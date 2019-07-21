< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story419438188" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419438188" data-article-version="1.0">Daughter decapitated mother in Australia home in front of 4-year-old grandson, police say</h1> </header> addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/daughter-decapitated-mother-in-australia-home-in-front-of-4-year-old-grandson-police-say" addthis:title="Daughter decapitated mother in Australia home in front of 4-year-old grandson, police say"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-419438188.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-419438188");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-419438188-419436993"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/21/Rita-Camilleri-FB_1563733043451_7537839_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/21/Rita-Camilleri-FB_1563733043451_7537839_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/21/Rita-Camilleri-FB_1563733043451_7537839_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/21/Rita-Camilleri-FB_1563733043451_7537839_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/21/Rita-Camilleri-FB_1563733043451_7537839_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rita Camilleri was allegedly killed and decapitated by her daughter following a &quot;violent argument&quot; on Saturday.&nbsp;(Facebook)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Rita Camilleri was allegedly killed and decapitated by her daughter following a "violent argument" on Saturday. (Facebook)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419438188-419436993" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/21/Rita-Camilleri-FB_1563733043451_7537839_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/21/Rita-Camilleri-FB_1563733043451_7537839_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/21/Rita-Camilleri-FB_1563733043451_7537839_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/21/Rita-Camilleri-FB_1563733043451_7537839_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/21/Rita-Camilleri-FB_1563733043451_7537839_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rita Camilleri was allegedly killed and decapitated by her daughter following a &quot;violent argument&quot; on Saturday.&nbsp;(Facebook)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Rita Camilleri was allegedly killed and decapitated by her daughter following a "violent argument" on Saturday. <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 21 2019 02:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> "This is up there with one of the most significant, most horrific scenes police have to deal with."</p> <p>The 25-year-old, identified in Australia media as Jessica Camilleri, was covered in blood when she knocked on her neighbor's door to tell him she killed her mother, Rita Camilleri. Authorities found the elder Camilleri's body inside the family home that had sustained "multiple injuries."</p> <p>The 57-year-old's decapitated head was lying on a nearby sidewalk, the Australian reported.</p> <p>Neighbors told News.com.au they rushed to the home after hearing the "violent argument," but discovered the 57-year-old's head lying on the sidewalk.</p> <p>While McFadden did not publicly address the decapitation reports, he said a number of knives were used in the "horrific" attack.</p> <p>A 4-year-old boy who was in the home at the time of the incident sustained a minor head injury and was transported to a children's hospital. Police identified him as the victim's grandson and nephew of the 25-year-old.</p> <p>Jessica Camilleri appeared in court on Sunday, and claimed she couldn't move her fingers properly or wash the blood off after "the incident," 7 News reported.</p> <p>She also claimed to be "in agony," and said she suffered from several mental health issues. She has since been referred for a medical assessment.</p> <p>A police strike force has been formed to investigate the killing, and authorities spent Sunday combing through the neighborhood for any evidence.</p> <p>"The detectives are now working meticulously through the information available to us, but it’s a very difficult and challenging investigation," McFadden said. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Mobile App News Feed" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402557" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Mobile App News Feed Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/home/father-son-reel-in-fish-and-hammerhead-shark" title="Father, son reel in fish and hammerhead shark" data-articleId="419450044" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/21/Father__son_reel_in_fish_and_hammerhead__0_7537963_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/21/Father__son_reel_in_fish_and_hammerhead__0_7537963_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/21/Father__son_reel_in_fish_and_hammerhead__0_7537963_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/21/Father__son_reel_in_fish_and_hammerhead__0_7537963_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/21/Father__son_reel_in_fish_and_hammerhead__0_7537963_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Father, son reel in fish and hammerhead shark</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 21 2019 04:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 21 2019 04:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An exciting day on the water for a father and son who had a close encounter with a hammerhead shark.</p><p>The person who shot the video, Joe Kilman, says Joe Alphonso and his son, Tommy, were trying to catch red snapper on Friday out of Ponce Inlet when the shark had the same idea.</p><p>Thankfully, the father and son got the catch of the day and the shark swam away.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/man-critical-after-being-struck-by-lightning-on-clearwater-beach" title="Man critical after being struck by lightning on Clearwater Beach" data-articleId="419446897" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(file)&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man critical after being struck by lightning on Clearwater Beach</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 21 2019 03:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man is in critical condition after officials say he was struck by lightning on Clearwater Beach.</p><p>The City of Clearwater says the man in his 40s was directly hit by lightning and went into cardiac arrest.</p><p>Officials say seven other people were affected.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/salads-sandwiches-sold-at-target-recalled-due-to-listeria-concerns" title="Salads, sandwiches sold at Target recalled due to listeria concerns" data-articleId="419446574" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/21/KSAZ%20egg%20salad%20recall_1563737157375.jpg_7537858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/21/KSAZ%20egg%20salad%20recall_1563737157375.jpg_7537858_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/21/KSAZ%20egg%20salad%20recall_1563737157375.jpg_7537858_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/21/KSAZ%20egg%20salad%20recall_1563737157375.jpg_7537858_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/21/KSAZ%20egg%20salad%20recall_1563737157375.jpg_7537858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo courtesy of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Salads, sandwiches sold at Target recalled due to listeria concerns</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 21 2019 03:26PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 21 2019 03:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (FOX 10) — Elevation Foods is voluntarily recalling egg salad, tuna salad, and sandwiches due to listeria concerns. </p><p>Elevations Foods says containers of Archer Farms-brand egg salad, Fresket-brand egg salad, tuna salad, and Thai lobster salad, and Archer Farms-brand deviled egg sandwiches produced on June 18 have been recalled after possibly being contaminated to listeria. </p><p>The products were manufactured the company's Knoxville, Tennessee facility and shipped to retailers across the country including Target.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/21/Father__son_reel_in_fish_and_hammerhead__0_7537963_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Father__son_reel_in_fish_and_hammerhead__0_20190721201735"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Father, son reel in fish and hammerhead shark</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/man-in-halloween-mask-arrested-after-leading-authorities-on-wild-chase-through-la-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/20/chas%20eupdate_1563673017710.jpg_7537492_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="chas eupdate_1563673017710.jpg-407068.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man in Halloween mask arrested after leading authorities on wild chase through LA</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/on-apollo-11-anniversary-pence-announces-that-orion-capsule-for-manned-moon-missions-is-ready"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/MIKE%20PENCE_1563658203333.jpg_7537287_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="MIKE PENCE_1563658203333.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>On Apollo 11 anniversary, Pence announces that Orion capsule for manned Moon missions is ready</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/compton-boy-loses-hand-after-neighbors-throw-lit-fireworks-at-him-on-his-10th-birthday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/20/Boy_loses_hand_after_neighbor_throws_lit_0_7537407_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Boy_loses_hand_after_neighbor_throws_lit_0_20190720195137-407068"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Compton boy loses hand after neighbors throw lit fireworks at him on his 10th birthday</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div 