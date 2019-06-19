This is Tessa's fourth calf.
"Tessa is our super mom," said Christina Gorsuch, curator of mammals at the Cincinnati Zoo. "She and baby are doing well and bonding behind the scenes at Giraffe Ridge. Kimba will be reunited with the full group within a week."
The zoo has been posting videos of the new calf--showing it bonding with Tessa and "kicking up its heels."
"Baby giraffes can stand within an hour of birth and run within ten hours!" the zoo wrote on Facebook.
One particular video shows the baby trying hard to stay awake on its first day in the world. It has already racked up over 139,000 views.
"When you're so tired but you have serious FOMO! You don't want to miss anything on your first day of life," the caption reads.
The zoo will announce at a later time when visitors can expect to see the new calf.
Posted Jun 19 2019 06:41AM EDT
Updated Jun 19 2019 06:51AM EDT
President Trump formally launched his 2020 re-election campaign Tuesday night before a jam-packed crowd in Orlando's Amway Center arena, and quickly unloaded on the media organizations and government actors he said tried their hardest with "everything they had" to bring down both his candidacy and presidency.
To chants of "USA," Trump took the stage after brief remarks by Vice President Mike Pence and first lady Melania Trump, and recalled his unlikely rise to power.
Posted Jun 19 2019 06:44AM EDT
Updated Jun 19 2019 07:14AM EDT
President Trump plans to have Air Force One fly over the National Mall as part of his revamped Fourth of July celebrations set to take place next month in Washington, reports said Tuesday.
Trump would like U.S. military planes, including one of the Boeing jetliners used as Air Force One, to fly over the Mall on Independence Day, three sources briefed on the matter told the Washington Post. The president would not be aboard Air Force One during the flyover, they said.
"By the way, on July 4th in Washington D.C., come on down! We're going to have a big day," Trump told supporters at a "Make America Great Again" campaign rally Tuesday in Orlando, Fla., kicking off his re-election bid. "We're going to have hundreds of thousands of people."
Posted Jun 19 2019 05:44AM EDT
Updated Jun 19 2019 05:46AM EDT
Have you seen Melissa Artigas?
The Miami-Dade Police Department is asking for the public's help finding the missing 14-year-old girl who disappeared nearly a month ago.