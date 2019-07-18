The Georgia Bureau of Investigation posted the drawing a sketch artist created to the agency's Facebook page hoping that someone will come forward to tell them who she is.
According to investigators, a boater discovered the woman's body in the river in Fulton County. The woman is believed to be between 22 and 35 years old. She is 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds.
Investigators said she may have been visiting near the river for the Fourth of July holiday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fulton County Police Department at 404-613-6600 or Crime Stoppers at 404-613-TIPS (8477).
Posted Jul 18 2019 11:57AM EDT
A Florida congressman is suggesting that we use El Chapo's fortune to build a wall along the U.S.- Mexico border.
Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman was sentenced to life behind bars on Wednesday . U.S. officials have estimated Guzman's fortune at $14 billion and a judge ordered him to pay $12.6 billion as part of his U.S. life sentence. That was money his drug-trafficking organization made distributing drugs in the United States.
Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-FL) suggested in a Bradenton Herald op-ed that Congress use this money to "help stow the flow of drugs and violence into our neighborhoods and give President Trump another tool to build the wall."
Posted Jul 18 2019 11:45AM EDT
Updated Jul 18 2019 11:47AM EDT
Crews from the U.S. Coast Guard and Sarasota Fire Rescue rescued a man whose boat overturned in the Gulf of Mexico.
Coast Guard officials said in a news release they received a call late Wednesday stating that 55-year-old Jay Connelly had not returned from a trip on his 16-foot boat.
A Jayhawk helicopter crew and a response boat crew began searching for Connelly. The fire rescue crew spotted him some 5 miles off the Florida Gulf Coast.
Posted Jul 18 2019 10:48AM EDT
Updated Jul 18 2019 10:50AM EDT
An elderly man in Daytona Beach was beaten with a frozen can of Coke on Tuesday.
Deputies made contact with the victim, an 80-year-old man, after the incident. He told deputies that he was doing his daily morning walk when he noticed somebody walking behind him. This man was later identified as Charles Smyth.
The victim told deputies that he was familiar with Smyth because the man would hang around his neighborhood and rant at people. He said that Smyth behaves in an "outrageous" manner.