<!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story418988386" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418988386" data-article-version="1.0">20 years in prison for Florida man who posted bomb guides</h1>
</header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418988386" data-article-version="1.0">20 years in prison for Florida man who posted bomb guides</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-418988386" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=20 years in prison for Florida man who posted bomb guides&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/20-years-in-prison-for-florida-man-who-posted-bomb-guides-1" data-title="20 years in prison for Florida man who posted bomb guides" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/20-years-in-prison-for-florida-man-who-posted-bomb-guides-1" addthis:title="20 years in prison for Florida man who posted bomb guides"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418988386.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418988386");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418988386-379140216"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/17/Tayyab%20Tahir%20Ismail-arrest_1545103499830.jpg_6536871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/17/Tayyab%20Tahir%20Ismail-arrest_1545103499830.jpg_6536871_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/17/Tayyab%20Tahir%20Ismail-arrest_1545103499830.jpg_6536871_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/17/Tayyab%20Tahir%20Ismail-arrest_1545103499830.jpg_6536871_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/17/Tayyab%20Tahir%20Ismail-arrest_1545103499830.jpg_6536871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418988386-379140216" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/17/Tayyab%20Tahir%20Ismail-arrest_1545103499830.jpg_6536871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/17/Tayyab%20Tahir%20Ismail-arrest_1545103499830.jpg_6536871_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/17/Tayyab%20Tahir%20Ismail-arrest_1545103499830.jpg_6536871_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/17/Tayyab%20Tahir%20Ismail-arrest_1545103499830.jpg_6536871_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/17/Tayyab%20Tahir%20Ismail-arrest_1545103499830.jpg_6536871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/20-years-in-prison-for-florida-man-who-posted-bomb-guides-1">CURT ANDERSON, AP Legal Affairs Writer </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 07:03PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 07:04PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> Michael Moore imposed the maximum possible sentence on Tayyab Tahir Ismail, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Pakistan. The FBI says Ismail, 34, posted bomb instructions last year on five occasions and that they were accurate.</p><p>"It's the government's position that no offense could be more serious," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen Gilbert at a hearing. "Instead of radicalizing people in person, he did the same thing online."</p><p>Ismail's lawyers had sought a lenient sentence, arguing he suffered through a terrible childhood and has a mental disorder. Moore, however, noted that many people who have a difficult upbringing go on to impressive achievements.</p><p>"What we're really here for today is to hold him accountable for his adult behavior," the judge said.</p><p>Ismail, who lived in Pembroke Pines, Florida, expressed remorse and renounced violence at Thursday's hearing.</p><p>"I say this from my heart and soul: I don't believe violence is the way to solve problems," Ismail told the judge. "I am deeply ashamed."</p><p>Ismail was also an associate of James Medina , who is serving a 25-year prison sentence for plotting to blow up a South Florida synagogue and Jewish school. He was snared in an FBI sting with a fake bomb. The FBI said Ismail knew about that plot and did nothing, but he was not charged then.</p><p>Aside from the bomb-making instructions, authorities say Ismail also posted numerous messages of support for the Islamic State and advocated killing people.</p><p>"You are surrounded by methods to hit them. Kill the devil's soldiers without hesitation," one message said. "Make them bleed even in their own homes."</p><p>Ismail moved to the U.S. when he was less than a year old. His father drove a taxi and later ran an ice cream shop and two gas stations.</p><p>Defense attorney David Nunez said Ismail never fit into any social circle, was bullied at school to the point of dropping out and turned to computers and the Internet for companionship. He said Ismail, despite what he wrote online, was never committed to any extremist groups.</p><p>Nunez had sought a sentence of just over seven years.</p><p>"For certain, there are hardcore terrorists who deserve to be locked up and throw away the key. Mr. Ismail is no hardcore terrorist," Nunez said.</p><p>That was rejected by Gilbert, the prosecutor.</p><p>"This defendant knew exactly what he was doing. More Mobile App News Feed Stories

Pence to visit Florida for moon landing anniversary
Posted Jul 18 2019 07:25PM EDT
Vice President Mike Pence will travel Saturday to Florida to mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.
Pence will go to the Kennedy Space Center, visit the Apollo 11 launch site and speak about space-related issues, according to information released Thursday by Pence's office.
Pence will "deliver remarks on the legacy of the Apollo 11 mission, the future of human space exploration, and highlight the administration's commitment to return to the moon, Mars, and beyond," the information said.

