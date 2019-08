Photo and video credit: Austin Braun Photo and video credit: Austin Braun

- This dog has quite the singing voice!

An adorable video making the rounds on social media shows a dog 'singing' along with a saxophone player.

Need a feel-good video today? I got you covered.



I was walking through the streets of Slovenia this afternoon and caught this dog singing along with a saxophone player. 🐢🎷 pic.twitter.com/RiiLSlxBC4 — Austin Braun (@AustinOnSocial) July 24, 2019

Austin Braun posted the adorable clip to Twitter.

"I was walking through the streets of Slovenia this afternoon and caught this dog singing along with a saxophone player. 🐢🎷" he wrote.

The musician tells onlookers that the song is a Slovenian tune from the '80s.