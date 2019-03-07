< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story414023725" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414023725" data-article-version="1.0">Big rat falls from ceiling at Buffalo Wild Wings, lands on menu</h1> </header> url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/imageedit_11_8885531056_1561137767836_7430164_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414023725-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Photo credit: Alisha Norman </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/imageedit_11_8885531056_1561137767836_7430164_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414023725-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="imageedit_11_8885531056_1561137767836.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/rat3_1561137847065_7430166_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414023725-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="rat3_1561137847065.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/rat1_1561137847007_7430165_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414023725-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="rat1_1561137847007.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-414023725-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/imageedit_11_8885531056_1561137767836_7430164_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Alisha Norman" title="imageedit_11_8885531056_1561137767836.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Alisha Norman</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/rat3_1561137847065_7430166_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Alisha Norman" title="rat3_1561137847065.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Alisha Norman</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/rat1_1561137847007_7430165_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Alisha Norman" title="rat1_1561137847007.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Alisha Norman</p> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 01:38PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 01:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414023725" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LOS ANGELES (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - This would make anyone lose their appetite. </p><p>Customers dining at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in the Westchester area of Los Angeles got a big, furry surprise when a large, live rat fell from the ceiling and on to a table!</p>

Alisha Norman was getting ready to order when she says she heard something crawling around above her. Moments later, the rat came falling down "like a Mack truck," landing on top of a menu at the table next to her.

Norman, who was there on vacation from Texas, tells Fox 35 everyone in the restaurant was in shock.

"The waitresses stood off to the side until after the manager picked him up with two plates and dumped him in a bag."

As unappetizing as it was, Norman says she isn't mad and the manager comped her and fellow diners meals.

But she isn't sure she'll be paying a visit to the restaurant again.

"I'm not gonna be able to go back."

Norman says that the manager claimed that recent construction was to blame for the unexpected rodent.

