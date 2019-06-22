< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Wekiva Springs State Park to receive $1 million from Gov. DeSantis' spending budget Heat indices to reach over 100 degrees in Central Florida Teen accused of dragging Florida trooper with car denied bond DeSantis' spending budget <article> <section id="story414192678" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414192678" data-article-version="1.0">Dad's tattoo matches son's life-saving heart surgery scar</h1> </header> Dad's tattoo matches son's life-saving heart surgery scar <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery 2 PHOTOS</h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414192678-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/photoioo_1561232401856_7432999_ver1.0_640_360.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> </aside> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 03:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 04:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414192678" style="display: none;"> </div> also has the condition and will undergo the same surgery later this year, SWNS reported.</p><p>"It's not easy for a 6-year-old boy or any child of any age to have that type of surgery," Leanne Watts, the boy's mother, told the news outlet. "When Joey saw the scar, he just said, ‘Is this where they have cut me to fix my heart'? We've told him it should be something to be proud of and he shouldn't be ashamed by what has happened to him."</p><p>SVAS is a heart condition that develops before birth and causes "the narrowing of the large blood vessel that carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body," according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine. If the condition is left untreated, it can lead to shortness of breath, chest pain and ultimately heart failure. Some patients may die in infancy, while others may never experience symptoms of the disorder. SVAS is estimated to occur in 1 in 20,000 newborns worldwide.</p><p>Joey's older brother, Harley, 7, was diagnosed while still in utero, but his mother, Leanne, said she didn't find out about her younger son's heart issues until 14 weeks after he was born.</p><p>"From when they were first born, they told me there was nothing they could do, we would just have to live with it," Leanne Watts told SWNS. "I was told they could both pass away at any given point. Joey's condition progressed rapidly. They said if we didn't try something now the inevitable will be sooner rather than later."</p><p>Joey underwent an eight-hour procedure on May 23 at Leeds Children's Hospital and was discharged on May 28. His parents told SWNS that he is recovering well, but faces more procedures in the future. Harley is set for his first surgery later this year.</p><p>"You take comfort from the way surgeons at Leeds handled things with Joey," she told SWNS. "It will be just as scary but they have given you reason to believe. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New and Improved Fox 35 Weather App</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 07 2019 11:39AM EST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Download the new and improved FOX 35 weather app! It's updated design gets you easy access to interactive radar, live streaming videos and up to the minute traffic. </p><p>DOWNLOAD NOW : iPhone | iPad | Android</p><p>FOX 35 News is your Orlando WEATHER AUTHORITY! We have redesigned our powerful and flexible, free mobile app from the ground up. Our new and improved Weather App lets you scroll through the features you currently enjoy, but now on a user-friendly screen! And, with fully integrated GPS functionality, you can personalize and track weather all over the world. You’ll receive current weather conditions, alerts when lightning or heavy precipitation happens in your neighborhood, hourly and daily forecasts from your FOX 35 Weather Authorities, severe weather alerts, up-to-the-minute traffic info plus LIVE-streaming newscasts. This comprehensive weather app truly work for you anytime, anywhere! Go ahead, turn your smart phone into your very own Weather Authority with the FOX 35 Weather App powered by FOX 35 Orlando.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/advice-columnist-claims-trump-raped-her-in-1990-s" title="Advice columnist claims Trump raped her in 1990's" data-articleId="414199820" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/GETTY%20E%20Jean%20Carroll_1561234526399.jpg_7432871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/GETTY%20E%20Jean%20Carroll_1561234526399.jpg_7432871_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/GETTY%20E%20Jean%20Carroll_1561234526399.jpg_7432871_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/GETTY%20E%20Jean%20Carroll_1561234526399.jpg_7432871_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/GETTY%20E%20Jean%20Carroll_1561234526399.jpg_7432871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="GETTY E Jean Carroll writes in a new book about &quot;hideous men&quot; that Donald Trump raped her in the 1990s.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Advice columnist claims Trump raped her in 1990's</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 04:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 04:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump says a New York-based advice columnist who claims he sexually assaulted her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the mid-1990s made a "totally false accusation" against him and he denied knowing the woman.</p><p>"I have no idea who this woman is," Trump said Saturday as he left the White House for the Camp David presidential retreat.</p><p>The president scoffed when questioned about a photo of himself with his accuser, E. Jean Carroll, which New York magazine published on its website along with Carroll's description of the alleged assault by Trump. Also in the photo were Trump's then-wife, Ivana Trump, and Carroll's then-husband, New York newscaster John Johnson.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/dad-s-tattoo-matches-son-s-life-saving-heart-surgery-scar-1" title="Dad's tattoo matches son's life-saving heart surgery scar" data-articleId="414198898" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/photoioo_1561232401856_7432999_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/photoioo_1561232401856_7432999_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/photoioo_1561232401856_7432999_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/photoioo_1561232401856_7432999_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/photoioo_1561232401856_7432999_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dad's tattoo matches son's life-saving heart surgery scar</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 04:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A father’s love landed him in the tattoo parlor, where he requested a 3.5-inch scar to be inked on his chest so that he could match his 6-year-old son's, who had life-saving heart surgery last month.</p><p>Martin Watts, whose son Joey was diagnosed with supravalvular aortic stenosis (SVAS), said his older son Harley also has the condition and will undergo the same surgery later this year, SWNS reported.</p><p>“It’s not easy for a 6-year-old boy or any child of any age to have that type of surgery,” Leanne Watts, the boy's mother, told the news outlet. “When Joey saw the scar, he just said, ‘Is this where they have cut me to fix my heart’? DeSantis' spending budget Heat indices to reach over 100 degrees in Central Florida target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <!-- Content Ends Here --></section> </div><p></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4599_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4599"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" 