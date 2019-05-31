< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story410233988" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410233988" data-article-version="1.0">Daytona Beach grad walks across stage after years in wheelchair</h1> </header> class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/daytona-beach-grad-walks-across-stage-after-years-in-wheelchair" data-title="Daytona Beach grad walks across stage after years in wheelchair" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/daytona-beach-grad-walks-across-stage-after-years-in-wheelchair" addthis:title="Daytona Beach grad walks across stage after years in wheelchair"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410233988.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410233988");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_410233988_410236460_175541"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_410233988_410236460_175541";this.videosJson='[{"id":"410236460","video":"570180","title":"Grad%20walks%20across%20stage%20after%20years%20in%20wheelchair","caption":"Fox%2035%20News%20at%2010%20p.m.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F31%2FGrad_walks_across_stage_after_years_in_w_0_7342428_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F31%2FGrad_walks_across_stage_after_years_in_wheelchai_570180_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653966824%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DVyhfDaizCzXNOy4lA1O4yfkNGss","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Fmobile-app-news-feed%2Fdaytona-beach-grad-walks-across-stage-after-years-in-wheelchair"}},"createDate":"May 31 2019 11:13PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_410233988_410236460_175541",video:"570180",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/Grad_walks_across_stage_after_years_in_w_0_7342428_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Fox%252035%2520News%2520at%252010%2520p.m.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/31/Grad_walks_across_stage_after_years_in_wheelchai_570180_1800.mp4?Expires=1653966824&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=VyhfDaizCzXNOy4lA1O4yfkNGss",eventLabel:"Grad%20walks%20across%20stage%20after%20years%20in%20wheelchair-410236460",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Fmobile-app-news-feed%2Fdaytona-beach-grad-walks-across-stage-after-years-in-wheelchair"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/daytona-beach-grad-walks-across-stage-after-years-in-wheelchair">Brian Scott, FOX 35 ORLANDO </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 11:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-410233988"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 11:13PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 11:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/Michael%20Blavis_1559359532033.jpg_7342441_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/Michael%20Blavis_1559359532033.jpg_7342441_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/Michael%20Blavis_1559359532033.jpg_7342441_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/Michael%20Blavis_1559359532033.jpg_7342441_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/Michael%20Blavis_1559359532033.jpg_7342441_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410233988-410238907" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/Michael%20Blavis_1559359532033.jpg_7342441_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/Michael%20Blavis_1559359532033.jpg_7342441_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/Michael%20Blavis_1559359532033.jpg_7342441_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/Michael%20Blavis_1559359532033.jpg_7342441_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/Michael%20Blavis_1559359532033.jpg_7342441_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410233988" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Seabreeze High School’s class of 2019 graduation started with a standing ovation Friday, as a classmate who had spent years in a wheelchair stood up and walked across the stage to accept his diploma.</p> <p>Michael Blavis said that walk was a goal six years in the making.</p> <p>"It just feels good, you know? Throughout years and years I only dreamt about this, you know?" said Blavis.</p> <p>Blavis’s mom Lynette Johnson said his rough road began when he was just 12. He was feeling nauseous, losing his appetite and experiencing frequent double vision.</p> <p>At first Johnson said doctor dismissed it as trouble adjusting to their move to Florida, but a second opinion proved cruicial.</p> <p>"They did that test where they go like this,” Johnson said moving her finger back and forth, “and it almost never picks up anything, but for Michael it was critical. They found that he had a very serious brain tumor."</p> <p>She said that cancer had spread into his spine requiring several surgeries, and then things just kept getting worse.</p> <p>"He had another rare side-effect called cerebral mutism where the brain just shuts down,” she said.</p> <p>Michael had to relearn everything from movement to speech and was confined to a wheelchair to get around.</p> <p>As he began a 6 year journey into physical therapy though, Johnson said her son took new motivation into his education and began studying harder than ever.</p> <p>His goal: not only to graduate, but to walk onto the stage to accept his diploma.</p> <p>As the diploma presentation began in Daytona Beach’s Ocean Center Friday, Michael’s name was the first to be called. To the surprise of, likely most of the room, he stood from his chair with the help of his aide and slowly walked onto the stage; shaking hands with his principal and cracking a smile as he achieved his goal.</p> <p>His entire graduating class rose to their feet and gave Michael a standing ovation.</p> <p>"It felt really good,” he said.</p> <p>Michael plans to attend Daytona State next year to pursue a future working with computers; no quit in sight.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Mobile App News Feed" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402557" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Mobile App News Feed Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/fast-five/active-shooter-reported-at-virginia-beach-courthouse-multiple-injuries" title="12 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting, police say" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/12_people_killed_in_Virginia_Beach_shoot_0_7340852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/12_people_killed_in_Virginia_Beach_shoot_0_7340852_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/12_people_killed_in_Virginia_Beach_shoot_0_7340852_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/12_people_killed_in_Virginia_Beach_shoot_0_7340852_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/12_people_killed_in_Virginia_Beach_shoot_0_7340852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Twelve people were killed in a shooting at the Virginia Beach municipal center on Friday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>12 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">fox5dc.com staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 04:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 10:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Twelve people were killed in a shooting at the Virginia Beach municipal center on Friday.</p><p>The suspect is also dead, and several other people were injured, according to police. </p><p>The Wall Street Journal reports the suspect is DeWayne Craddock, 40. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/gainesville-news/president-trump-to-hold-rally-in-downtown-orlando-june-18" title="Trump to announce re-election bid in Orlando at Amway Center on June 18" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/President_Trump_to_hold_rally_in_Orlando_0_7340808_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/President_Trump_to_hold_rally_in_Orlando_0_7340808_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/President_Trump_to_hold_rally_in_Orlando_0_7340808_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/President_Trump_to_hold_rally_in_Orlando_0_7340808_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/President_Trump_to_hold_rally_in_Orlando_0_7340808_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump to announce re-election bid in Orlando at Amway Center on June 18</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 12:27PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 10:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump is coming back to Orlando.</p><p>The president has a re-election campaign rally planned for June 18 in Downtown Orlando at the Amway Center. FOX 35 confirmed with Mayor Buddy Dyer's office that the Trump campaign team signed an agreement to rent the Amway Center, for a cost of $145,000. </p><p>President Trump on Friday tweeted that he would use the event to officially launch his bid for a second presidential term and would be joined by First Lady Melania and Vice President Mike Pence.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/cheers-sec-to-allow-sale-of-beer-wine-at-sporting-events-1" title="Cheers! SEC to allow sale of beer, wine at sporting events" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/08/SEC-football_1441737716712_177272_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/08/SEC-football_1441737716712_177272_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/08/SEC-football_1441737716712_177272_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/08/SEC-football_1441737716712_177272_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/08/SEC-football_1441737716712_177272_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cheers! SEC to allow sale of beer, wine at sporting events</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 11:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Bottoms up, Southeastern Conference.</p><p>The powerhouse league bellied up to the bar Friday and voted to allow the sale of beer and wine at sporting events.</p><p>Chancellors and school presidents approved the revised rules - the vote wasn't unanimous - during the conference's annual spring meetings. The changes are expected to enhance events and create a new revenue stream at a time when schools are spending more on coaches, improving facilities and preparing for the possibility of having to pay players.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> 