<script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article> <section id="story418323600" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418323600" data-article-version="1.0">Disney heiress claims Disneyland employees are unhappy with working conditions: 'I was so livid'</h1> conditions: 'I was so livid'" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/disney-heiress-claims-disneyland-employees-are-unhappy-with-working-conditions-i-was-so-livid-" addthis:title="Disney heiress claims Disneyland employees are unhappy with working conditions: 'I was so livid'"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418323600.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418323600");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418323600-411314476"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/01/disneyland%20anaheim_1556757032256.jpg_7209398_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/01/disneyland%20anaheim_1556757032256.jpg_7209398_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/01/disneyland%20anaheim_1556757032256.jpg_7209398_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/01/disneyland%20anaheim_1556757032256.jpg_7209398_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/01/disneyland%20anaheim_1556757032256.jpg_7209398_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Disneyland in Anaheim, California. Disneyland in Anaheim, California. (Oscar Flores, FOX 11) (Oscar Flores, FOX 11)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418323600-411314476" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/01/disneyland%20anaheim_1556757032256.jpg_7209398_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/01/disneyland%20anaheim_1556757032256.jpg_7209398_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/01/disneyland%20anaheim_1556757032256.jpg_7209398_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/01/disneyland%20anaheim_1556757032256.jpg_7209398_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/01/disneyland%20anaheim_1556757032256.jpg_7209398_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Disneyland in Anaheim, California. <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 08:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 08:45PM EDT</span></p> What she saw, she claims, made her "livid."</p><p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/travel/disney-heiress-undercover-disneyland-livid-abigail-disney" target="_blank">READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</a></p><p>Abigail claims that she was inspired to check on the workers' conditions after receiving a Facebook message from a distressed employee, Yahoo reports. During the interview, which describes Abigail's actions as "going undercover," she described meeting workers who claimed that they had to pretend to be happy at work while struggling to make ends meet at home.</p><p>Abigail appears to be referencing a story that surfaced in April, where she described meeting with employees at the Anaheim, Calif., park, as reported by The Washington Post. (Original reports don't make mention of Abigail going "undercover.")</p><p>"Every single one of these people I talked to were saying, ‘I don't know how I can maintain this face of joy and warmth when I have to go home and forage for food in other people's garbage," Disney told Zainab Salbi, the host of Yahoo's "Through Her Eyes."</p><p>"I was so livid when I came out of there because, you know, my grandfather taught me to revere these people that take your tickets, that pour your soda," she continued.</p><p>"Those people are much of the recipe for success," said Disney. "When my grandfather worked there, he hired people there to have a job for life."</p><p>Abigail Disney also called out Disney CEO Bob Iger for what she sees as a huge gap between his salary and the average Disney worker. "Bob needs to understand he's an employee, just the same as the people scrubbing gum off the sidewalk are employees," she said during the interview. "They're entitled to all the same dignity and human rights that he is."</p><p>Abigail Disney is the granddaughter of Roy Disney, older brother to Walt and co-founder of Walt Disney Productions. Abigail Disney does not have an active role in the company.</p><p>Disneyland employs an estimated 30,000 cast members and pays a starting hourly wage of $15, which is higher than the California minimum wage requirements of $12 an hour. Full-time employees are also offered low-cost health care benefits and childcare assistance, a spokesperson confirmed to Fox News.</p><p>"Disney is at the forefront of providing workforce education, which is widely recognized as the best way to create economic opportunity for employees and empower upward mobility," a spokesperson for the Walk Disney Company said in a statement. "The Disney Aspire initiative is the most comprehensive employee education program in the country, covering 100 percent of all tuition costs, books and fees so our hourly workers can pursue higher education free of charge, and graduate free of debt."</p><p>The statement adds that Disney made a commitment of $150 million to fund the Disney Aspire initiative for the first five years, with plans to continue to make future investments.</p><p>Disney also confirmed that employees have access to subsidized childcare and flexible schedules if they plan to participate in the initiative.</p><p>"American workers need meaningful change; they deserve smart policies and practical programs, like Disney Aspire, that empower them to achieve their goals and ensure they are part of the most competitive workforce in the world," the statement concludes.</p><p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/travel/disney-heiress-undercover-disneyland-livid-abigail-disney" target="_blank">CHECK FOR UPDATES ON <section class='mod-wrapper mod-app-download'> <h3>More Mobile App News Feed Stories</h3> data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/28/weather-app-new_1551376596698_6836845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/28/weather-app-new_1551376596698_6836845_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/28/weather-app-new_1551376596698_6836845_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/28/weather-app-new_1551376596698_6836845_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/28/weather-app-new_1551376596698_6836845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New and Improved Fox 35 Weather App</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 07 2019 11:39AM EST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 03:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Download the new and improved FOX 35 weather app! It's updated design gets you easy access to interactive radar, live streaming videos and up to the minute traffic. </p><p>DOWNLOAD NOW : iPhone | iPad | Android</p><p>FOX 35 News is your Orlando WEATHER AUTHORITY! We have redesigned our powerful and flexible, free mobile app from the ground up. Our new and improved Weather App lets you scroll through the features you currently enjoy, but now on a user-friendly screen! And, with fully integrated GPS functionality, you can personalize and track weather all over the world. You’ll receive current weather conditions, alerts when lightning or heavy precipitation happens in your neighborhood, hourly and daily forecasts from your FOX 35 Weather Authorities, severe weather alerts, up-to-the-minute traffic info plus LIVE-streaming newscasts. This comprehensive weather app truly work for you anytime, anywhere! Go ahead, turn your smart phone into your very own Weather Authority with the FOX 35 Weather App powered by FOX 35 Orlando.