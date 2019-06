- The family of Beth Chapman are honoring the late star with a beautiful Hawaiian send-off.

A public oceanfront celebration is being held Saturday afternoon in Waikiki for Chapman, who died earlier this week after losing her battle with throat cancer.

RELATED: Beth Chapman, star of ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter,' dies at 51

The family plans to paddle out in the ocean in honor of the Dog the Bounty Hunter star who loved Hawaii.

The memorial will take place at Fort DeRussy Beach at 2:00 p.m. Saturday where Beth will be honored with a "Hawaiian ʻOli (chant), prayer, followed by a paddle out with family and friends," reports People.com.

"Those wishing to post photos and videos are asked to tag with #alohaoemrsdog. ‘Oe means ‘you' in Hawaiian. It is customary to say, ‘Aloha ‘Oe' especially when saying farewell," the rep told People. "There is a song by the same name, which Hawaiians often sing at the end of a party, funerals, or when people are leaving the islands."

In addition, Beth's husband Duane "Dog"Chapman is planning a memorial service in Colorado where they also have a home.

It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side. — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 26, 2019







Beth died Wednesday morning at the age of 51, surrounded by her family in Hawaii.

"It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side," her husband wrote on Twitter.