Richard Branson inspired by Apollo, will have his own space shot soon
By MARCIA DUNN, AP Aerospace Writer
Posted Jul 18 2019 07:22PM EDT
Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson said Thursday his spaceship has just a few more test flights before he jumps on board for the first tourist trip.
The British billionaire celebrated his 69th birthday at NASA's Kennedy Space Center during 50th anniversary festivities for humanity's first moon landing. His guests were 100 other aspiring astronauts who have put down deposits to launch into space with Virgin Galactic. Like Branson, many in the crowd were inspired to fly into space by Apollo 11, which he called "the most audacious journey of all time."
Branson said three or four test flights will be conducted from New Mexico, beginning this fall, before engineers allow him to fly. The two suborbital test flights to date - conducted in December and February over California's Mojave Desert - provided several minutes of weightlessness.

Confederate general statue draws opposition
By Jim Turner, News Service of Florida
Posted Jul 18 2019 06:52PM EDT
Mayors from across Lake County want Gov. Ron DeSantis to prevent the statue of a Confederate general that has represented Florida in the nation's capital for nearly a century from being displayed in their community.
Mount Dora Mayor Nick Girone became the latest mayor to sign a letter opposing the plan to bring the 9-foot bronze statue of Confederate Gen. Edmund Kirby Smith to the Lake County Historical Society and Museum in Tavares.
"The bitter irony is the proposed location is a museum located in the same building where 70 years ago the Groveland Four had their lives and reputations ruined," the letter said. "The decision to move this statue was made by a small group who neither answers to or represents the public. We eight mayors, represent 146,165 residents." All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pence to visit Florida for moon landing anniversary</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 07:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Vice President Mike Pence will travel Saturday to Florida to mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.</p><p>Pence will go to the Kennedy Space Center, visit the Apollo 11 launch site and speak about space-related issues, according to information released Thursday by Pence’s office.</p><p>Pence will “deliver remarks on the legacy of the Apollo 11 mission, the future of human space exploration, and highlight the administration’s commitment to return to the moon, Mars, and beyond,” the information said. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/richard-branson-inspired-by-apollo-will-have-his-own-space-shot-soon" title="Richard Branson inspired by Apollo, will have his own space shot soon" data-articleId="418993896" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/richard-branson_1563492094112_7533311_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/richard-branson_1563492094112_7533311_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/richard-branson_1563492094112_7533311_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/richard-branson_1563492094112_7533311_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/richard-branson_1563492094112_7533311_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Richard Branson inspired by Apollo, will have his own space shot soon</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARCIA DUNN, AP Aerospace Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 07:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson said Thursday his spaceship has just a few more test flights before he jumps on board for the first tourist trip.</p><p>The British billionaire celebrated his 69th birthday at NASA's Kennedy Space Center during 50th anniversary festivities for humanity's first moon landing. His guests were 100 other aspiring astronauts who have put down deposits to launch into space with Virgin Galactic. Like Branson, many in the crowd were inspired to fly into space by Apollo 11, which he called "the most audacious journey of all time."</p><p>Branson said three or four test flights will be conducted from New Mexico, beginning this fall, before engineers allow him to fly. The two suborbital test flights to date - conducted in December and February over California's Mojave Desert - provided several minutes of weightlessness.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/confederate-general-statue-draws-opposition" title="Confederate general statue draws opposition" data-articleId="418985942" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/11/04/Edmund-Kirby-Smith-statue_1446675176712_435644_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/11/04/Edmund-Kirby-Smith-statue_1446675176712_435644_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/11/04/Edmund-Kirby-Smith-statue_1446675176712_435644_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/11/04/Edmund-Kirby-Smith-statue_1446675176712_435644_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/11/04/Edmund-Kirby-Smith-statue_1446675176712_435644_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Confederate general statue draws opposition</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jim Turner, News Service of Florida </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 06:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Mayors from across Lake County want Gov. Ron DeSantis to prevent the statue of a Confederate general that has represented Florida in the nation’s capital for nearly a century from being displayed in their community.</p><p>Mount Dora Mayor Nick Girone became the latest mayor to sign a letter opposing the plan to bring the 9-foot bronze statue of Confederate Gen. Edmund Kirby Smith to the Lake County Historical Society and Museum in Tavares.</p><p>“The bitter irony is the proposed location is a museum located in the same building where 70 years ago the Groveland Four had their lives and reputations ruined,” the letter said. “The decision to move this statue was made by a small group who neither answers to or represents the public. Featured Videos

Gwendoline Christie submitted herself for an Emmy when HBO didn't, and got nominated

