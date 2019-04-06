< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Chelsea Handler calls for Trump's impeachment for saying semi-automatic guns are 'entertainment' Chelsea Handler calls for Trump's impeachment for saying semi-automatic guns are 'entertainment' are 'entertainment'" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/chelsea-handler-calls-for-trump-s-impeachment-for-saying-semi-automatic-guns-are-entertainment-" addthis:title="Chelsea Handler calls for Trump's impeachment for saying semi-automatic guns are 'entertainment'"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411137455.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411137455");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411137455-399429392"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/06/GETTY%20trump%20handler_1554566510694.png_7072943_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/06/GETTY%20trump%20handler_1554566510694.png_7072943_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/06/GETTY%20trump%20handler_1554566510694.png_7072943_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/06/GETTY%20trump%20handler_1554566510694.png_7072943_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/06/GETTY%20trump%20handler_1554566510694.png_7072943_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411137455-399429392" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/06/GETTY%20trump%20handler_1554566510694.png_7072943_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/06/GETTY%20trump%20handler_1554566510694.png_7072943_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/06/GETTY%20trump%20handler_1554566510694.png_7072943_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/06/GETTY%20trump%20handler_1554566510694.png_7072943_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/06/GETTY%20trump%20handler_1554566510694.png_7072943_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> Posted Jun 06 2019 08:48AM EDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 08:54AM EDT src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>Trump marks 75th anniversary of D-Day</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/trump-supporter-pops-massive-balloon-depicting-potus-as-baby-at-uk-protests"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/GETTY_trump%20blimp_060519_1559739280613.png_7354022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Trump supporter pops POTUS as baby at UK protests</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/trump-administration-puts-new-restrictions-on-us-travel-to-cuba"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/04/GETTY-Havana-cuba_1559656506455_7350443_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Trump administration puts new restrictions on Cuba</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Comedian Chelsea Handler called for <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/chelsea-handler-trump-impeachment-semi-automatic-guns-entertainment">President Trump’s impeachment</a> after he appeared on British TV to speak about gun violence in America calling semi-automatic rifles “entertainment.”</p> <p>Handler is rarely shy about lambasting the Trump administration over gun violence on social media. She previously blamed Republicans for a shooting at a Colorado high school. However, there were no jokes in her latest Tweet about Trump’s appearance on “Good Morning Britain” with Piers Morgan.<br /> In the interview, Morgan asks Trump about gun violence in America, specifically why a private citizen needs a semi-automatic AR-15 assault rifle in their home.</p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Trump telling Piers Morgan that semi-automatic guns are for entertainment is grounds for impeachment. There are thousands of parents grieving and he calls guns entertainment. I can’t wait to elect a strong leader who has the courage to stand up to the NRA. That will be a leader.</p> — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) <a href="https://twitter.com/chelseahandler/status/1136318311195504640?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 5, 2019</a></blockquote> <p><br /> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><br /> </p> <p> </p> <p>“Well, a lot of them used them for entertainment, they do,” Trump said.</p> <p>“Are guns entertainment?” Morgan responded.</p> <p>“For some people, it’s entertainment, they go out and they shoot and they go to ranges and they have a tremendous amount of fun,” the president answered.</p> <p>Not long after, Handler took to Twitter to call for Trump’s impeachment over the comments and bash the National Rifle Association.</p> <p>“Trump telling Piers Morgan that semi-automatic guns are for entertainment is grounds for impeachment. There are thousands of parents grieving and he calls guns entertainment. I can’t wait to elect a strong leader who has the courage to stand up to the NRA. That will be a leader,” she wrote.</p> <p>In the same interview, Trump said he believes citizens would be “sitting ducks” without guns to protect themselves. He also discussed the 2015 attacks in Paris, saying they would have never happened if concert-goers had been armed.</p> <p>“Here’s my problem with that argument,” Morgan shot back. “More people were shot dead in America that week than have died from guns in Paris since the Second World War.”</p> <p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/chelsea-handler-trump-impeachment-semi-automatic-guns-entertainment"><strong>Get updates on this story at FoxNews.com.</strong></a><br /> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story411137455 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story411137455 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-411137455",i="relatedHeadlines-411137455",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8286_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8286"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8286_MOD-AD-WOFL_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8286_MOD-AD-WOFL_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE', adSlot; Florida's tax-free holiday for hurricane supplies ends Thursday

Posted Jun 06 2019 08:20AM EDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 08:24AM EDT

If you still want to save a few bucks on your hurricane supplies, you need to do it today. Florida's tax-free hurricane supply holiday ends Thursday and with the 2019 hurricane season underway, you'll want to make sure you're prepared.

RELATED: 'Have a plan': Sen. Rick Scott urges Floridians to prepare for hurricane season

The Florida's Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday reportedly excludes certain disaster preparedness supplies from sales tax, such as candles, flashlights, batteries, bungee cords, radios, portable generators, and more. It runs from May 31st to June 6th. It runs from May 31st to June 6th.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/german-nurse-who-murdered-87-patients-given-life-sentence" title="German nurse who murdered 87 patients given life sentence" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/german%20nurse_1559821912784.png_7358515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/german%20nurse_1559821912784.png_7358515_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/german%20nurse_1559821912784.png_7358515_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/german%20nurse_1559821912784.png_7358515_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/german%20nurse_1559821912784.png_7358515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. German nurse who murdered 87 patients given life sentence

By DAVID RISING, Associated Press

Posted Jun 06 2019 07:52AM EDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 08:01AM EDT

Niels Hoegel liked to bring about cardiac arrests in his patients by injecting them with overdoses of heart medication and other drugs because he enjoyed the feeling of being able to resuscitate them. Sometimes he succeeded in bringing them back, but in at least 87 cases they died, making him what is believed to be modern Germany's most prolific serial killer.

