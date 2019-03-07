< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 01:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 02:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414646441" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHATOM, Ala. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - "We're going to be celebrating July 4th a little bit differently this year."</p> <p>An Alabama car dealership is hoping to lure in 4th of July customers with a new promotion that's going viral. </p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="420" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FChatomFord%2Fvideos%2F2096775670433518%2F&show_text=0&width=560" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="560">

Chatom Ford says that every car they sell from now until July 31 will come with a bible, a 12-gauge shotgun, and an American flag!

"GOD GUNS AND FREEDOM," the dealership wrote on Facebook. "Celebrating July 4th from now until July 31, here at Chatom Ford!!! Every vehicle purchased new or pre-owned will come with a bible, 12-gauge shot gun, and American flag!! This is a small gift to our valued customers and a opportunity for us to celebrate our independence."

Of course, to qualify for the shotgun gift with purchase, you must be 18 or older, have valid ID, and can pass all background checks associated with owning a firearm in Alabama.

