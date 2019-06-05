The 'Summer Movie Camp' promotion is good every Wednesday morning throughout the entire summer at participating AMC locations.
Some of the films on the lineup include “Trolls,” “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation,” “Peter Rabbit,” “Smallfoot,” “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” “Teen Titans Go! To The Movies” and more.
While that deal is for good for kids, AMC is also taking care of parents. They recently announced its “Discount Tuesdays” deal is here to stay for 2019.
Tons to choose from for #DiscountTuesdays! What do you have your eye on? #Savings #Movies Get Tickets for Tonight: https://t.co/6ydnw0BPRQ. pic.twitter.com/R2o2mvzKlH — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) June 4, 2019
AMC Stubs members can get discounted tickets in advance every Tuesday, and members will also receive a $5 reward when they reach 5,000 points and a free refill with each purchase of a large popcorn.
One of the state’s largest medical-marijuana firms wants to grow bigger.
Alpha Foliage filed a petition last week with the state Office of Medical Marijuana Use seeking to increase its number of storefronts. The company, which operates as Surterra, is asking the state to exempt its 13 original “medical marijuana treatment centers” from a statutory cap that limits the number of storefronts to 35. The cap was put in place by the Legislature in 2017 after Florida voters passed a constitutional amendment that broadly legalized medical marijuana.
The cap expires in April 2020. The state already has authorized a Surterra competitor, Trulieve, to go beyond the cap. In the filing last week, Surterra attorneys asked the state to interpret the law “consistent with the manner it did for Trulieve.”
**Warning: Graphic content**
The staff at Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation thought she would never walk again.
After being burned and having her legs broken from a brutal beating, then put into a plastic bag and dumped in the trash, the 3-week-old puppy fought to survive against all odds.