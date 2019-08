- If your plans on Saturday include downtown Orlando, expect the area to be busy.

Over 100,000 people are predicted to pack the downtown area for a couple of big events.

The college football season is kicking off at Camping World Stadium when the Miami Hurricanes takes on the Florida Gators. RV's are already parked at the stadium waiting for the big game, set to kick-off at 7:00 p.m. It's a sell out crowd, but it's not the only event happening.

Not too far away at the Amway Center, the Backstreet Boys are performing around the same time as the football game. Officials are planning to close several roads in the downtown area including Church Street, South Street and Rio Grande Ave. in order to handle the thousands of people heading to Central Florida for the events.

The City of Orlando has notified Google and Waze so drivers can navigate more smoothly.

Drivers should also keep in mind that construction is also still going on in the area which could add to delays.