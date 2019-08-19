< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story424648667" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424648667" data-article-version="1.0">DeSantis: Florida better prepared for recession</h1> </header> By Jim Turner, News Service of Florida Posted Aug 19 2019 10:27PM EDT Updated Aug 19 2019 10:28PM EDT recession"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424648667.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424648667");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-424648667-424648642"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/stock-market_1566268025106_7603280_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/stock-market_1566268025106_7603280_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/stock-market_1566268025106_7603280_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/stock-market_1566268025106_7603280_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/stock-market_1566268025106_7603280_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424648667-424648642" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/stock-market_1566268025106_7603280_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/stock-market_1566268025106_7603280_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/stock-market_1566268025106_7603280_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/stock-market_1566268025106_7603280_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/stock-market_1566268025106_7603280_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/desantis-florida-better-prepared-for-recession">Jim Turner, News Service of Florida </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 10:27PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 10:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424648667" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF)</strong> - As state economists warn that the economy is slowing, Gov. Ron DeSantis believes Florida is better positioned for a recession than it was a decade ago.</p> <p>Speaking at the Florida League of Cities' annual conference on Friday, the Republican governor pointed to the state continuing to hold top-line credit ratings and receiving positive media comparisons to Northeastern states for its “fiscal plans,” and for having amassed a sizeable reserve amid a record $90.3 billion spending plan for the current fiscal year.</p> <p>“I think we are much better positioned to weather an economic downturn then we were in 2008, 2009, when we really took it on the chin there,” DeSantis said in <a href="https://www.facebook.com/GovRonDeSantis/videos/450080062506101/" rel="noopener" target="_blank">a speech his aides posted on Facebook</a>. “I think we’ve been able to expand the base and build better economic resiliency here.”</p> <p>DeSantis’ outlook was more restrained than that of White House officials, when they were asked about the national economy while making the rounds on Sunday morning news programs.</p> <p>President Donald Trump’s economic advisor <a href="https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2307950082800236" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Larry Kudlow insisted on “Fox News Sunday”</a> that he didn’t “see a recession at all.”</p> <p>“The Trump pro-growth program, which I believe has been succeeding, lower tax rates, big rollback of regulations, energy opening, trade reform, we’re going to stay with that,” said Kudlow.</p> <p>Kudlow also praised a proposal floated by U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, a Florida Republican who is close to Trump, that would return money collected from tariffs on China to Americans, in the form of tax reductions.</p> <p>Meanwhile, White House trade advisor <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fp_OphfUeY4&feature=share" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Peter Navarro on ABC’s “This Week”</a> was also bullish on the U.S. economy.</p> <p>“I spent the better part of 20 years forecasting the business cycle and stock market trends, and what I can tell you with certainty is that we're going to have a strong economy through 2020 and beyond with a bull market.”</p> <p>Questions have been raised about the economy as the nation’s manufacturing sector contracted 1.9 percent in the first quarter and by 1.2 percent in the second quarter, due to increased trade tensions and reductions in foreign markets. The U.S. stock market suffered its worst losses of the year last week.</p> <p>DeSantis’ comments also came on the heels of another positive jobs report for the state, with the Department of Economic Opportunity on Friday estimating a 3.3 percent jobless rate, down from 3.4 percent in June.</p> <p>Having an unemployment rate “just a hair over 3 percent” is a “great problem to have,” DeSantis said.</p> <p>But, echoing what he’s said before, the governor acknowledged that the economy is “naturally cyclical” and the state needs to prepare for when the unemployment rate goes up.</p> <p>“We don’t want anything bad to happen, but the reality is what it is,” DeSantis said.</p> <p>The state estimate reflects 344,000 jobless Floridians out of a workforce of 10.35 million, well down from a decade ago when Florida’s unemployment rate approached 12 percent. In December 2009, there were an estimated 1.087 million jobless Floridians from a labor force of 9.2 million.</p> <p>Friday’s Florida jobless report was released two days after government economists projected the state will take in about $867 million less in revenue over the next two years than anticipated.</p> <p>The forecast is based in part upon a slowing economy and reverberations of financial decisions, including the loss of approximately $350 million in annual payments from the Seminole Tribe of Florida and a $543.2 million reduction in corporate income tax revenues.</p> <p>Business-backed nonprofit organization Florida TaxWatch, however, wasn’t as dire as the economists, noting that collections for the fiscal year that ended June 30 exceeded expectations by $507.2 million, “mitigating the estimate reductions.”</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script More Mobile App News Feed Stories

