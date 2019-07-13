< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Anti-ICE protesters pull down American flag, raise Mexico flag, vandalize 'Blue Lives Matter' flag

Posted Jul 13 2019 09:22AM EDT
Updated Jul 13 2019 09:37AM EDT class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417942158" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Authorities in Colorado restored an <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/colorado-protestors-rip-down-american-flag-at-ice-facility-raise-mexico-flag-vandalize-blue-lives-matter-flag?fbclid=IwAR3nZXEc0nVBuZvGQOH18iBaCz8L-zKoi5cqHeb5-jeDwmR1bJXbx3RKkxQ">American flag to its place Friday </a>evening after protesters demonstrating outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility pulled down the star-spangled banner and flew the flag of Mexico in its place.</p><p>The protesters also removed a "Blue Lives Matter" flag, honoring law enforcement, spray-painted it with the words "Abolish ICE," then raised the flag upside-down, on a pole next to the Mexican flag, according to local media.</p><p> </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Protestors on <a href="https://twitter.com/ICEgov?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ICEgov</a> property just pulled down the American flag and replaced it with the Mexican flag. The group by the doors is growing. <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="Though" data-grammar-rule="SENTENCE_FRAGMENT" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Though</span> most protestors are still on the street. <a href="https://t.co/X2waaFMEOW">pic.twitter.com/X2waaFMEOW</a></p> — Matt Mauro (@mattmauronews) <a href="https://twitter.com/mattmauronews/status/1149861849879310337?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 13, 2019</a></blockquote><p><br> <br> </p><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p> </p><p>Hundreds of protesters had gathered in Aurora, Colo., outside the federal facility that holds illegal immigrants, to protest ICE raids scheduled to begin Sunday in Denver and other major U.S. cities, FOX 31 Denver reported.</p><p>Aurora police Chief Nick Metz said the majority of protesters remained peaceful and some even thanked officers for their evening efforts.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/ice-deportation-raids-set-to-begin-sunday-after-trump-delay-report-says"><strong>RELATED: ICE deportation raids set to begin Sunday after Trump delay, report says</strong></a></p><p>The protest, part of a network of #LightsForLiberty events, also dubbed the "March to Close Concentration Camps," called for detention centers at the U.S.-Mexico border to be closed and for all immigrants being held in those locations to be granted entry to the U.S., according to the event's Facebook page.</p><p>Beginning Sunday, ICE agents will reportedly work to round up thousands of illegal immigrants across the U.S.</p><p>President Trump delayed the operation by two weeks to allow Dems to propose a bipartisan solution to the humanitarian crisis at the border.</p><p>Speaking to Fox News during his visit to the border Friday, Vice President Mike Pence said the upcoming ICE raids will not be done at random and will be focused on "removing those deported by courts."</p><p>Besides Denver, the raids were expected to take place in Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and San Francisco. Raids scheduled for New Orleans may be delayed due to Tropical Storm Barry, KCNC reported. New and Improved Fox 35 Weather App

Posted Mar 07 2019 11:39AM EST
Updated Jul 07 2019 03:57PM EDT

Download the new and improved FOX 35 weather app! It's updated design gets you easy access to interactive radar, live streaming videos and up to the minute traffic.

DOWNLOAD NOW : iPhone | iPad | Android

FOX 35 News is your Orlando WEATHER AUTHORITY! We have redesigned our powerful and flexible, free mobile app from the ground up. Our new and improved Weather App lets you scroll through the features you currently enjoy, but now on a user-friendly screen! And, with fully integrated GPS functionality, you can personalize and track weather all over the world. You'll receive current weather conditions, alerts when lightning or heavy precipitation happens in your neighborhood, hourly and daily forecasts from your FOX 35 Weather Authorities, severe weather alerts, up-to-the-minute traffic info plus LIVE-streaming newscasts. This comprehensive weather app truly work for you anytime, anywhere! Go ahead, turn your smart phone into your very own Weather Authority with the FOX 35 Weather App powered by FOX 35 Orlando. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New and Improved Fox 35 Weather App</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 07 2019 11:39AM EST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 03:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Download the new and improved FOX 35 weather app! It's updated design gets you easy access to interactive radar, live streaming videos and up to the minute traffic. </p><p>DOWNLOAD NOW : iPhone | iPad | Android</p><p>FOX 35 News is your Orlando WEATHER AUTHORITY! We have redesigned our powerful and flexible, free mobile app from the ground up. Our new and improved Weather App lets you scroll through the features you currently enjoy, but now on a user-friendly screen! And, with fully integrated GPS functionality, you can personalize and track weather all over the world. You’ll receive current weather conditions, alerts when lightning or heavy precipitation happens in your neighborhood, hourly and daily forecasts from your FOX 35 Weather Authorities, severe weather alerts, up-to-the-minute traffic info plus LIVE-streaming newscasts. This comprehensive weather app truly work for you anytime, anywhere! Barry upgraded to Category 1 hurricane as it nears landfall off of Louisiana coastline

Posted Jul 12 2019 07:02AM EDT
Updated Jul 13 2019 11:31AM EDT

Tropical Storm Barry was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane as it inched closer to the Louisiana coast on Saturday morning with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, officials said.

