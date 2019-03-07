Chatom Ford says that every car they sell from now until July 31 will come with a bible, a 12-gauge shotgun, and an American flag!
"GOD GUNS AND FREEDOM," the dealership wrote on Facebook. "Celebrating July 4th from now until July 31, here at Chatom Ford!!! Every vehicle purchased new or pre-owned will come with a bible, 12-gauge shot gun, and American flag!! This is a small gift to our valued customers and a opportunity for us to celebrate our independence."
Of course, to qualify for the shotgun gift with purchase, you must be 18 or older, have valid ID, and can pass all background checks associated with owning a firearm in Alabama.
Posted Mar 07 2019 11:39AM EST
Posted Jun 25 2019 03:21PM EDT
Updated Jun 25 2019 03:24PM EDT
Orlando is the city with the most infidelity per capita, a study finds.
According to Elite Daily , Ashley Madison found which American cities had the most cheaters in it. The list, called the 'Infidelity Hotlist,' was based on Ashley Madison signups between June 21st, 2018 and September 22nd, 2018.
Orlando came in at number one. Florida had the most cities on the list, with three other Florida cities ranking in the top 20. Those were Tampa, Hialeah, and St. Petersburg. Texas and California were the next two states with the most cities on the list, totaling out at three each.
Posted Jun 25 2019 03:13PM EDT
Reversing the state’s retroactive consideration of certain death-penalty cases would amount to “the most egregious judicial activism in the history of Florida,” a lawyer for a Death Row inmate argued in a brief filed Monday with the Florida Supreme Court.
The filing, in the case of convicted murderer Duane Eugene Owen, comes as a revamped Supreme Court is exploring whether to reverse course on decisions that allowed dozens of convicted murderers to have their death sentences reconsidered.
Justices are looking at the issue after Gov. Ron DeSantis reshaped the Supreme Court early this year, turning what had been widely viewed as a liberal-leaning majority into a court dominated by conservative justices.