Men survive after boat is struck by lightning
By Samantha Sosa, FOX 35 ORLANDO
Posted Aug 19 2019 11:10PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Cocoa_Beach_man_survives_after_boat_is_s_0_7603644_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Cocoa_Beach_man_survives_after_boat_is_s_0_7603644_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Cocoa_Beach_man_survives_after_boat_is_s_0_7603644_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Cocoa_Beach_man_survives_after_boat_is_s_0_7603644_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Cocoa_Beach_man_survives_after_boat_is_s_0_7603644_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 10 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Men survive after boat is struck by lightning</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Samantha Sosa, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 11:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Cocoa Beach man credited quick thinking for his survival, after a boat he was on was struck by lightning, while traveling in the Bahamas. The incident happened on Thursday.</p><p>Stanley Lockard and three of his friends were on a fishing trip north of the Bahamas, when their boat was struck by lightning.</p><p>“All the wiring on the boat was smoking,” he said. “I felt a tingle, and of course couldn’t hear, which was scary, because I didn’t know if I was going to hear again.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/bag-belonging-to-missing-boater-found-off-florida-coast" title="Bag belonging to missing boater found off Florida coast" data-articleId="424507656" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Bag_belonging_to_missing_boater_found_at_0_7603080_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Bag_belonging_to_missing_boater_found_at_0_7603080_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Bag_belonging_to_missing_boater_found_at_0_7603080_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Bag_belonging_to_missing_boater_found_at_0_7603080_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Bag_belonging_to_missing_boater_found_at_0_7603080_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 NewsEdge at 6 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bag belonging to missing boater found off Florida coast</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 09:46AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 08:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Coast Guard continues to search an area stretching almost half of Florida's Atlantic coast for two firefighters who went missing while boating.</p><p>The Coast Guard said Monday the search expands from Cape Canaveral to Jacksonville for Brian McCluney and Justin Walker who were heading toward a fishing spot known as 8A reef. The boaters were supposed to have returned Friday.</p><p>Late Monday afternoon, authorities said that a tackle bag belonging to McCluney was located about 50 nautical miles east of St. Augustine. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/4th-florida-prison-officer-faces-charge-for-inmate-beating-1" title="4th Florida prison officer faces charge for inmate beating" data-articleId="424633402" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Fourth_officer_arrested_in_inmate_beatin_0_7603232_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Fourth_officer_arrested_in_inmate_beatin_0_7603232_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Fourth_officer_arrested_in_inmate_beatin_0_7603232_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Fourth_officer_arrested_in_inmate_beatin_0_7603232_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Fourth_officer_arrested_in_inmate_beatin_0_7603232_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 NewsEdge at 6:30 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>4th Florida prison officer faces charge for inmate beating</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jessica Albert, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 08:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A fourth corrections officer is now facing criminal charges for his alleged involvement in the beating of an inmate caught on camera at the Lake Correctional Institution last month.</p><p>Ian Gretka, 25, is the fourth corrections officer to be charged in a prison beating that happened at the Lake Correctional Institution near Clermont on July 8. The incident was caught on what is believed to be a contraband cell phone by another inmate in the prison.</p><p>The inmate’s name is Otis Miller. According to arrest papers, Gretka hit Miller 13 times in the ribs while the inmate was lying face down with his arms underneath him. The paperwork said Miller suffered broken ribs and bruising on his face, eye and jaw.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/men-survive-after-boat-is-struck-by-lightning"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/lightning-strikes-boat_1566270599558_7603848_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="lightning-strikes-boat_1566270599558.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Men survive after boat is struck by lightning</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/federal-energy-program-suggests-keeping-thermostat-set-at-78-degrees-82-while-you-sleep"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/19/Thermostat78_Banner_Getty_1566266183162_7603418_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Darren Wilson checks the thermostat in his Toronto, Ontario home. Darren Wilson checks the thermostat in his Toronto, Ontario home. He and his wife are often at odds as to whether or not the air conditioner should be running. (Photo by Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
Federal energy program suggests keeping thermostat set at 78 degrees — 82 while you sleep Visitor photographing Kauai lanskape and rainbow at scenery Kaudi mountians Kalahheo gardens. (Photo by Francis Dean/Corbis via Getty Images)
Couples who have children are happier later in life after kids leave home, study says 