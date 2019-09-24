The baby sea turtle is seen at sunrise making its way toward the Atlantic Ocean after all of its friends had already gone.
The nest hatched at the Breakers East Condos. DestinFlorida.com tells Fox 35 the little guy was all alone when it started its journey out to sea.
"He was the last one out of the nest from what we can tell. We are routing for him!!"
According to Visit Florida, more than 100,000 threatened and endangered sea turtles nest on Florida beaches every summer with most nesting occurring from March through October of each year.
"I hope once he makes it to open waters, he takes it easy like Sunday mornin!" DestinFlorida.com wrote on Facebook.
With nests hatching every day, residents and visitors are asked to follow these steps to help ensure the hatchlings a safe trip from their nest to the ocean:
Posted Sep 24 2019 05:11PM EDT
Updated Sep 24 2019 06:23PM EDT
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, acquiescing to mounting pressure from fellow Democrats and plunging a deeply divided nation into an election year clash between Congress and the commander in chief.
The probe centers on whether Trump abused his presidential powers and sought help from a foreign government for his reelection. Pelosi said such actions would mark a "betrayal of his oath of office" and declared: "No one is above the law."
Pelosi's brief statement capped a frenetic stretch on Capitol Hill, as details of a classified whistleblower complaint about Trump burst into the open and momentum shifted swiftly toward an impeachment probe. The charge was led by several moderate Democratic lawmakers from political swing districts, many of them with national security backgrounds and serving in Congress for the first time.
Posted Sep 24 2019 05:16PM EDT
Updated Sep 24 2019 05:29PM EDT
An alarming photo has led to an investigation by Orange County Public Schools.
The photo showed one of the county's school buses with six students onboard, feet from being hit by a passing SunRail train. The crossing arm seen resting on the roof of the bus.
It happened Thursday evening at the Fairbanks railroad crossing in Winter Park. The News Station obtained the photo and alerted the School District.
Posted Sep 24 2019 04:26PM EDT
Updated Sep 24 2019 05:24PM EDT
HOUSTON (AP) - NASA says the Houston building where Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong and his colleagues emerged from quarantine after their 1969 moon mission has fallen into disrepair and will be demolished.
The Houston Chronicle reported Tuesday that the Lunar Receiving Laboratory at Johnson Space Center hasn't been used for two years and will likely be torn down next year.
The building, completed in 1967, was designed to isolate the astronauts and lunar rock samples until it was clear they weren't carrying disease.