A court in the northwestern city of Oldenburg on Thursday found the 42-year-old nurse guilty of murdering 85 patients, aged 34 to 96, and sentenced him to life in prison. He had earlier been convicted of two other killings.

"Your guilt is incomprehensible," presiding judge Sebastian Buerhmann said as he handed down the verdict. "I felt like an accountant of death." Sometimes he succeeded in bringing them back, but in at least 87 cases they died, making him what is believed to be modern Germany's most prolific serial killer.</p><p>A court in the northwestern city of Oldenburg on Thursday found the 42-year-old nurse guilty of murdering 85 patients, aged 34 to 96, and sentenced him to life in prison. He had earlier been convicted of two other killings.</p><p>"Your guilt is incomprehensible," presiding judge Sebastian Buerhmann said as he handed down the verdict. "I felt like an accountant of death."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/governor-ron-desantis-gets-41-bills-from-legislature" title="Governor Ron DeSantis gets 41 bills from legislature" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/11/02/STATE%20CAPITOL%20TALLAHASSEE_1509637199765_4460395_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/11/02/STATE%20CAPITOL%20TALLAHASSEE_1509637199765_4460395_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/11/02/STATE%20CAPITOL%20TALLAHASSEE_1509637199765_4460395_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/11/02/STATE%20CAPITOL%20TALLAHASSEE_1509637199765_4460395_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/11/02/STATE%20CAPITOL%20TALLAHASSEE_1509637199765_4460395_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Governor Ron DeSantis gets 41 bills from legislature</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 07:47AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 07:49AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A little more than a month after lawmakers packed up and went home, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday formally received 41 bills passed during the annual legislative session.</p><p>The bills include a measure (SB 190) that would make a series of changes in the higher-education system, including changing how public universities and colleges fund construction projects.</p><p>They also include a bill (HB 49) aimed at insuring women prison inmates have access to feminine products such as tampons and sanitary napkins; a bill (HB 375) that would exempt hospice doctors from being required to check a state database before prescribing controlled substances to patients; a bill (HB 525) that would rename Florida Keys Community College and North Florida Community College to The College of Florida Keys and North Florida College; and a bill (HB 5011) that would create a total of four new judgeships in the 9th Judicial Circuit, the 12th Judicial Circuit and Flagler and Citrus counties.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/dwayne%20drayton%20for%20web_1559817087600.png_7358317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="dwayne drayton for web_1559817087600.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man accused in deadly hit and run bonds out of Orange County jail</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/dog-thrown-from-car-burned"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20ALLEGED%20PUPPY%20ABUSE%2011P_00.01.16.04_1559792728673.png_7358214_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P ALLEGED PUPPY ABUSE 11P_00.01.16.04_1559792728673.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>13-week-old puppy survives being thrown from car, burned</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/groundbreaking-held-for-affordable-housing-in-pine-hills"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/pine-hills-affordable-senior-housing_1559779653693_7357015_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="pine-hills-affordable-senior-housing_1559779653693.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Groundbreaking held for affordable housing in Pine Hills</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/opd-recognizes-fallen-officers-during-ceremony"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/fallen-officers-OPD1_1559779819968_7357019_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="fallen-officers-OPD1_1559779819968.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>OPD recognizes fallen officers during ceremony</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-s-tax-free-holiday-for-hurricane-supplies-ends-thursday" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/NOAA%20hurricane_1558625587438.jpg_7305745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/NOAA%20hurricane_1558625587438.jpg_7305745_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/NOAA%20hurricane_1558625587438.jpg_7305745_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/NOAA%20hurricane_1558625587438.jpg_7305745_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/NOAA%20hurricane_1558625587438.jpg_7305745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;NOAA&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Florida's tax-free holiday for hurricane supplies ends Thursday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/german-nurse-who-murdered-87-patients-given-life-sentence" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/german%20nurse_1559821912784.png_7358515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/german%20nurse_1559821912784.png_7358515_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/german%20nurse_1559821912784.png_7358515_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/german%20nurse_1559821912784.png_7358515_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/german%20nurse_1559821912784.png_7358515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>German nurse who murdered 87 patients given life sentence</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/governor-ron-desantis-gets-41-bills-from-legislature" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/11/02/STATE%20CAPITOL%20TALLAHASSEE_1509637199765_4460395_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/11/02/STATE%20CAPITOL%20TALLAHASSEE_1509637199765_4460395_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/11/02/STATE%20CAPITOL%20TALLAHASSEE_1509637199765_4460395_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/11/02/STATE%20CAPITOL%20TALLAHASSEE_1509637199765_4460395_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/11/02/STATE%20CAPITOL%20TALLAHASSEE_1509637199765_4460395_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Governor Ron DeSantis gets 41 bills from legislature</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/ormond-beach-daycare-worker-accused-of-hitting-shaking-children" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/Katherine%20Weitz_1559820449681.png_7358373_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/Katherine%20Weitz_1559820449681.png_7358373_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/Katherine%20Weitz_1559820449681.png_7358373_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/Katherine%20Weitz_1559820449681.png_7358373_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/Katherine%20Weitz_1559820449681.png_7358373_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ormond Beach daycare worker accused of hitting, shaking children</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/jupiter-will-get-so-close-to-earth-this-month-you-can-see-its-moons-with-binoculars" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/03/30/Jupiter_1459356927336_1130810_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/03/30/Jupiter_1459356927336_1130810_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/03/30/Jupiter_1459356927336_1130810_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/03/30/Jupiter_1459356927336_1130810_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/03/30/Jupiter_1459356927336_1130810_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jupiter will get so close to Earth this month you can see its moons with binoculars</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More 