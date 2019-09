Video credit: DestinFlorida.com Video credit: DestinFlorida.com

- A video of the very last sea turtle hatchling from a nest at a Florida beach is melting hearts across social media.

DestinFlorida.com posted the clip to Facebook on Sunday from a beach in Destin.

The baby sea turtle is seen at sunrise making its way toward the Atlantic Ocean after all of its friends had already gone.

The nest hatched at the Breakers East Condos. DestinFlorida.com tells Fox 35 the little guy was all alone when it started its journey out to sea.

"He was the last one out of the nest from what we can tell. We are routing for him!!"

According to Visit Florida, more than 100,000 threatened and endangered sea turtles nest on Florida beaches every summer with most nesting occurring from March through October of each year.

"I hope once he makes it to open waters, he takes it easy like Sunday mornin!" DestinFlorida.com wrote on Facebook.

With nests hatching every day, residents and visitors are asked to follow these steps to help ensure the hatchlings a safe trip from their nest to the ocean: