current weather conditions, alerts when lightning or heavy precipitation happens in your neighborhood, hourly and daily forecasts from your FOX 35 Weather Authorities, severe weather alerts, up-to-the-minute traffic info plus LIVE-streaming newscasts. This comprehensive weather app truly work for you anytime, anywhere! Go ahead, turn your smart phone into your very own Weather Authority with the FOX 35 Weather App powered by FOX 35 Orlando.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/orlando-is-the-city-with-the-most-cheating-ashley-madison-finds" title="Orlando is the city with the most cheating, Ashley Madison finds" data-articleId="414661707" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/dafad_1561490412250_7442324_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/dafad_1561490412250_7442324_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/dafad_1561490412250_7442324_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/dafad_1561490412250_7442324_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/dafad_1561490412250_7442324_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orlando is the city with the most cheating, Ashley Madison finds</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 03:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 03:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Orlando is the city with the most infidelity per capita, a study finds. </p><p>According to Elite Daily , Ashley Madison found which American cities had the most cheaters in it. The list, called the 'Infidelity Hotlist,' was based on Ashley Madison signups between June 21st, 2018 and September 22nd, 2018.</p><p>Orlando came in at number one. Florida had the most cities on the list, with three other Florida cities ranking in the top 20. Those were Tampa, Hialeah, and St. Petersburg. Texas and California were the next two states with the most cities on the list, totaling out at three each.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/-judicial-activism-raised-in-key-death-penalty-case" title="'Judicial activism' raised in key death penalty case" data-articleId="414656404" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Judicial activism' raised in key death penalty case</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 03:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Reversing the state’s retroactive consideration of certain death-penalty cases would amount to “the most egregious judicial activism in the history of Florida,” a lawyer for a Death Row inmate argued in a brief filed Monday with the Florida Supreme Court.</p><p>The filing, in the case of convicted murderer Duane Eugene Owen, comes as a revamped Supreme Court is exploring whether to reverse course on decisions that allowed dozens of convicted murderers to have their death sentences reconsidered.</p><p>Justices are looking at the issue after Gov. id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/-judicial-activism-raised-in-key-death-penalty-case" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>'Judicial activism' raised in key death penalty case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/democrats-face-climate-immigration-issues-in-florida-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/02/28/Tallahassee_1488295965928_2826960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/02/28/Tallahassee_1488295965928_2826960_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/02/28/Tallahassee_1488295965928_2826960_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/02/28/Tallahassee_1488295965928_2826960_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/02/28/Tallahassee_1488295965928_2826960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Democrats face climate, immigration issues in Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/drug-database-garden-bills-signed-by-desantis" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Drug database, garden bills signed by DeSantis</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rays-stadium-montreal-sternberg" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/still-2019-06-25-14h17m44s158_1561486729531_7442204_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/still-2019-06-25-14h17m44s158_1561486729531_7442204_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/still-2019-06-25-14h17m44s158_1561486729531_7442204_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/still-2019-06-25-14h17m44s158_1561486729531_7442204_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/still-2019-06-25-14h17m44s158_1561486729531_7442204_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tampa Bay must share Rays with Montreal, owner insists</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/sheriff-mom-abused-her-children-boiled-puppies-to-death-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/08/04/boiling-water-GETTY-IMAGES_1501848626671_3881479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/08/04/boiling-water-GETTY-IMAGES_1501848626671_3881479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/08/04/boiling-water-GETTY-IMAGES_1501848626671_3881479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/08/04/boiling-water-GETTY-IMAGES_1501848626671_3881479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/08/04/boiling-water-GETTY-IMAGES_1501848626671_3881479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In&#x20;this&#x20;photo&#x20;illustration&#x20;water&#x20;comes&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;boil&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;gas&#x20;stove&#x20;on&#x20;January&#x20;8&#x2e;&#x20;2009&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;Milan&#x2c;&#x20;Italy&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Vittorio&#x20;Zunino&#x20;Celotto&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sheriff: Mom abused her children, boiled 