The National Weather Service said that as of 11 a.m., the storm was moving northwest toward Morgan City, La., at about 6 mph and bringing with it dangerous storm surge and heavy winds to the region. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Barry upgraded to Category 1 hurricane as it nears landfall off of Louisiana coastline</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 07:02AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 11:31AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Tropical Storm Barry was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane as it inched closer to the Louisiana coast on Saturday morning with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, officials said.</p><p>The National Weather Service said that as of 11 a.m., the storm was moving northwest toward Morgan City, La., at about 6 mph and bringing with it dangerous storm surge and heavy winds to the region.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/barry-strengthens-into-a-hurricane-as-it-nears-the-louisiana-coast-threatening-millions-with-heavy-1" title="Barry strengthens into a hurricane as it nears the Louisiana coast, threatening millions with heavy" data-articleId="417948735" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/barry%20hurricane_1563030570625.png_7520367_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/barry%20hurricane_1563030570625.png_7520367_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/barry%20hurricane_1563030570625.png_7520367_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/barry%20hurricane_1563030570625.png_7520367_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/barry%20hurricane_1563030570625.png_7520367_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Most Recent

Governor DeSantis approves military support funding

Rabies alert issued for Seminole County

Teachers can score free stuff at Central Florida Walmart stores on Saturday

Bill, Hillary Clinton booed at Billy Joel concert after singer dedicated song to them

Tropical Storm Barry: Thousands without power, rescues underway as storm strengthens data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/02/GETTY_military_050219_1556818058515_7211504_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/02/GETTY_military_050219_1556818058515_7211504_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/02/GETTY_military_050219_1556818058515_7211504_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/02/GETTY_military_050219_1556818058515_7211504_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joe&#x20;Raedle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Governor DeSantis approves military support funding</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/rabies-alert-issued-for-seminole-county" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/GETTY%20cat_1563029441502.png_7520358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/GETTY%20cat_1563029441502.png_7520358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/GETTY%20cat_1563029441502.png_7520358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/GETTY%20cat_1563029441502.png_7520358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/GETTY%20cat_1563029441502.png_7520358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rabies alert issued for Seminole County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/teachers-can-score-free-stuff-at-central-florida-walmart-stores-on-saturday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teachers can score free stuff at Central Florida Walmart stores on Saturday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/bill-hillary-clinton-booed-at-billy-joel-concert-after-singer-dedicated-song-to-them" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/08/GettyImages-%20Hillary%20and%20Bill%20Clinton_1539010177055.jpg_6169199_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/08/GettyImages-%20Hillary%20and%20Bill%20Clinton_1539010177055.jpg_6169199_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/08/GettyImages-%20Hillary%20and%20Bill%20Clinton_1539010177055.jpg_6169199_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/08/GettyImages-%20Hillary%20and%20Bill%20Clinton_1539010177055.jpg_6169199_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/08/GettyImages-%20Hillary%20and%20Bill%20Clinton_1539010177055.jpg_6169199_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="RALEIGH&#x2c;&#x20;NC&#x20;-&#x20;NOVEMBER&#x20;08&#x3a;&#x20;Democratic&#x20;presidential&#x20;nominee&#x20;former&#x20;Secretary&#x20;of&#x20;State&#x20;Hillary&#x20;Clinton&#x20;&#x28;L&#x29;&#x20;and&#x20;her&#x20;husband&#x20;former&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;President&#x20;Bill&#x20;Clinton&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bill, Hillary Clinton booed at Billy Joel concert after singer dedicated song to them</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/tropical-storm-barry-thousands-without-power-rescues-underway-as-storm-strengthens" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/wx%20app%20graph_1563024811765.png_7520142_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/wx%20app%20graph_1563024811765.png_7520142_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/wx%20app%20graph_1563024811765.png_7520142_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/wx%20app%20graph_1563024811765.png_7520142_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/wx%20app%20graph_1563024811765.png_7520142_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tropical Storm Barry: Thousands without power, rescues underway as storm strengthens</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 