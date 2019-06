- Starting Wednesday, AMC Theatres is offering families a budget-friendly way to go to the movies.

For only $4, kids will get admission to a kid-friendly movie, popcorn, a fountain drink, and a pack of AMC Footi Tootis.

The 'Summer Movie Camp' promotion is good every Wednesday morning throughout the entire summer at participating AMC locations.

Some of the films on the lineup include “Trolls,” “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation,” “Peter Rabbit,” “Smallfoot,” “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” “Teen Titans Go! To The Movies” and more.

While that deal is for good for kids, AMC is also taking care of parents. They recently announced its “Discount Tuesdays” deal is here to stay for 2019.







AMC Stubs members can get discounted tickets in advance every Tuesday, and members will also receive a $5 reward when they reach 5,000 points and a free refill with each purchase of a large popcorn.

Fox Los Angeles contributed to this report.