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/volusia-county-looking-to-expand-sunrail-into-deland" title="Volusia County looking to expand SunRail into DeLand" data-articleId="418339949" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/19/sunRail_1519089864504_4982255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/19/sunRail_1519089864504_4982255_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/19/sunRail_1519089864504_4982255_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/19/sunRail_1519089864504_4982255_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/19/sunRail_1519089864504_4982255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Volusia County looking to expand SunRail into DeLand</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 10:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>To build or not to build? That is the question that county leaders hope the public will help them answer. </p><p>In question is the expansion of SunRail to the DeLand station from the DeBary station. </p><p>County Chair Ed Kelley says he was notified on Friday that a funding source was available that could provide more than 19 million dollars to get the Phase 2 North segment of the project started. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/mom-suffers-severe-foot-burns-after-stepping-on-sand-under-cold-disposable-barbecue" title="Mom suffers severe foot burns after stepping on sand under 'cold' disposable barbecue" data-articleId="418337684" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/mom_bbq_burn_1563242228059_7524919_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/mom_bbq_burn_1563242228059_7524919_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/mom_bbq_burn_1563242228059_7524919_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/mom_bbq_burn_1563242228059_7524919_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/mom_bbq_burn_1563242228059_7524919_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jenkins, who had been at the beach with her family, said they stopped barbecuing over four hours before her injury.&nbsp;(SWNS)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mom suffers severe foot burns after stepping on sand under 'cold' disposable barbecue</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 09:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A mother in the U.K. underwent surgery on Monday to treat the second- and third-degree burns on her foot that she got while standing on an area of sand that hours earlier had housed a disposable barbecue. Ruth Jenkins, who shared her photos on Facebook as a warning to others, said that the barbecue had been out for over four hours when her injuries occurred.</p><p>READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</p><p>"The barbecues were stone cold and we started removing them in order to dispose of them," Jenkins, who was visiting Tor Bay Beach in Swansea with her family, told SWNS. "After the first was picked up I stepped forward while I was barefoot to pick up the second, onto the sand that the first had been on."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/buffalo-wild-wings-worker-fired-after-woman-says-she-received-mustard-swastika-on-burger-bun"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Wild%20Wings%20burger%2016x9_1563239983316.jpg_7524726_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The exterior of a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant is shown in a file photo, alongside a file photo of a cheeseburger. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Buffalo Wild Wings and Deb Lindsey For The Washington Post via Getty Images)" title="Wild Wings burger 16x9_1563239983316.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Buffalo Wild Wings worker fired after woman says she received mustard swastika on burger bun</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/after-responding-to-wreck-deputy-adopts-kitten-found-inside-car-and-names-her-crash"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/deputy%20adopts%20kitten%2016x9%202_1563232509561.jpg_7524438_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Deputy Harry Guillot is pictured with “Crash,” a 4-week-old kitten who was found July 11 in a crashed car in Louisiana. (Photo credit: Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office)" title="deputy adopts kitten 16x9 2_1563232509561.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>After responding to wreck, deputy adopts kitten found inside car and names her ‘Crash'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/higher-wages-pitched-for-orange-county-employees"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/09/14/orange-county-seal_1473888643324_1993163_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="orange-county-seal_1473888643324.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Higher wages pitched for Orange County employees</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/spacex-leaky-valve-caused-crew-capsule-to-explode-in-test-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/spacex-capsule-explosion_1563234330704_7524281_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="spacex-capsule-explosion_1563234330704.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>SpaceX: Leaky valve caused crew capsule to explode in test</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong> id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/mom-suffers-severe-foot-burns-after-stepping-on-sand-under-cold-disposable-barbecue"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="Jenkins, who had been at the beach with her family, said they stopped barbecuing over four hours before her injury. (SWNS)" title="mom_bbq_burn_1563242228059.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Mom suffers severe foot burns after stepping on sand under 'cold' disposable barbecue</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/buffalo-wild-wings-worker-fired-after-woman-says-she-received-mustard-swastika-on-burger-bun"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="The exterior of a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant is shown in a file photo, alongside a file photo of a cheeseburger. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Buffalo Wild Wings and Deb Lindsey For The Washington Post via Getty Images)" title="Wild Wings burger 16x9_1563239983316.jpg-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Buffalo Wild Wings worker fired after woman says she received mustard swastika on burger bun</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/trump-abortion-restrictions-effective-immediately-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)" title="GETTY TRUMP 071519-407693"/> </figure> <h3>Trump abortion restrictions effective immediately</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/disney-heiress-claims-disneyland-employees-are-unhappy-with-working-conditions-i-was-so-livid-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="Disneyland in Anaheim, California. (Oscar Flores, FOX 11)" title="disneyland anaheim_1556757032256.jpg-407068.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Disney heiress claims Disneyland employees are unhappy with working conditions: 'I was so livid'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/after-responding-to-wreck-deputy-adopts-kitten-found-inside-car-and-names-her-crash"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Deputy Harry Guillot is pictured with “Crash,” a 4-week-old kitten who was found July 11 in a crashed car in Louisiana. (Photo credit: Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office)" title="deputy adopts kitten 16x9 2_1563232509561.jpg-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>After responding to wreck, deputy adopts kitten found inside car and names her ‘Crash'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2497"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 