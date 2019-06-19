< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413504338" data-article-version="1.0">Cincinnati Zoo's new baby giraffe adorably tries to stay awake</h1> <div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 06:19AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-413504338"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 06:01AM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 06:23AM EDT</span></p>
</div> data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/giraffe%20for%20web_1560938449610.png_7417899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/giraffe%20for%20web_1560938449610.png_7417899_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/giraffe%20for%20web_1560938449610.png_7417899_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/giraffe%20for%20web_1560938449610.png_7417899_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/giraffe%20for%20web_1560938449610.png_7417899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo and video credit: Cincinnati Zoo &amp; Botanical Garden" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo and video credit: Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413504338-413503010" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/giraffe%20for%20web_1560938449610.png_7417899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/giraffe%20for%20web_1560938449610.png_7417899_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/giraffe%20for%20web_1560938449610.png_7417899_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/giraffe%20for%20web_1560938449610.png_7417899_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/giraffe%20for%20web_1560938449610.png_7417899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo and video credit: Cincinnati Zoo &amp; Botanical Garden" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo and video credit: Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413504338" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden welcomed a new baby giraffe to their herd on Father's Day.</p><p>Tessa, a 12-year-old resident giraffe at the zoo, welcomed the 6-foot tall bundle of joy on Sunday after about an hour in labor. The zoo reports that the new calf was standing within an hour and has been nursing regularly since being born.</p><p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="595" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fcincinnatizoo%2Fposts%2F10157192469665479&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

This is Tessa's fourth calf.

"Tessa is our super mom," said Christina Gorsuch, curator of mammals at the Cincinnati Zoo. "She and baby are doing well and bonding behind the scenes at Giraffe Ridge. Kimba will be reunited with the full group within a week."

RELATED: Baby giraffe born with leg abnormalities is given therapeutic shoes

The zoo has been posting videos of the new calf--showing it bonding with Tessa and "kicking up its heels."

"Baby giraffes can stand within an hour of birth and run within ten hours!" the zoo wrote on Facebook.

One particular video shows the baby trying hard to stay awake on its first day in the world. It has already racked up over 139,000 views.

"When you're so tired but you have serious FOMO! You don't want to miss anything on your first day of life," the caption reads.

The zoo will announce at a later time when visitors can expect to see the new calf.

