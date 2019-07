- A pedestrian was struck and killed early Thursday morning while trying to cross lanes of Interstate 4 in Seminole County.

According to Sgt. Kim Montes with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the incident happened around 4:35 a.m. at I-4 and mile marker 104.

An FHP report states that the driver was traveling eastbound on I-4 in the center lane. For an unknown reason, the pedestrian, identified as Jimmy Cleveland, of Sanford, was attempting to cross the eastbound lanes.

The driver was unable to stop in time and the man was hit and killed. The crash remains under investigation.