It's Applebee’s newest Neighborhood Drink of the Month that will transport you right to the Caribbean!
In June, guests enjoyed $1 vodka raspberry lemonades. As sad as many people are to see those go, a Bahama Mama made with Malibu Coconut and white rum could help ease the pain.
The tasty island drink is served in a 10-ounce mug that includes a combination of rum and premium Malibu Coconut Rum plus TROPICANA® orange and DOLE® pineapple juices.
“Malibu Coconut Rum is unquestionably a fan favorite, so we’ve added this premium liquor to our ever-popular Neighborhood Drink of the Month,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “If you’re looking for a new cocktail to cheers to summer with, the Malibu DOLLARMAMA™ has you covered.”
The drink special will be available starting July 1 through July 31 at participating Applebee's nationwide.
Posted Jul 02 2019 11:36AM EDT
Updated Jul 02 2019 11:55AM EDT
PHOENIX (FOX 10) — After Nike pulled their Betsy Ross Flag Air Max 1 USA sneakers, demand for the shoes skyrocketed.
According to TMZ , several leaked pairs have sold for more than $2,000.
The shoes were set to be released just before the Fourth of July holiday, but after former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick said the shoes were offensive, the company recalled the shoes.
Posted Jul 02 2019 11:42AM EDT
Updated Jul 02 2019 11:48AM EDT
A group of parrots are being nursed back to health by Oklahoma City Animal Welfare after they were found malnourished and living in filthy conditions.
According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, neighbors reported a foul smell coming from a home near N.W. 23rd and Council. When officers arrived, they opened the garage and discovered about 14 parrots that had been kept in the garage for years.
In photos provided by the police department, the birds cages are covered in filth and many of the parrots appear to be losing their feathers and nearly bald. Some had broken wings and shoulders, according to animal welfare officials.
Posted Jul 02 2019 11:00AM EDT
Updated Jul 02 2019 11:24AM EDT
Detectives in Sarasota say a Florida Department of Children and Family Services employee helped steal personal information as part of a statewide identity theft ring that may have compromised the identity of more than 2,000 Florida residents.
Five people are now in jail following a two-month-long investigation involving several agencies. One of those is Bertanicy Garcia, who was employed at the time by DCF as an interviewing clerk, based out of their Miami office.
Investigators say Garcia, 48, used her DCF position access personal information of children and adults, then sent more than 500 photos with that information to another suspect, Eduardo Lamigueiro.