'Completely satire': Creator of 'Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us' event says it was a joke

Lawmakers call on FBI, FTC to investigate FaceApp

Crowd welcomes home Congresswoman Omar at Minnesota airport (Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)" title="Gwendoline_1563488326060-400801.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gwendoline Christie submitted herself for an Emmy when HBO didn't, and got nominated</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/completely-satire-creator-of-storm-area-51-they-cant-stop-all-of-us-event-says-it-was-a-joke"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Area%2051%20side%20by%20side_1562803591339.jpg_7511143_ver1.0_1280_720%20THUMB_1563485594122.jpg_7532597_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The U.S. Air Force facility commonly known as Area 51 is shown in a satellite image, alongside an alien sculpture in Baker, California, also known as the “Gateway to Area 51.” (Photo credit: DigitalGlobe and FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)" title="Area 51 side by side_1562803591339.jpg_7511143_ver1.0_1280_720 THUMB_1563485594122.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Completely satire': Creator of ‘Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us' event says it was a joke</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/lawmakers-call-on-fbi-ftc-to-investigate-faceapp"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/18/GETTY%20-%20FACEAPP%20RUSSIA_1563486100977.png_7532740_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="This illustration picture shows FaceApp application logo displayed on the screen of a smartphone and in background a cybermap of Russia. (Photo illustration by Manuel Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images)" title="GETTY - FACEAPP RUSSIA-401720"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lawmakers call on FBI, FTC to investigate FaceApp</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/crowd-gathers-at-airport-to-welcome-congresswoman-omar-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/OMAR%20AIRPORT%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.32.56.24_1563488489177.png_7532850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="OMAR AIRPORT KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.32.56.24_1563488489177.png-409162.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Crowd welcomes home Congresswoman Omar at Minnesota airport</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light Fox 35 News App
iPhone | iPad | Android Most Recent

Richard Branson inspired by Apollo, will have his own space shot soon

20 years in prison for Florida man who posted bomb guides

Rubin report to go before DeSantis, cabinet

Confederate general statue draws opposition

Gwendoline Christie submitted herself for an Emmy when HBO didn't, and got nominated data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/richard-branson_1563492094112_7533311_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/richard-branson_1563492094112_7533311_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/richard-branson_1563492094112_7533311_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/richard-branson_1563492094112_7533311_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Richard Branson inspired by Apollo, will have his own space shot soon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/20-years-in-prison-for-florida-man-who-posted-bomb-guides-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/17/Tayyab%20Tahir%20Ismail-arrest_1545103499830.jpg_6536871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/17/Tayyab%20Tahir%20Ismail-arrest_1545103499830.jpg_6536871_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/17/Tayyab%20Tahir%20Ismail-arrest_1545103499830.jpg_6536871_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/17/Tayyab%20Tahir%20Ismail-arrest_1545103499830.jpg_6536871_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/17/Tayyab%20Tahir%20Ismail-arrest_1545103499830.jpg_6536871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>20 years in prison for Florida man who posted bomb guides</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/rubin-report-to-go-before-desantis-cabinet" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/desantis-cabinet_1562191124122_7473616_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/desantis-cabinet_1562191124122_7473616_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/desantis-cabinet_1562191124122_7473616_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/desantis-cabinet_1562191124122_7473616_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/desantis-cabinet_1562191124122_7473616_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rubin report to go before DeSantis, cabinet</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/confederate-general-statue-draws-opposition" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/11/04/Edmund-Kirby-Smith-statue_1446675176712_435644_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/11/04/Edmund-Kirby-Smith-statue_1446675176712_435644_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/11/04/Edmund-Kirby-Smith-statue_1446675176712_435644_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/11/04/Edmund-Kirby-Smith-statue_1446675176712_435644_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/11/04/Edmund-Kirby-Smith-statue_1446675176712_435644_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Confederate general statue draws opposition</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/gwendoline-christie-submitted-herself-for-an-emmy-when-hbo-didnt-and-got-nominated" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Gwendoline_1563488326060_7533057_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Gwendoline_1563488326060_7533057_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Gwendoline_1563488326060_7533057_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Gwendoline_1563488326060_7533057_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Gwendoline_1563488326060_7533057_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="British&#x20;actress&#x20;Gwendoline&#x20;Christie&#x20;arrives&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Game&#x20;of&#x20;Thrones&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;eighth&#x20;and&#x20;final&#x20;season&#x20;premiere&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Angela&#x20;Weiss&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gwendoline Christie submitted herself for an Emmy when HBO didn't, and got nominated</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 