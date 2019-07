- Do you know the woman in this sketch?

Investigators are asking for the public's help to identify a woman whose body was found in the Chattahoochee River on July 7.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation posted the drawing a sketch artist created to the agency's Facebook page hoping that someone will come forward to tell them who she is.

According to investigators, a boater discovered the woman's body in the river in Fulton County. The woman is believed to be between 22 and 35 years old. She is 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds.

Investigators said she may have been visiting near the river for the Fourth of July holiday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fulton County Police Department at 404-613-6600 or Crime Stoppers at 404-613-TIPS (8477).