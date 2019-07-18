< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418875964" data-article-version="1.0">Do you know her? Police asking for help identifying body found in Georgia River</h1>
</header>
<div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
<ul id="social-share-418875964" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Do you know her? Police asking for help identifying body found in Georgia River&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/do-you-know-her-police-asking-for-help-identifying-body-found-in-georgia-river" data-title="Do you know her? Police asking for help identifying body found in Georgia River">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul>
<aside class="mod-inline photo full">
<figure>
<a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418875964-418874723">
<div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls ">
<div class="responsive">
<div class="position-align">
<img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/unided%20woman_1563457076586.png_7531750_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/unided%20woman_1563457076586.png_7531750_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/unided%20woman_1563457076586.png_7531750_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/unided%20woman_1563457076586.png_7531750_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/unided%20woman_1563457076586.png_7531750_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation" />
</div>
</div>
</div>
</a>
<figcaption>Photo credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation</figcaption>
</figure>
</aside>
<div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 09:47AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 09:49AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<div id="relatedHeadlines-418875964" style="display: none;">
</div>
<p><strong class='dateline'>FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Do you know the woman in this sketch? (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Do you know the woman in this sketch? </p> <p>Investigators are asking for the public's help to identify a woman whose body was found in the Chattahoochee River on July 7.</p> <p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="733" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FGeorgia.Bureau.of.Investigation%2Fposts%2F1214461722049123&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation posted the drawing a sketch artist created to the agency's Facebook page hoping that someone will come forward to tell them who she is.

According to investigators, a boater discovered the woman's body in the river in Fulton County. The woman is believed to be between 22 and 35 years old. She is 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds.

Investigators said she may have been visiting near the river for the Fourth of July holiday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fulton County Police Department at 404-613-6600 or Crime Stoppers at 404-613-TIPS (8477).

