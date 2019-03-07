Alisha Norman was getting ready to order when she says she heard something crawling around above her. Moments later, the rat came falling down "like a Mack truck," landing on top of a menu at the table next to her.
Norman, who was there on vacation from Texas, tells Fox 35 everyone in the restaurant was in shock.
"The waitresses stood off to the side until after the manager picked him up with two plates and dumped him in a bag."
As unappetizing as it was, Norman says she isn't mad and the manager comped her and fellow diners meals.
But she isn't sure she'll be paying a visit to the restaurant again.
"I'm not gonna be able to go back."
Norman says that the manager claimed that recent construction was to blame for the unexpected rodent.
Posted Mar 07 2019 11:39AM EST
Download the new and improved FOX 35 weather app! It's updated design gets you easy access to interactive radar, live streaming videos and up to the minute traffic.
DOWNLOAD NOW : iPhone | iPad | Android
FOX 35 News is your Orlando WEATHER AUTHORITY! We have redesigned our powerful and flexible, free mobile app from the ground up. Our new and improved Weather App lets you scroll through the features you currently enjoy, but now on a user-friendly screen! And, with fully integrated GPS functionality, you can personalize and track weather all over the world. You’ll receive current weather conditions, alerts when lightning or heavy precipitation happens in your neighborhood, hourly and daily forecasts from your FOX 35 Weather Authorities, severe weather alerts, up-to-the-minute traffic info plus LIVE-streaming newscasts. This comprehensive weather app truly work for you anytime, anywhere! Go ahead, turn your smart phone into your very own Weather Authority with the FOX 35 Weather App powered by FOX 35 Orlando.
Posted Jun 21 2019 12:27PM EDT
Updated Jun 21 2019 12:28PM EDT
A new water park in Central Florida is offering you a way to beat the heat during those hot Florida summers.
Island H20 Live! has over 20 different experiences, including a wave pool, kids' area, group raft rides, slides, and a lazy river.
"We are thrilled to welcome our first guests to Island H2O Live and have them enjoy this new, innovative and immersive water park," said Jim Kunau. "Whether you're an influencer and thrill-seeker looking to conquer stomach-churning slides, or a family wanting to splash around in a kid-friendly zone, Island H2O Live! offers something for everyone."
Posted Jun 21 2019 11:51AM EDT
Updated Jun 21 2019 12:56PM EDT
A Queens grand jury indicted New York City native and rapper Cardi B with 14 charges on Friday in connection with a club brawl .
The 'Please Me' rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, was accused of throwing bottles, a chair and a hookah smoking device at two bartenders at the Angels strip club in Flushing last August.
The Grammy award winner allegedly believed one of the women was having an affair with her husband, rapper Offset.